5 Mar 2018
Tommy Hilfiger 25th Anniversary Party
1. Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo styled up her Tommy Hilfiger skirt and heels with a biker-style snakeskin jacket and plenty of her signature bling at the brand's 25th Anniversary after party.
2. Jennifer Lopez, Tommy Hilfiger
Jennifer Lopez looked at home backstage at the Tommy Hilfiger S/S 2011 show in a custom-made Emilio Pucci dress and Christian Louboutin over-the-knee boots, as she hunted down the designer himself for a congratulatory chat.
3. Rebecca Romijn, Jason Lewis, Jessica Szohr
TV stars Rebecca Romijn, Jason Lewis and Jessica Szohr graced the faux grass-laid front row for the preview of Tommy Hilfiger's S/S 2011 collection in the night's trending tones of red and navy.
4. Jennifer Lopez, Bradley Cooper
Representing the boys, A-Team star Bradley Cooper looked more than at home sitting front row with Jennifer Lopez.
5. Jennifer Lopez, Christina Hendricks
Tommy Hilfiger's S/S 2011 collection drew a crowd of Hollywood's hottest stars, with Mad Men's Christina Hendricks sitting alongside a radiant Jennifer Lopez.
6. Jessica Szohr
Jessica Szohr went for a luxe layered look in textured Tommy Hilfiger pieces finished with a Khirma Eliazov clutch.
7. Tommy Hilfiger, Ed Westwick
The ever-dapper Ed Westwick met his fashion match in man of the night Tommy Hilfiger, who had opted for stand-out red suit trousers and metallic loafers.
8. Christina Hendricks
Curvaceous beauty Christina Hendricks didn't fail to wow the crowds at the Tommy Hilfiger 25th Anniversary celebrations in a classic figure-skimming black gown.
9. Rumer Willis
Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's daughter Rumer Willis proved she's a rising fashionista, looking stunning in a floor-skimming silk gown, finished with sleek loose locks.
10. Kelly Osbourne
Kelly Osbourne has been showcasing her new grown-up style this fashion week, and this simple yet chic monochrome look was a real winner at the Tommy Hilfiger 25th Anniversary party.
11. Kristen Bell
Kristen Bell's after party look was a spot on blend of glitzy glam and understated tailoring. She nailed this season's hair trend of grown-out loose layers too.
12. Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez opted for a racy all-black look, hanging out front row in Christian Louboutin over-the-knee boots and a sheer Emilio Pucci floaty dress.
13. Bradley Cooper
Bradley Cooper made the ladies swoon as he joined the designer to celebrate 25 years in fashion.
14. Jessica Szohr, Rebecca Romijn
