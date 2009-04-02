5 Mar 2018
Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes holiday in Brazil
1. Pic1 Cruise Holiday 03/02/09While we were all braving the wintery weather and striding through inches of snow, Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes whisked themselves off into the sunshine on a five-day trip to Brazil with their daughter Suri Cruise. Ever the picture-perfect family, the trio enjoyed some quality time together during some well-earned time off during the Valkyrie promotional tour in Rio De Janeiro.
2. Pic2 Cruise Holiday 03/02/09Day one, and Katie Holmes, Tom Cruise and Suri arrived in Rio de Janeiro, where they were staying at the luxurious Copacabana Palace hotel. The family hopped into some waiting cars outside the hotel for their first day in Brazil, with Katie in a simple cornflower blue dress, teamed with chic headscarf and leg-lengthening nude heels. Doesn't it make you yearn for the summer?
3. Pic3 Cruise Holiday 03/02/09Day two, and the couple embarked upon a tour of the picturesque private island Angra dos Reis. Katie was a veritable ray of sunshine in a floaty yellow sundress, teamed with a chic pattered headscarf and oversized sunnies, while Tom was cool in blue tee and denim shorts. Suri was cute as ever in a little white embroidered dress, but seemed a tad bored with the sight-seeing…
4. Pic4 Cruise Holiday 03/02/09As the day wore on, it was another wardrobe change and a romantic evening meal for TomKat. The pair left Suri back at the hotel with the nanny and opted for matching his'n'hers outfits to dine at the exlusive Porcao eatery. The couple then happily held hands and posed for the waiting photographers after their meal, with Tom in a bright white suit, and Katie in a pretty silk dress.
5. Pic5 Cruise Holiday 03/02/09Suri Cruise is fast becoming our most favourite celebrity tot, and from these pictures it’s not hard to see why. Our Suri Cruise crush grew throughout 2008, and shows no sign of waning come 2009. The adorable youngster, who turns three in April, enjoyed herself clambering about on the furniture with her mum as all toddlers do — although in a far more stylish fashion, naturally.
6. Pic6 Cruise Holiday 03/02/09Later on in the afternoon, Katie Holmes stripped off to reveal a navy blue swimsuit and shorts combo for an afternoon of sun and swimming with hubbie Tom Cruise. The actress, who has just finished treading the boards in the broadway play All My Sons, showed off her slender frame in the asymmetric costume, which had cut-out details on the sides. We now know what kind of swimwear we’ve got in mind for our summer hols...
7. Pic7 Cruise Holiday 03/02/09Day three, and while Tom was conducting interviews with the press to promote Valkyrie, Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise enjoyed a mother-daughter day out on the famous Copacabana Beach. The two, who are looking more and more alike every day, were cutely co-ordinating in their nautical themed outfits. Katie was showing off the perfect holiday capsule wardrobe, in white shorts, blue cardigan and strappy sandals, whilst Suri sported a terribly on-trend sailor dress.
8. Pic8 Cruise Holiday 03/02/09After a long day playing on the beach in the sunshine, Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise headed for the shade at the Leblon shopping mall. And what better way to cool off than by treating themselves to a nice refreshing ice cream?
9. Pic9 Cruise Holiday 03/02/09Day four and a reminder that it wasn't all play for the glamorous couple, who were actually in Brazil as part of Tom's promotional tour for his latest film — and they got their gladrags on for the premiere. Katie was sporting her most show-stopping outfit of the holiday in the form of this 20s feel sequined Christian Lacroix couture frock, teamed with a sleek swept-back bun and poppy red lips, while Tom was sharp in a navy blue pinstriped suit. Valkyrie is a WWII drama about a plot to assassinate Adolf Hitler, in which Tom stars alongside Kenneth Branagh, Bill Nighy and Terrence Stamp.
