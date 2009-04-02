Day four and a reminder that it wasn't all play for the glamorous couple, who were actually in Brazil as part of Tom's promotional tour for his latest film — and they got their gladrags on for the premiere. Katie was sporting her most show-stopping outfit of the holiday in the form of this 20s feel sequined Christian Lacroix couture frock, teamed with a sleek swept-back bun and poppy red lips, while Tom was sharp in a navy blue pinstriped suit. Valkyrie is a WWII drama about a plot to assassinate Adolf Hitler, in which Tom stars alongside Kenneth Branagh, Bill Nighy and Terrence Stamp.