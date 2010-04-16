5 Mar 2018
Tod's Beverly Hills Boutique Opening
-
1. TODS Pierce Brosnan and Halle Berry
Pierce Brosnan caught up with the very gorgeous Halle Berry, who was on top form in a metallic-threaded shirt, a black waistcoat and leggings.
-
2. TODS Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale
That's one funky couple! Gwen Stefani worked a silver silk dress and white footless tights under fierce strappy heels at Tod's Beverly Hills store opening. Hubby Gavin Rossdale was cool in a black suit and white scarf.
-
3. TODS Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba blew us away in her black waistcoat and skirt combo, which she funked up even more with chunky wooden-heeled platform shoe boots, and piles of clunky cuffs.
-
4. TODS Kate Beckinsale
Wowser! Kate Beckinsale totally rocked in an electric-blue ruched minidress and satin peep-toe heels. We love.
-
5. TODS Camilla Belle
Sigh. Camilla Belle is, literally, heavenly in her printed minidress with its on-trend ruffled neckline. She finished the look with peep-toe bow heels and a white clutch.
-
6. TODS Kate Bosworth
The always-perfect Kate Bosworth stepped out at Tod's Beverly Hills store opening in a chic black dress with statement shoulders. Se kept accessories to a minimum and teamed the look with an elegant cream clutch.
-
7. TODS Keely Shaye Smith and Pierce Brosnan
Looking super-suave as usual, Pierce Brosnan rocked up to the Tod's Beverly Hills boutique opening in a charcoal suit with his wife Keely Shay Smith.
-
8. TODS Marisa Tomei
Marisa Tomei worked this season's side plait at Tod's new Beverly Hills boutique opening. She teamed her trendy tresses with a cute LBD and snakeskin heels.
-
9. TODS Jessica Alba
Ready for her close-up! Jessica Alba oozed sensuality with those berry-stained lips and copper eyes. We love those vintage-vibe gold earrings, too.
-
10. TODS Halle Berry
Halle Berry was simply smouldering in a puff-sleeved silver-threaded blouse, teamed with super-sexy panelled leggings. Gorgeous.
