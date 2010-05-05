5 Mar 2018
Time's 100 Most Influential People in the World
-
1. TIME Demi Moore
With her loose glowing locks and beautiful silk strapless dress, Demi Moore was utterly divine at Time's 100 Most Influential People in the World bash.
-
2. TIME Lea Michele
Wowser! Glee star Lea Michele turned up the tempo in a gorgeous gold gown with a pretty cutout bustline.
-
3. TIME Donatella Versace
Donatella Versace must have turned heads in her electric-blue form-fitting dress with a sexy split.
-
4. TIME Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift never fails to look flawless on the red carpet, and did it again at Time's 100 Most Influential People party in a black J Mendel dress with gorgeous matching peep-toes.
-
5. TIME Kathryn Bigelow
Oscar-winning director Kathryn Bigelow was ultra-elegant at Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People in the World bash, where she posed for pics on the red carpet with a very glam-looking Donatella Versace.
-
6. TIME Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore
Aww. Could Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore be the cutest - and most stylish - red carpet couple ever? While Ashton was dapper in a smart black suit, we couldn't take our eyes off Demis sparkly-sparkly clutch.
-
7. TIME Lauren Bush
Lauren Bush opted to channel two of summer's top trends: floral and maxi.
-
8. TIME Ben Stiller
Funnyman Ben Stiller was anything but comical in his seriously stylish fitted black suit and mussed-up hair.
-
9. TIME Leslie Mann
Shift it! Leslie Mann was seriously cute in her little cream dress with pretty pockets and matching peep-toes. Tumbling curly tresses made a feminine finish.
-
10. TIME Martha Stewart
Martha Stewart glittered and glowed in a sequin-covered blazer, which she teamed with summery, loose-legged cream trousers.
-
11. TIME Sarah Palin
Sarah Palin worked this season's lace trend in a chic jacket and pencil skirt ensemble.
