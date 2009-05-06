Perhaps surprisingly, there was only one representative from the fashion industry on the list — and that was our very own Stella McCartney. The Brit designer was truly representing in the style stakes, sporting a sleek lace-covered pencil skirt and fur stole (faux, naturally.) Stella's placement on the list was accompanied by a few words from her old pal Gwyneth Paltrow. "Everything about Stella McCartney is authentic. Her red hair is her own. She has real guts. She means what she says," writes Gwyneth. "Sometimes it's even a bit scary — she somehow works tirelessly to create the chic looks that have made her a fashion icon and yet still manages to be home with her three beautiful children at the same time."