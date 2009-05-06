5 Mar 2018
Time 100 Gala in new York
-
1. Michelle Obama Time 100 05/05/09
Stars from the worlds of film, music, fashion and politics gathered at the Time Warner centre in New York for a lavish gala to celebrate the 2009 Time 100 — a list of the 100 most influential people in the world, as voted for by the editors of Time Magazine. Naturally, America's fashionable First Lady Michelle Obama was right up there amongst the other high-profile political figures, and opened the gala with a thought-provoking speech.
-
2. Stella McCartney Time 100 05/05/09
Perhaps surprisingly, there was only one representative from the fashion industry on the list — and that was our very own Stella McCartney. The Brit designer was truly representing in the style stakes, sporting a sleek lace-covered pencil skirt and fur stole (faux, naturally.) Stella's placement on the list was accompanied by a few words from her old pal Gwyneth Paltrow. "Everything about Stella McCartney is authentic. Her red hair is her own. She has real guts. She means what she says," writes Gwyneth. "Sometimes it's even a bit scary — she somehow works tirelessly to create the chic looks that have made her a fashion icon and yet still manages to be home with her three beautiful children at the same time."
-
3. Kate Hudson, Liv Tyler and Stella McCartney, Time 100 05/05/09
Fresh from their appearance together at the Costume Institute Gala the night before, Stella McCartney brought pals Liv Tyler and Kate Hudson along for support. “Stella has three dates tonight,” Liv laughed. “Yes I have my husband as number one date,” chimed in Stella. “And then these two are my equal runners up.”
-
4. Hugh Dancy and Claire Danes, Time 100 05/05/09
The picture perfect pairing of Hugh Dancy and Claire Danes also arrived to show their support at the lavish soiree. Like any cute couple, both opted for co-ordinating black ensembles — Claire looking chic in her YSL LBD and twinkling Tiffany earrings, and Hugh looking dapper in his suit and polka dot tie. Each person listed in the Time 100 list had a representative or friend do a write-up for them, and Claire had stepped forward to put together a few words for her pal Zac Efron — who was unsurprisingly listed amongst some of the other top players in the film industry.
-
5. Oprah Winfrey and Michelle Obama, Time 100 05/05/09
Accompanying Michelle Obama to the star-studded party was her close friend Oprah Winfrey — who also made it into the 2009Time 100. As a recurring name on the annual list (she's made it a record 7 times!) Oprah volunteered to write the forward on behalf of the First Lady. "“Michelle Obama doesn't just inspire us. She affirms us with her intelligence, authenticity, depth and compassion," she wrote. "We see the best of ourselves in her and marvel that no matter what she's doing, she brings 100% of herself to the experience.”
-
6. Stella McCartney 2 Time 100 05/05/09
A very chuffed Stella McCartney stood up to give a speech after the sumptous sit-down dinner, thanking the editors of Timemagazine for her inclusion in the list. When asked how she was feeling, the bemused honouree replied. “I’m going to have to ask you to pinch me. Go on, pinch me!”
Browse Stella McCartney at shopping.instyle.co.uk
-
7. Liv Tyler Time 100 05/05/09
What better way to support your designer pal on her big night than by showcasing one of her beautiful creations? Liv Tyler had sported a shimmering blue Stella McCartney dress the night before at the Costume Institute Gala, and opted for one of her sexy LBDs with a lace peek-a-boo back for the Time 100 party.
Michelle Obama Time 100 05/05/09
Stars from the worlds of film, music, fashion and politics gathered at the Time Warner centre in New York for a lavish gala to celebrate the 2009 Time 100 — a list of the 100 most influential people in the world, as voted for by the editors of Time Magazine. Naturally, America's fashionable First Lady Michelle Obama was right up there amongst the other high-profile political figures, and opened the gala with a thought-provoking speech.
Must Reads
25 Feb 2018
Drones Walked the Dolce & Gabbana Runway
22 Feb 2018