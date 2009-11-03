5 Mar 2018
This Is It Premieres
1. This Is It premiere Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez showed off her famous curves in a clingy black dress with a sparkly panel, which she paired with knee-high boots and outsized accessories.
2. This Is It premiere Katy Perry and Adam Lambert
Peek-a-boo! Katy Perry donned a floor-length lacy number for the LA screening of This Is It as she took to the red carpet with Adam Lambert.
3. This Is It premiere Jennifer Love Hewitt and Jamie Kennedy
Jennifer Love-Hewitt got into the spirit of things at the LA premiere of This Is It in a Michael Jackson T-shirt, which she teamed with a black blazer, skinny jeans, and knee-high bandage boots.
4. This Is It premiere Keisha Buchanan
Former Sugababe Keisha Buchanan was super-sexy in a tribal-inspired cut-out, embellished minidress at the London screening of This Is It. Love the new fringe!
5. This Is It premiere Paris Hilton
Elizabeth Hurley eat your heart out! Paris Hilton gave a nod to that famous dress as she stepped out in a black A-line mini with a safety pin-detail waist at the This Is It screening in LA.
6. This Is It premiere Melanie Brown and Stephen Belafonte
Mel B opted for a glamorous satin, bias-cut dress with bustline embellishments for the London premiere of This Is It, a film showing backstage footage of Michael Jackson's rehearsals for his last planned tour. Mel arrived with hubby Stephen Belafonte on her arm.
7. This Is It premiere Ashley Tisdale
High School Musical star Ashley Tisdale looked fun and funky in an embellished cream skirt and slogan tee at the LA screening of This Is It. Cool.
8. This Is It premiere Will Smith
Will Smith brought some A-list status to the LA premiere of This Is It, and looked relaxed in jeans and a grey shirt and jumper combo.
9. This Is It premiere Paula Abdul
Paula Abdul added a striking flash of colour to the LA screening of This Is It in a gorgeous cornflower-blue strapless dress with a coral and silver beading.
10. This Is It premiere Jermaine Jackson
Jermaine Jackson stepped out in LA for the screening of This Is It, documenting his brother Michael's last tour rehearsals, in a theatrical, embroidered coat, a purple waistcoat and grey trousers.
11. This Is It premiere Abigail Clancy
Sizzling in silver! Abi Clancy turned heads as she rocked up to the London screening of This Is It in a micro-mini one-shouldered dress with black ankle boots.
12. This Is It premiere Peter Andre
Peter Andre, a well-known fan of Michael Jackson, arrived looking stylish in gun-grey jeans and a black jumper for the London screening of This Is It.
