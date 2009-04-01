Princess Beatrice was also accompanied to the premiere by her boyfriend Dave Clark. It was a particularly special night for the flame-haired Princess, as she makes her movie debut in the film — playing a lady in waiting to Queen Victoria, her great-great-great-great Grandmother. Despite it not being a speaking role, it was exciting for the producers to have a living relative of the monarch on the cast-list — and makes Beatrice the first ever Royal to appear on the silver screen. “If you blink, you might miss me!” she laughed at the premiere. “But it was fantastic to be on set. It was so much fun to be there with the cast and crew. Emily Blunt is so funny and she made it really easy for me to relax because I was so nervous.”