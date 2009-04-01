5 Mar 2018
The Young Victoria Premiere, London
1. Blunt Young Victoria premiere 03/03/09Emily Blunt lead the cast of The Young Victoria down a rain-sodden purple carpet at the UK premiere in Leicester Square. The Brit actress, who stars as the monarch in the biopic, braved the wind and rain to sign autographs for fans in a satin floor-length Vivienne Westwood gown — despite the fact that the bottom of her frock was getting increasingly soaked. That's true Brit grit for you! “Everyone thinks they know what she was like, but she was the opposite,” said Emily of Victoria. “She was actually quite a party girl."
2. Friend Knightley Young Victoria premiere 03/03/09Rupert Friend’s rather high-profile girlfriend Keira Knightley showed her support by joining him at the after-party, having let him enjoy the spotlight alone on the carpet at the premiere. The actress showed off her lithe figure in a corseted Chanel dress and box- shouldered jacket, teamed with black accessories — making them every inch the cutely co-ordinating couple. When asked if he was too glamorous to play the role of Albert, Rupert responded: “I've actually been told I look just like him.”
3. Fergie Young Victoria premiere 03/03/09Having just flown in from checking out some of the shows and parties in Milan, Sarah Ferguson arrived flanked by her two daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. As co-producer of The Young Victoria, the Duchess of York — who was appropriately regal in a purple Vivienne Westwood frock — had originally pitched the idea for the film over 15 years ago, and spoke at the premiere of how proud she was to see that it had finally been made. “I'm very lucky, this is magic isn't it?” she said. “If you dare to dream, one day your dream could come true.”
4. Princess B Young Victoria premiere 03/03/09Princess Beatrice was also accompanied to the premiere by her boyfriend Dave Clark. It was a particularly special night for the flame-haired Princess, as she makes her movie debut in the film — playing a lady in waiting to Queen Victoria, her great-great-great-great Grandmother. Despite it not being a speaking role, it was exciting for the producers to have a living relative of the monarch on the cast-list — and makes Beatrice the first ever Royal to appear on the silver screen. “If you blink, you might miss me!” she laughed at the premiere. “But it was fantastic to be on set. It was so much fun to be there with the cast and crew. Emily Blunt is so funny and she made it really easy for me to relax because I was so nervous.”
5. Nighy Young Victoria premiere 03/03/09
Bill Nighy was one of the many stars who attended the premiere to catch a sneak preview of The Young Victoria. The actor was pleased to find shelter inside, having battled against the unfortunate wind and rain on the carpet — which was an appropriately regal shade of purple.
6. Friend Blunt Young Victoria premiere 03/03/09Rupert Friend co-stars in the film as the Albert to Emily Blunt 's Victoria, and both were in attendance to promote what are arguably their biggest starring roles to date. “They were crazy about each other,” says Emily of the royal couple's relationship. “You can absolutely understand why she mourned him so obsessively for the rest of her life. I think a little bit of her died with him actually.”
