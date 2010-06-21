5 Mar 2018
The Wedding of Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden
-
1. Princess Victoria wedding in church
The awe-inspring ceremony took place in the Cathedral of St. Nicholas,in a tribute to her parents' wedding, which took place on the same day in 1976. The beautiful bride said 'I do' in a custom-made cream gown by Pär Engsheden, while her husband opted for a tradtional penguin suit.
-
2. Princess Victoria wedding couple
Princess Victoria was a vision in her capped-sleeve gown, and of course, no queen-to-be's wedding outfit would be complete without a crown to top things off. Her cameo-embellished headpiece was a hand-me-down of the to be envied, having graced her mother's head too, for her own wedding back in 1976.
-
3. Princess Victoria wedding on boat
The happy couple were waved off by a sea of Swedish residents as they took to the water for a romantic ride in a canal boat.
-
4. Princess Victoria wedding
Princess Victoria made a suitably grand exit from the church, with her staggering 16.5-foot train carried behind her by two dutiful assistants.
-
5. wedding horse carriage
Your carriage awaits! Princess Victoria beamed as she was taken away in style with her new hubby in a stunning horse-drawn carriage.
-
6. wedding harbour
Crown Princess Victoria and Daniel Westling were greeted by a host of sailors and onlookers as they stepped on to the dock after their lavish ceremony.
-
7. wedding mum and dad
The bride's parents, Queen Silvia and King Carl Gustaf of Sweden, arrive for the wedding of their daughter Crown Princess Victoria to Daniel Westling.
-
8. wedding princess madeleine
Dramatic gowns galore! Princess Madeleine of Sweden and Queen Silvia of Sweden arrived in equally high-octane dresses in powder-blue and rose-pink.
-
9. wedding princess mary
Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederick were in full regalia as they arrived for the service. Love Princess Mary's pastel-green gown.
-
10. wedding princess letizia
Crown Princess Letizia and Crown Prince Felipe were uber-smart for the service, with Letizia wowing in a full-length floral-appliqued gown and a pretty tiara.
-
11. wedding princess martha
Princess Martha Louise of Norway and Ari Behn posed for pics hand-in-hand outside the Stockholm Cathedral.
-
12. Princess Victoria wedding rania
Celeb royalty Queen Rania of Jordan was among the suitably regal guest list that attended the stunning Swedish wedding. Her jewel-coloured gown was topped with the must-have accessory of the day, a tiara.
-
13. Princess Victoria wedding gown
The stunning bride showed off her smile while her two assistants took care of showcasing her super-long veil.
-
14. Princess Victoria wedding train
A little wind made a picture-perfect shot of Princess Victoria's stunning dress, and that veil.
-
15. Princess Victoria wedding bridesmaids
The church wedding was a lavish affair, and wouldn't have been complete without a host of bridesmaids and page boys.
-
16. Princess Victoria wedding cathedral
The newlyweds posed for pictures after taking their vows in the stunning Cathedral of St. Nicholas.
