5 Mar 2018
The VH1 14th Critics' Choice Awards, Santa Monica
1. Pitt Jolie Critics Choice 08/01/09Unsuprisingly, the pair who stole the show were Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, and all eyes were on the duo as they arrived hand-in-hand at the ceremony in Santa Monica. Both were nominated for Critics’ Choice Awards, with Ange up for Best Actress for her role in Changeling, and Brad for Best Actor for his part in "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.
2. Pitt Jolie 2 Critics Choice 08/01/09Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie shared a tender moment together during the ceremony, showing that they are still as close as ever. As if to confirm their status as the most famous couple on the face of the planet, both stars seem to have been nominated in the Best Actress and Actor categories at almost every awards going this year though sadly they both left the Critics’ Choice Awards empty handed.
3. Cruz Hathaway Critics Choice 08/01/09Fellow actresses and Critics' Choice nominees Anne Hathaway and Penelope Cruz took the opportunity to have a quick catch up backstage at the awards. Anne, who was sporting a striking strapless Gianfranco Ferre monochrome dress, scooped a joint win for Best Actress for her part as a recovering drug addict in Rachel Getting Married, which she shared with Meryl Streep. Penelope, who was chic in a navy blue strapless number and droplet earrings, narrowly missed out in the Best Supporting Actress category for her role in Vicky Cristina Barcelona.
4. Tomei Critics Choice 08/01/09Marisa Tomei rocked up to the ceremony in a fierce ruffled Giambattista Valli dress, which she accessorised with gothic statement earrings and a plaited up-do. The actress has returned to the movie scene with a bang in recent weeks, and is being heaped with praise for her role in The Wrestler, for which she has also received a Golden Globe nomination. Sadly for Marisa, she lost out on the Critics' Choice Award for Best Supporting Actress to Kate Winslet, but fingers crossed for the Globes on Sunday!
5. Wiseman Beckinsale Critics Choice 08/01/09The beautiful Kate Beckinsale arrived with director hubbie Len Wiseman in tow, at the VH1 sponsored event. The British-born actress was nominated in the Best Actress category for her role in Nothing But the Truth, in which she plays a tough nut newspaper reporter who finds herself imprisoned for revealing the identity of a CIA Agent. Despite not picking up the award, the actress was a winner in the style stakes in this floor-length wine-coloured J Mendel gown.
6. Stiller Taylor Critics Choice 08/01/09
Funny man Ben Stiller and his wife Christine Taylor were the perfectly groomed couple in their co-ordinating black outfits on the red carpet. We love how Christine has added a splash of colour to her outfit by sporting a bright clutch. The couple both star in Tropic Thunder which Ben also directed and so had cause for celebration when it scooped the prize for Best Comedy Film.
7. Scott Thomas Critics Choice 08/01/09Kristin Scott Thomas took to the stage to present an award during the star-studded ceremony in a simple strapless YSL bustier LBD. The nominees and winners of the Critics’ Choice Awards are voted for by the Broadcast Critics Film Association, who pride themselves on their ability to foreshadow the results of the hugely anticipated Oscars... We guess we'll just have to wait and see!
8. Wood Critics Choice 08/01/09The elusive Evan Rachel Wood simply sparkled on the red carpet in this beaded champagne-coloured gown, which she teamed with a soft side-swept 'do and smokey eye-make up. The actress stars alongside Mickey Rourke and Marisa Tomei in The Wrestler, which was up for Best Picture though it lost out to Brit flick Slumdog Millionaire.
9. Perry Critics Choice 08/01/09Katy Perry was reflecting the freezing temperatures outside as she hit the red carpet in this ice-blue silk dress. The faux-fur wrap and luxe-curls added a dash of old-school Hollywood glamour to the vintage-inspired ensemble, but the revealing lace inserts injected a saucy twist a la Perry.
10. Pitt Jolie 3 Critics Choice 08/01/09Not only were Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in the running for Best Actor and Actress at the awards ceremony, but we'd have them nominated for cutest couple and best dressed of the night too… Angelina was almost ethereal in this Grecian-style ivory Max Azria gown, while Brad was his usual impeccably dressed self in a black three-piece tux.
11. Fanning Critics choice 08/01/09Every once in a while, a youngster makes the successful transition from child actor to Hollywood sweetheart, and we are predicting a very bright future for 14-year-old Dakota Fanning. The actress was all wide-eyed innocence in this pretty white dress, which is yet another in a recent string of stylish, but age-appropriate wardrobe hits. Dakota was nominated for the Critics' Choice Best Young Actor/Actress Award for her part in The Secret Life of Bees, but lost out to Slumdog Millionaire star Dev Patel.
