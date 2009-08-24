5 Mar 2018
The V Festival 2009
-
1. Party V Festival
The Noisette's Shingai Shoniwa combined two totally hot trends, bold shoulders and fringing, for a high-drama look as she took to the stage to perform at the V Festival on Saturday.
-
2. Party V Festival
Quirky as usual, Katie White from The Ting Tings rocked out in day-glo silver, pink and green leggings, and even had an 80s microphone to match.
-
3. Party V Festival
Music's hot new young thing, Pixie Lott, was adorable in her snowflake bodycon dress and 60s-festival-vibe floral headband as she performed on Saturday
-
4. Party V Festival
Holly Willoughby worked petal power as she took in the bands in a pretty tunic, leggings, a plaited tan waist belt and embellished flats.
-
5. Party V Festival
Pixie Lott went wild in a tiger-print sequin minidress and wellies as she belted out her upbeat tunes.
-
6. Party V Festival
Peek-a-boo! Lily Allen teamed a super-sheer top with dark blue jeans as she performed at V on Sunday. Love the blunt-fringed bob and 80s disco eyeshadow
-
7. Party V Festival
Katy Perry wasn't short of sparkles as she performed to thousands in 50s-style sequin hotpants and a strawberry appliquéd crop top.
-
8. Party V Festival
Going Gaga! Lady G was futuristic and fab as usual as she whipped up a storm on stage in a silver mosaic bodice dress and hot-pink lips.
-
9. Party V Festival
Young American Taylor Swift was picture-perfect in a fringed LBD with an eye-catching, gold sequin neckline
-
10. Party V Festival
Lily Allen performed in a number of different outfits, including this laidback black vest and denim shorts combo. What didn't change all day was that cool David Bowie-inspired eye make-up.
-
11. Party V Festival
With her new cherry-red locks, Peaches Geldof took in the acts from the V Louder Lounge in a belted floral shirt, socks and sturdy lace-up boots.
-
12. Party V Festival
Stunning model Rosie Huntingdon Whiteley was gorgeous as ever as she wowed at V in teeny-tiny shorts, fringed Minnetonka boots, a tribal-inspired red cardie and a super-cool black panama hat.
-
13. Party V Festival
Beverley Knight rocked this grey and black striped dress which she teamed with some fierce biker-boots for a perfect weekend look.
-
14. Party V Festival
The maxidress has been our no.1 essential item of the summer, and Kimberley Walsh showed us why we love them so much! Perfect for keeping cool in the summer heat, and the coral colour is great for setting off a tan
-
15. Party V Festival
Even when it's not raining, a pair of wellies is a vital piece of festival equipment, as Caroline Flack demonstrates as she teams her Hunters with a fab vintage-inspired yellow dress with a peter-pan collar.
-
16. Party V Festival
Our favourite Hogwarts resident, Rupert Grint, worked the jeans and a T-shirt look for a grungy take on festival fashion.
-
17. Party V Festival
Pixie Lott gave a perfect demo of how to work the hippy-look, teaming her frilly white dress with a matching headband, and adding a black waistcoat to make this look bang on-trend. Thumbs-up Pixie!
-
18. Party V Festival
Throwing all caution to the wind, Emilia Fox broke all our festival fashion rules by adding a pair of heels to her skinny jeans and T-shirt combo. Her cute plaited hair-style and Ray-Bans added a summer twist to her classic look.
-
19. Party V Festival
We love a bit of animal print, and this cute leopard-print number is perfect for a casual summer's day. Zoe Salmon mixes it up by teaming it with black opaques and a wide belt...Looking good, Zoe!
-
20. Party V Festival
Plaid shirts are top of the shopping list for any fashion-conscious guy this summer, and Laurence Fox shows us how to work the look. Billie also looked great, teaming her festival-essential Hunters with this cute stripy beach bag... Perfect for hauling around all your festival-essentials
-
21. Party V Festival
Gemma Arterton goes glam in this body-con number. Teamed with her gold waistcoat and black boots she looks hot to trot!
-
22. Party V Festival
Pretty in pink! Myleene is maxed-out in this pretty patterned maxidress, while Charlotte looked fab in her all-black outfit
-
23. Party V Festival
Hot new songstrel VV Brown worked her retro-quiff, teaming it with this chilled out cape and silver flip-flops.
-
24. Party V Festival
V goes pop! Pop-Idol heart-throb Gareth Gates worked the nautical look as he hung out with his one-time competition rival Will Young, who was chilled out in his turquoise singlet and brown brogues.
-
25. Party V Festival
The girls from The Saturdays certainly know their fashion, rocking animal-prints, acid-wash jeans and fab headbands. We love Una's turquoise sun-dress which she wore with her fave pair of Uggs.
-
26. Party V Festival
Gavin Henson showed off his rugby-pecs in this white tee as he watched the bands and enjoyed some quality time with girlfriend Charlotte
-
27. Party V Festival
Songstrel Charlotte Church showed off her fab post-baby figure in her black top-and-trousers combo
-
28. Party V Festival
Dermot O'Leary managed to match his shirt to his festival pass! Full marks for effort, Dermot!
-
29. Party V Festival
Rave alert! Pixie Lott looked super-cute in this neon croc sweatshirt, which toughened up her hippy-vibe headband and dress. Loving the multi-coloured nails, Pixie!
-
30. Party V Festival
Harry Potter star Rupert Grint mixed up his T-shirt and jeans combo by topping the look off with this season's must-have item, the lumberjack shirt.
-
31. Party V Festival
Model-of-the-moment Tolula Adeyemi looked fierce in this turquoise Lacoste tennis dress. Great colour for the summer, and we're loving how she teamed it with her high-tops and Ray-Bans.
-
32. Party V Festival
Check this out... Holly Willoughby looked gorgeous in her fave festival accessories; oversized sunnies and a hippy headband!
-
33. Party V Festival
Miss Winehouse made a surprise appearance at the festival, performing with The Specials in the very same monochrome top that she wore at V in 2008!
-
34. Party V Festival
Katy Perry soaked up the sun on stage, performing in this colourful bejewelled bra top teamed with black hotpants and her fave white Wayfarer sunglasses
-
35. Party V Festival
This sparkly number left festival-goers bedazzled as Natalie Imbruglia added a bit of bling to the stage while performing at V Festival
Party V Festival
The Noisette's Shingai Shoniwa combined two totally hot trends, bold shoulders and fringing, for a high-drama look as she took to the stage to perform at the V Festival on Saturday.
Must Reads
25 Feb 2018
Drones Walked the Dolce & Gabbana Runway
22 Feb 2018