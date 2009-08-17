5 Mar 2018
The Time Traveler's Wife New York Premiere
1. Party 130809 Time Travellers Wife Brad Pitt Rachel McAdams, Eric Bana
2. Party 130809 Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt: actor-and-producer-turned-camera-man? As the movie’s executive producer, Brad was at the New York premiere in a business capacity but, ever the light-hearted lad, he turned snapper and got some snaps of the event for himself.
3. Party 130809 Time Travellers Wife Rachel McAdams (signing)
A down-to-earth yet ultra-glam Rachel McAdams was happy to stop and sign autographs for fans who’d lined up for hours to see her, Eric Bana, and the movie’s A-list producer Brad Pitt, rock up for the New York premiere.
4. Party 130809 Time Travellers Wife Rachel McAdams and Eric Bana
Ready for their close-up: Eric Bana and Rachel McAdams share a joke as they pose for pics at the film’s New York premiere last night. And, of course, Eric was the perfect gentleman, keeping his eyes firmly above Rachel’s (ultra-plunging) neckline!
5. Party 130809 Time Travellers Wife Rachel McAdams with kids
Aww, how cute are the child stars of this exciting new movie? Rachel McAdams glowed as she posed for pics with the super-sweet kids, who were heart-melting in mini prom dresses.
6. Party 130809 Time Travellers Wife Eric Bana and wife
The main male star of The Time Traveler’s Wife, Eric Bana, was sleek and stylish in a skinny-legged black suit at the movie’s premiere in New York. His gorgeous wife added a splash of colour in an on-trend, one-shouldered floaty maxidress.
7. Party 130809 Time Travellers Wife Eric Bana
Eric Bana (and his sexy stubble) took the time to sign posters for eager fans as they crowded around the theatre at the New York premiere of The Time Traveler’s Wife. What a gent.
