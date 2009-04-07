5 Mar 2018
The Sundance Film Festival, Utah
-
1. Carrey McGregor Sundance 18/01/09Any celebs who weren't in Washington for the Inauguration celebrations were hitting Utah for the Sundance Film Festival. Jim Carrey and Ewan McGregor were at the festival to promote their film I Love You Philip Morris. The dark comedy is based on a true story, and deals with the real life events of a con-artist, played by Jim, who gets caught and imprisoned — but finds himself falling in love with his fellow inmate, played by Ewan.
-
2. Hilton Kardashian Sundance 18/01/09The Tao Lounge is the place where all the celebs hang out in the evening and party the night away at the Sundance Film Festival. Paris Hilton and pal Kim Kardashian changed out of their comfy daywear and into their LBD's to party alongside the other famous faces in the lounge.
-
3. Kutcher Moore Sundance 18/02/09Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher cosied up to each other in the Tao Lounge. The pair were at the festival to promote Ashton's latest flick Spread, in which he stars as a wealthy Casanova who's womanising ways are turned upside down when he falls in love with a waitress. The couple then rushed off the following day to hit Washington for the inaugural Celebrations.
-
4. Sting Sundance 18/01/09
Sting and wife Trudie Styler also made the Tao Lounge the place to be, and they hung out with actor Donovan Leitch. Sting had turned up unexpectedly at the festival during the day to support Joe Belinger's documentary Crude, in which Trudie has a starring role. Sting jumped up on stage during the promotional dinner to perform an impromptu number with the (presumably rather chuffed) house band.
-
5. Trachtenberg Sundance 18/01/09Woody Harrelson and Michelle Trachtenberg were another couple of Hollywood stars who were spotted hanging out in the Tao Lounge. Gossip Girl Michelle was in Utah promoting her latest venture Against the Current, in which she stars alongside Joseph Fiennes, while Woody was at the festival in support of his film, The Messenger.
-
6. Lee Miller Sundance 18/01/09Offering weary celebs some welcome respite and yummy snacks during the day is the MySpace Cafe. Actors Matthew Lillard and Jonny Lee Miller — who were both sporting some serious tashes — were just two of the many A-listers to sample the delights that the cafe had to offer.
-
7. Gordon-Levitt Sundance 1801/09
Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Zooey Deschanel were at the festival promoting their latest romcom 500 Days of Summer. The pair took some time off to hang out and grab some food at the MySpace Café, where Joseph was overheard describing his beautiful co-star as “the sweetest thing ever.” Ahhhhh… Had Zooey not only just got engaged we'd suggest they make a super-cute couple!
-
8. Hilton Sundance 18/01/09While the celebrities are hanging out in Utah, there are plenty of attractions to keep them well entertained during the day. Paris Hilton picked up her customised Nintendo DS – covered in red gems in the shape of a pair of lips – at the Sephora Beauty Lounge, where guests were also invited to browse cosmetic products galore.
-
9. Deschanel Sundance 18/01/09American actress Zooey Deschanel was stunning in a ruffle-neck black frock at the premiere for her film 500 Days of Summer at the Eccles Theatre. The raven-haired beauty stars as Summer — a pessimistic girl who says she doesn’t believe in true love — opposite Joseph Gordon-Levitt — the hopeless romantic who tries to convince her otherwise.
-
10. Kravitz Sundance 18/01/09Zoe Kravitz hit the red carpet at the Eccles Theatre for the premiere of her film The Greatest, in which she stars alongside Pierce Brosnan and Susan Sarandon. The actress covered up her bright coloured frock with a pretty white princess coat, teamed with boho-chic arm candy and rings aplenty.
-
11. Roberts Sundance 18/01/09Actress Emma Roberts — who's one of our hotly tipped rising starlets for 2009 — was hanging out with the rest of the cast of Lymelife at the Sundance Film Festival. Fun-loving Emma was also spotted earlier in the day enjoying herself with an energetic game or two on the Nintendo Wii with a number of other celebs in the Wii experience room. Is there anything this festival doesn’t offer?!
Carrey McGregor Sundance 18/01/09
Must Reads
25 Feb 2018
Drones Walked the Dolce & Gabbana Runway
22 Feb 2018