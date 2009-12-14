5 Mar 2018
The Snowflake Ball
-
1. SNOWFLAKE 111209 Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt
The UNICEF Snowflake Ball took place in Los Angeles last night with an A-list crowd of philanthropic celebrities in attendance. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt joined pals George Clooney, Matt Damon, Don Cheadle as well as Cindy Crawford, Selena Gomez, Muhammad Ali and Bruce Willis at the star-studded charity event.
Angelina glimmered in a loose-fitting oyster-coloured gown while Brad sported his now trademark beard with a smart evening suit.
-
2. SNOWFLAKE 111209 Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford
Supermodel Cindy Crawford and her handsome hubby Rande Gerber shared a joke at their table.
-
3. SNOWFLAKE 111209 Selena Gomez
Disney cutie Selena Gomez was resplendent in her stunning pink dress at this year's annual UNICEF Snowflake Ball.
-
4. SNOWFLAKE 111209 Matt Damon and George Clooney
It always looks like the best party in town when the Oceans 11 gang attend… Matt Damon and George Clooney caught up at the party.
-
5. SNOWFLAKE 111209 Muhammad Ali and Angelina Jolie
Muhammad Ali put in a surprise appearance at the party and Angelina Jolie seemed thrilled to chat to him.
-
6. SNOWFLAKE 111209 Tamara Mellon and Cindy Crawford
Tamara Mellon and Cindy Crawford went for bright colours with the Jimmy Choo head honcho wearing a bright orange frock which cleverly showed off her heels, while Cindy went for a deep purple number.
-
7. SNOWFLAKE 111209 Jackie Collins and Joan Collins
Glamorous sisters Jackie and Joan Collins made a glittering duo at the Snowflake Ball.
-
8. SNOWFLAKE 111209 George Clooney, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt
Good friends George Clooney and Brad Pitt joked with Angelina Jolie at the UNICEF Snowflake Ball. Ange looked gorgeous in an off-white beaded dress while the two men matched in sharp suits.
-
9. SNOWFLAKE 111209 George Clooney and Elisabetta Canalis
George Clooney looked his usual gorgeous self as he toasted the camera with a glass of champagne at the UNICEF Snowflake Ball. Also attending the ball was George’s girlfriend, Italian model Elisabeta Cannalis, in a sheer black dress.
-
10. SNOWFLAKE 111209 Luciana Barroso and Matt Damon
Bourne star Matt Damon arrived at the UNICEF Snowflake Ball in a smart and sleek tux with his stunning wife Luciana Barroso in a floor-length ruffled gown.
-
11. SNOWFLAKE 111209 Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie
The happy couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie smiled as they mingled at the UNICEF Snowflake Ball. Brad sported his ever-growing beard and smart suit with Ange looking truly stunning in an off-white dress with intricate beaded embellishment and a gold clasped clutch.
-
12. SNOWFLAKE 111209 Lisa Hoffman and Dustin Hoffman
A-list actor Dustin Hoffman and his wife Lisa attended the Snowflake Ball in Los Angeles to support the worldwide work done by UNICEF to improve children’s lives.
-
13. SNOWFLAKE 111209 Emma Heming and Bruce Willis
It was all smiles for Bruce Willis and his wife Emma Heming at the UNICEF Snowflake Ball. Bruce opted for a classic tuxedo while Emma went for a pretty one-shouldered gown and delicate accessories.
-
14. SNOWFLAKE 111209 Benji Madden and Joel Madden
Rock star brothers Joel and Benji Madden joined a host of stars at the UNICEF Snowflake Ball. The two dressed in their individual style with Benji wearing a smart blazer white-tee and white-rimmed hat and Joel in an all-black ensemble.
SNOWFLAKE 111209 Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt
The UNICEF Snowflake Ball took place in Los Angeles last night with an A-list crowd of philanthropic celebrities in attendance. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt joined pals George Clooney, Matt Damon, Don Cheadle as well as Cindy Crawford, Selena Gomez, Muhammad Ali and Bruce Willis at the star-studded charity event.
Angelina glimmered in a loose-fitting oyster-coloured gown while Brad sported his now trademark beard with a smart evening suit.
Must Reads
25 Feb 2018
Drones Walked the Dolce & Gabbana Runway
22 Feb 2018