The UNICEF Snowflake Ball took place in Los Angeles last night with an A-list crowd of philanthropic celebrities in attendance. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt joined pals George Clooney, Matt Damon, Don Cheadle as well as Cindy Crawford, Selena Gomez, Muhammad Ali and Bruce Willis at the star-studded charity event.



Angelina glimmered in a loose-fitting oyster-coloured gown while Brad sported his now trademark beard with a smart evening suit.