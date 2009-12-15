5 Mar 2018
The Sherlock Holmes Premiere
1. SHERLOCK 151209 Robert Downey Jnr and Jude Law
What a handsome pair! Sherlock and Dr Watson aka Robert Downey Jnr and Jude Law seemed to enjoy their red carpet appearance last night and have clearly become good pals over the course of the film. Both actors were looking sharp, Downey Jnr in a three piece grey suit and Law in an outfit by hot young designer, Tamburlaine.
2. SHERLOCK 151209 Rachel McAdams
Rachel McAdams stole the limelight on the red carpet in this floor-sweeping dove-grey dress by Andrew Gn. She teamed it with diamond earrings, bracelets and a plaited updo for perfect modern glamour.
3. SHERLOCK 151209 Guy Ritchie
The film's director, Guy Ritchie, seems to be as enamoured by the Victorian-influenced fashion of the film as its stars… Wearing a grey suit the director joined his cast in Leicester Square.
4. SHERLOCK 151209 Gwen
Looking cool in her loose-fit little black dress, Gwen Stefani added a pair of zip-front dog tooth heels and a teeny clutch bag for a perfectly accessorised look.
5. SHERLOCK 151209 Kelly Reilly
British actress Kelly Reilly was stunning in her sequin embellished Alberta Ferretti gown. Drat that dreaded rain though, Kelly ended up with a soggy hem!
6. SHERLOCK 151209 RDJ cast
Steal the limelight maybe? Robert Downey Jnr fooled around on the red carpet for the benefit of the papparazi.
7. SHERLOCK 151209 Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale
Possibly the coolest celebrity couple on the planet, Gwen Stefani and husband Gavin Rossdale made their way up the red carpet to check out pal Guy Ritchie's film.
8. SHERLOCK 151209 Heather Graham
Heather Graham showed off her pins in a tight-fit white lace minidress teamed with lace-up Louboutins.
9. SHERLOCK 151209 Rachel McAdams and Kelly Reilly
Goddess gown alert! The stunning female stars of the film, Rachel McAdams and Kelly Reilly worked a pair of serious dresses at last night's premiere, each styled in their own individual way.
10. SHERLOCK 151209 Robert Downey Jr and wife Susan Downey Jr
The star of Sherlock Holmes, Robert Downey Jnr, turned up to the premiere looking sufficiently dapper in a three piece grey pin striped suit and fedora with his wife Susan on his arm.
11. SHERLOCK 151209 Jenni Falconer
We just love Jenni Falconer's cute LBD. It's velvet and one shouldered – perfectly on-trend for A/W 09!
