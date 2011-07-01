5 Mar 2018
The Serpentine Summer Party
-
1. Alexa Chung
Super stylish as ever, Alexa Chung worked the classic Burberry trench for the Serpentine Summer Party hosted by Burberry as she prepared to hit the decks and spin some tunes for the VIP guests.
-
2. Donna Air
Donna Air made up for the lack of sunshine at the Serpentine Summer Party in a popping yellow one-shoulder Roksanda Ilincic gown. We love her green strappy heels too.
-
3. Jade Parfitt and Erin O'Connor
Super statuesque model pals Jade Parfitt and Erin O'Connor went for contrasting hemlines with Jade opting for a digi-print mini-dress, while Erin worked a stunning floral striped maxi.
-
4. Poppy Delevigne
In a graphic print maxi dress by Pucci's Peter Dundas, Poppy Delevigne arrived at the Serpentine Summer Party hosted by Burberry with the designer himself.
-
5. Alexa Chung and Leah Weller
As the weather brightened, Alexa Chung took off her Burberry trench to reveal her trademark preppy chic style in a black tunic and white blouse by Carven. As DJ for the night, Alexa posed with Paul Weller's gorgeous daughter Leah, who was wearing Jasper Garvida's Key Dress.
-
6. Ewan McGregor
While brights were a trend for the ladies, Ewan McGregor went for a more weather-friendly look in an all-black ensemble with metallic neck scarf.
-
7. Liberty Ross
Stunning model Liberty Ross didn't let a drop of rain dampen her style spirits as she worked a blue swirling print Pucci Pre-Fall 2011 one-shoulder dress.
-
8. Tali Lennox
Gorgeous model Tali Lennox was garden party chic as she arrived at the Serpentine Summer Party hosted by Burberry in a pretty D&G sash-waist gown.
-
9. Lily Donaldson
Looking as ethereal as ever Burberry model Lily Donaldson worked a stunning white floaty chiffon tea dress teamed with black lattice heels.
-
10. Margherita Missoni
Margherita Missoni was typically vibrant in a gorgeous multi-print chevron Missoni gown as she posed for pics with dashing artist Conrad Shawcross.
-
11. Jourdan Dunn and Cara Delevigne
Burberry models Jourdan Dunn and Cara Delevigne enjoyed a glass of bubbly at the Serpentine Summer Party hosted by Burberry. We love Jourdan's high-octane Burberry gown and Cara's more edgy boho white dress against her black biker boots.
-
12. Erin O'Connor
Standing out from the crowd, Erin O'Connor worked a gorgeous maxi rose print sun dress teamed with her trademark red lippy.
-
13. Jo Wood
Jo Wood went for a monochrome ensemble in an ankle-length white dress and black blazer for the Serpentine Summer Party hosted by Burberry.
-
14. Caprice Bourret
Caprice went for summer whites as she sipped cocktails at the Serpentine Summer Party hosted by Burberry.
-
15. Bianca Jagger
Style icon Bianca Jagger looked super stunning in a leopard print floor gown teamed with a statement horn necklace.
-
16. Holly Valance & Nick Candy
Working a swirling print D&G mini-dress, Aussie actress Holly Valance arrived at the Serpentine Summer Party hosted by Burberry with partner Nick Candy in tow. We wonder if they tried to colour coordinate?
-
17. Simon Le Bon and Yasmin Le Bon
Yasmin Le Bon worked a gorgeous emerald green maxi dress with added glam from her fur stole as she accompanied hubby Simon to the Serpentine Summer Party hosted by Burberry.
-
18. Christopher Bailey
Not letting a little rain spoil their gorgeous event, Hans-Ulrich Obrist, co-director of the Serpentine Gallery and director Julia Peyton-Jones posed for pics with Burberry creative director Christopher Bailey - under a Burberry umbrella of course.
-
19. Tara Palmer Tompkinson
Tara Palmer-Tomkinson knew exactly how to make an entrance at the Serpentine Summer Party hosted by Burberry as she swept into the bash in a wow-worthy scarlet red floor-length gown.
-
20. Jade Williams
Sunday Girl Jade Williams did classic chic at the Serpentine Summer Party hosted by Burberry in LBD with sultry key-hole cut-out teamed with a red Burberry bag. We love her platform loafers too.
