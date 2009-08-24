5 Mar 2018
The September Issue Premiere
1. Party 200809 The September Issue Vera Wang
Renowned designer Vera Wang rocked up to the premiere of The September Issue in a bejewelled top, a structured skirt and yellow-strap sandals. Individual and gorgeous.
2. Party 200809 The September Issue Hilary Rhoda
Estée Lauder model Hilary Rhoda was pretty as a picture in her halterneck floral dress, which she toughened up with fierce strappy sandals.
3. Party 200809 The September Issue Donna Karan
Fashion-forward, of course, Donna Karan was radiant in a cropped harem pant-suit and gladiator flats. We like!
4. Party 200809 The September Issue Chanel Iman
Striking model Chanel Iman turned heads in a white strapless white minidress, an metallic gold waist belt and funky platform heels. This is one girl who rocks some serious wow-factor.
5. Party 200809 The September Issue P Diddy
Sleek as ever, P Diddy pitched up to The September Issue premiere in a dapper black suit and pinstripe tie.
6. Party 200809 The September Issue Renee Zellweger
Renée Zellweger continued her stylish week last night at the The September Issue premiere in a vivid burnt-orange minidress with eye-catching gold embroidery. Figure-flattering, fun and fabulous.
7. Party 200809 The September Issue Georgina Chapman
The always-impeccable Georgina Chapman was utterly radiant in a long-sleeved, embellished silver minidress with a funky rope waist belt. As usual, her hair was sleek and flawless, as was her smouldering make-up.
8. Party 200809 The September Issue Alexa Chung
Alexa Chung went super-vintage in a cream smock dress, which she personalized with a pretty statement necklace, a cornflower-blue handbag, and funky-chunky patent ankle boots.
9. Party 200809 The September Issue Sienna and Anna Wintour
Sienna Miller threatened to steal the limelight from the star of the documentary, Anna Wintour, as she stepped out in a gorgeous ice-blue, strapless minidress and gleaming bronze heels.
10. Party 200809 The September Issue Donald Trump
Businessman extraordinaire Donald Trump stepped out with his pretty wife Melania, who was on-trend for summer in a blush-pink chiffon dress and black Louboutin peep-toes.
11. Party 200809 The September Issue Marc Jacobs
Designer Marc Jacobs rocked up to the event looking quirky and original in a black kilt and sequin-sparkly shoes. His partner opted for geek-chic in trainers and bracers.
