5 Mar 2018
The Royal Wedding
-
1. ROYAL WEDDING 290411
Following months of speculation about who would design Kate Middleton's wedding dress, when the big day arrived it was revealed she chose to pay tribute to the late great Alexander McQueen, choosing his successor Sarah Burton for the job. She looked divine, and it has most certainly cemented her status as a fashion icon of royal proportions.
-
2. Kate Middleton
Kate chose to accessorise her hand-embroidered McQueen gown with a matching waist-length veil and dainty tiara. She clutched a traditional bouquet of lily of the valley and a few sweet williams were added as a sentimental finish.
-
3. Kate Middleton, Pippa Middleton
Kate made her entrance with all the grace we could expect from our new princess. Her sister, and chief bridesmaid, Pippa took the job of carrying Kate's 9-ft train and was also dressed in McQueen.
-
4. ROYAL WEDDING 290411
Crowds gave a collective gasp as they recieved their first glimpse of the gorgeous princess-to-be.
-
5. ROYAL WEDDING 290411
In traditional form Prince William was dressed in unifrom for the big day, and chose the red coats of Colonel of the Irish Guards. It featured a gold and crimson sash and gold sword slings - both traditionally worn in the presence of a member of the Royal family.
-
6. Prince William, Prince Harry
Prince Harry looked equally handsome, also in uniform, wearing a Blues and Royal officer's uniform, topped off with a military forage cap.
-
7. ROYAL WEDDING 290411
Victoria and David Beckham were among the first guests to arrive at Westminster Abbey and they couldn't have looked chicer. Mum-to-be Posh chose a midnight blue trapeze dress of her own design, finished with a Philip Treacy fascinator, while David opted for a classic look in a navy Ralph Lauren suit.
-
8. David Cameron, Samantha Cameron
The PM's wife, Samantha Cameron, added a splash of colour to the guest procession, as she walked the aisle with husband David Cameron, in a ruched Burberry dress. While she didn't opt in on the fascinator trend, pretty Erdem jewels in her hair made a subtly elegant statement.
-
9. Prince Charles, Camilla Parker Bowles
Prince Charles joined his boys in uniform, while Camilla chose a statement hat and pastel suit by Anna Valentine (who made her own wedding dress) for the big day, finished with a pair of Jimmy Choos.
-
10. Carole Middleton
Mother of the bride, Carole Middleton, proved style runs in the family, wearing an elegant powder blue frock coat by Catherine Walker, Jane Corbett hat and Jimmy Choo heels.
-
11. Pippa Middleton
Pippa Middleton may have been chief bridesmaid, but she had a few little helping hands from younger members of the family.
-
12. Kate Middleton
Westminster Abbey made for a stunning setting for the royal nuptials.
-
13. Kate Middleton
The Royal couple couldn't have looked more in love as they greeted each other before their vows, with William whispering to Kate that she looked "stunning, just beautiful".
-
14. Nick Clegg, Miriam Gonzalez
Deputy Prime Minister Nick Klegg and his wife Miriam Gonzalez joined fellow guests.
-
15. Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie
Philip Treacy's designs topped off nearly all of the Royals' looks, and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie represented the younger generation in feathers and bows respectively. Princess Bea perfectly matched her nude number with a stunning Valentino Haute Couture frock coat.
-
16. Kate Middleton, Prince William
While Kate's engagement ring was handed down from Princess Diana, Kate's wedding band comes courtesy of the Queen, who gave William a nugget of Welsh gold to melt down shortly after they announced their plans to wed.
-
17. Kate Middleton, Prince William
The newly married Duke and Duchess of Cambridge emerged from their wedding ceremony looking blissfully happy, ready to enjoy their two reception parties.
-
18. Elton John, David Furnish
Elton John and husband David Furnish looked dapper in their matching tailcoats.
-
19. Kate Middleton, Prince William
After the ceremony, the newlyweds made a grand exit in a horse-drawn carriage procession.
-
20. Kate Middleton, Prince William
Having arrived at Buckingham Palace, the couple sealed their vows with a kiss.
-
21. Kate Middleton, Prince William
Princess Catherine couldn’t help but get one last look at the crowds that had gathered to see her and Prince William’s first kiss at the Buckingham Palace balcony.
-
22. The Queen
It was a proud day for the Queen, as her eldest grandson wed, and she looked classically elegant in a buttercup yellow suit by Angela Kelly and co-ordinating hat.
-
23. Chelsy Davy
Prince Harry's on-off girlfriend, Chelsy Davy, joined a friend to attend the royal wedding and was dressed in aqua Alberta Ferretti and a Victoria Grant fascinator.
-
24. Kate Middleton, Prince William
While Kate and Wills made their grand entrance at Buckingham Palace in a Victorian horse-drawn carriage, their exit towards Clarence House was a little less formal, as the Prince borrowed his dad's Aston Martin to give his new wife an open top ride. And, Kate looked suitably delighted by the gesture.
-
25. Kate Middleton, Prince William
Best Man Harry had the convertible decked out with a 'just wed' number plate and balloons baring the newlyweds' repsective initials.
-
26. Kate Middleton, Camilla Parker Bowles
For the evening reception lucky Kate had another McQueen dress lined up, finished with a neat cashmere cardigan.
-
27. Prince William, Prince Charles
Prince William and his father swapped their uniforms for black-tie for the evening celebrations.
-
28. The Royal Family
The two families are united in this official portrait taken in the throne room of Buckingham Palace with the Windsors on the left and the Middletons standing proudly on the right.
-
29. Kate Middleton, Prince William
Issued by St James’s Palace, the official wedding photographs were taken by photographer Hugo Burnand. Standing in the throne room at Buckingham Palace, the perfect pair look oh-so happy.
-
30. Pippa Middleton
Perhaps by chance, like her sister Kate, Pippa Middleton chose Zara for her chic next day outfit. Teaming the double-breasted blue blazer with white jeans and Tory Burch pumps, Pippa proved quite a hit in the style stakes.
-
31. The Middletons
The Middleton family emerges all smiles from The Goring Hotel the morning after the big day.
-
32. Kate Middleton, Prince William
Swapping her Alexander McQueen gowns for a cornflower blue pleated Zara mini dress, Princess Catherine and Prince William strolled the Buckingham Palace grounds on their first morning of marriage before being transported by helicopter to a secret location for the weekend.
ROYAL WEDDING 290411
Following months of speculation about who would design Kate Middleton's wedding dress, when the big day arrived it was revealed she chose to pay tribute to the late great Alexander McQueen, choosing his successor Sarah Burton for the job. She looked divine, and it has most certainly cemented her status as a fashion icon of royal proportions.
Must Reads
25 Feb 2018
Drones Walked the Dolce & Gabbana Runway
22 Feb 2018