5 Mar 2018
The Royal Academy of Art Preview
1. RA Party 030611
Jaime Winstone worked her trademark grunge-cool style at the Royal Acadamy in a Vivienne Westwood Gold Label Autumn-Winter 2012 collection red and white print maxi dress - with daring thigh-high split revealing electric blue Doc Marten boots.
2. RA Party 030611
Showing off her gorgeous new grown-up style, Kick Ass star Chloe Moretz was effortlessly chic in a Carven Fall 2011 asymmetric mini-dress as she arrived at the Royal Academy of Arts Summer Exhibition in London.
3. RA Party 030611
Anya Hindmarch model Edie Campbell worked Jonathan Saunder’s collared dress with school girl charm adding buffed brogues with ankle socks and tying her hair up in a swinging pony tail.
4. RA Party 030611
Model Ben Grimes gave her boyish crop some girly attitude with an uber-sheer paneled dress complete with flowing maxi dress.
5. RA Party 030611
Laura Bailey looked oh-so pretty in pastels at the RA Summer Exhibition preview. Teaming the delightfully feathery Chanel dress with nude pumps and a raspberry lip, the blonde beauty took the summer heat in her stride.
6. RA Party 030611
Burberry model Douglas Booth gave his suited and booted look some summer appeal with a simple white tee and and his sunglasses tucked into his collar.
7. RA Party 030611
Never one to miss out on an opportunity to wear Vivienne Westwood, artist Tracey Emin looked fab in a fiery orange corseted cocktail frock from the designer's Couture range teamed with gold Westwood courts.
8. RA Party 030611
Son of Rolling Stones royalty Tyrone Wood was dapper as ever in the sun-filled courtyard of the Royal Academy. We love the sneaky red lining of his summery suit!
9. RA Party 030611
Charlotte Olympia Shoes designer Charlotte Dellal was radiant at the Royal Academy Summer Exhibition preview fashioning her burgeoning baby bump into a jazzy geometric-print dress.
10. RA Party 030611
Eliza Doolittle was mad for metallics at the Royal Academy striding her way through the courtyard in emerald green Nicholas Kirkwood sling-backs teamed with a metallic maroon pleated skirt and shimmering pink lips.
11. RA Party 030611
Mini diva Dionne Bromfield looked hot-to-trot in her slick red patent pumps. The songstress was all smiles wearing a lace paneled mini dress with her curled tresses bouncing on her shoulders.
12. RA Party 030611
Tali Lennox channeled the summer of love in a floral jumpsuit complete with royal blue wedges and a wide-rimmed lime green hat.
13. RA Party 030611
Ewan McGregor’s mum looked pleased as punch to be by her son's side at the preview of the Royal Academy of Art’s Summer Exhibition.
14. RA Party 030611
Dame Judi Dench looked to be having a wonderful time perusing the exhibition and mingling with friends.
