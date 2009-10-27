5 Mar 2018
The Q Awards
-
1. Q awards Lily Allen
We love everything about Lily Allen here. Her new hairstyle looks mature and chic, and she continued the demure theme by teaming up her long sleeved ivory beaded dress with black leggings. The black YSL sculpted platform pumps really complete the outfit. Her award could have just as easily been for fashion.
-
2. Q awards Pixie Lott
Pixie Lott looked cute and quirky wearing a Gucci Fall 2009 black and silver dress with black feather detail on the shoulders. The black tights and platforms really make the look youthful and fun.
-
3. Q Awards Sophie Ellis Bextor
Sophie Ellis Bextor wore a stunning D&G velvet and satin black dress with the ever-popular big shoulders that seem to be gracing the red carpet a lot, and Christian Louboutin Eugine heels. She added a splash of colour with her snake-print clutch bag.
-
4. Q awards Fearne Cotton
Fearne Cotton sported an Olivia Rubin embroidered tulip peplum minidress and leopard-print ankle boots. The smoky eyes and bag add that bit of rock chick to her outfit, and we're loving her long blonde locks too.
-
5. Q awards Amy Winehouse, Dione Bromfield
Amy Winehouse looked very protective of her goddaughter Dione Bromfield as they walked hand-in-hand. Amy went for a plunging hot-pink dress with a black corset belt, whilst Dione sparkled in a sequin miniskirt and simple make-up.
-
6. Q awards Fearne Cotton, Kelly Jones
Fearne Cotton continued with her rock chick ways by hanging out with Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones.
-
7. Q awards Lily Allen, Marianne Faithfull
Marianne Faithfull and Lily Allen look very colour coordinated here. Marianne wore a black trouser suit along a cream-coloured blouse and matching long pearls.
-
8. Q awards Dione Bromfield
Dione Bromfield proves that she can shine all on her own, without her godmother's hand to hold. She showed class and maturity and we can't wait to see what this little talent has to offer in the future.
-
9. Q awards Kate Nash
Kate Nash went for a simple, but effective T-shirt-over-leggings combo for the awards. We're loving the matching red lipstick, nail polish and peep-toe shoes. Very rock ‘n' roll!
-
-
11. Q Awards Sophie Ellis Bextor, Amy Winehouse
Sophie Ellis Bextor and Amy Winehouse pose for a cute and friendly picture at the awards.
-
12. Q awards Corrine Bailey Rae
Corinne Bailey Rae dazzled on the red carpet with her black and forest-green striped dress and black ankle strapped heels. She personalised the dress with a waist-defining brown belt, and we love it.
-
13. Q awards Sophie Ellis Bextor, Richard Jones
We love how Sophie Ellis Bextor and her husband always attend the red carpet together in outfits that complement each other perfectly.
