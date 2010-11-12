X Factor finalist Katie Waissel, who slumped to the floor on Saturday night’s show when she forgot the lyrics of her sing-off with Treyc Cohen, was back to her bubbly self in a quirky-chic spaghetti-strap gold dress, complete with a pearl belt and uber-platform Mary-Janes. The outfit perfectly complemented her bouffant blonde bob – almost like a modern-day Marilyn Monroe.