5 Mar 2018
The Pride of Britain Awards 2010
-
1. PRIDE OF BRITAIN AWARDS 2010 091110
Nicola Roberts went screen siren chic at the Pride of Britain Awards in a stunning peach hued William Tempest wiggle dress with side ruching, while Girls Aloud pal Cheryl Cole went for a long black cocktail gown accessorised with Garrard jewels and tousled up-do. Both ladies get the thumbs up for red carpet glamour from us!
FIND OUT WHAT HAPPENED WHEN CHERYL MET PRINCE CHARLES AT THE AWARDS
-
2. PRIDE OF BRITAIN AWARDS 2010 091110
X Factor judge Dannii Minogue posed for pictures with fans on the red carpet at the Pride of Britain Awards. Working a strapless black maxi-dress from her own label Project D teamed with a super chunky statement necklace by Mawi, Ms Minogue is one lady who knows how to make an entrance!
FIND OUT WHAT HAPPENED WHEN DANNII MET PRINCE CHARLES AT THE AWARDS
-
3. PRIDE OF BRITAIN AWARDS 2010 091110
Coleen Rooney nailed the leopard trend with just a few splashes of the print in her accessories, teamed with a simple black empire waist dress.
-
4. PRIDE OF BRITAIN AWARDS 2010 091110
Trend alert! Emma Bunton teamed a lace dress with leather gloves and finished the look with a crisp black cape. Perfect!
-
5. PRIDE OF BRITAIN AWARDS 2010 091110
X Factor finalist Katie Waissel, who slumped to the floor on Saturday night’s show when she forgot the lyrics of her sing-off with Treyc Cohen, was back to her bubbly self in a quirky-chic spaghetti-strap gold dress, complete with a pearl belt and uber-platform Mary-Janes. The outfit perfectly complemented her bouffant blonde bob – almost like a modern-day Marilyn Monroe.
-
6. PRIDE OF BRITAIN AWARDS 2010 091110
We’re loving Kelly Brook’s new chocolate brown locks, styled in loose curls at the Pride of Britain Awards last night. The darker hue certainly lets her get away with bold colour, especially the divine fuchsia shade of her shift dress.
-
7. PRIDE OF BRITAIN AWARDS 2010 091110
Girls Aloud singers Kimberley Walsh and Sarah Harding united with fellow band members Nicola Roberts and Cheryl Cole on the red carpet. Unsurprisingly, all the girls looked uber-glam. While Kimberley made a splash in a coral-coloured maxi-gown, Sarah kept things chic and sleek in a lace little white dress.
-
8. PRIDE OF BRITAIN AWARDS 2010 091110
X Factor hopeful Cher Lloyd flew the style flag high for the show at the Pride of Britain Awards. Working a nude and black lace panelled dress and a quiffed up-do, Cher really channelled her mentor Cheryl Cole's look to perfection!
-
9. PRIDE OF BRITAIN AWARDS 2010 091110
Pixie Lott certainly knows how to work a little black dress. The platinum-haired singer teamed her ruched number with fierce fringed sandals and smouldering smoky eyes.
-
10. PRIDE OF BRITAIN AWARDS 2010 091110
Strictly Come Dancing star Patsy Kensit made a spectacular return to the red carpet in a carpet-sweeping floral-printed gown by Dolce & Gabbana.
-
11. PRIDE OF BRITAIN AWARDS 2010 091110
X Factor starlet Rebecca Ferguson was ravishing in a powder pink maxi-gown at the Pride of Britain Awards. Perhaps she’s been taking fashion advice as well as singing tips from her mentor Cheryl Cole?
-
12. PRIDE OF BRITAIN AWARDS 2010 091110
Newlywed Russell Brand was minus his wife Katy Perry on the Pride of Britain red carpet but brought along his mum to the big event. The presenter, who appeared with Mrs Brand at the MTV Europe Music Awards in Madrid on Sunday night, wore his signature skinny suit and cowboy-esque boots.
-
13. PRIDE OF BRITAIN AWARDS 2010 091110
Xtra Factor presenter Konnie Huq sported the ultimate party dress to the Pride of Britain Awards – a strapless silver prom dress with voluminous tiers. We love that she’s eschewed flashy jewellery to keep the focus on the dress, although we would recommend a coat if you’re heading out on such a frosty night!
-
14. PRIDE OF BRITAIN AWARDS 2010 091110
The Saturdays singers were perfectly co-ordinated in black, white and bronze little frocks and matching poppies. How glam!
-
15. PRIDE OF BRITAIN AWARDS 2010 091110
Christine Bleakley wowed the crowds at the Pride of Britain Awards in a black sparkly Project D asymmetric gown - as seen on Dannii Minogue on X Factor last month. A side up-do and smoky eyes gave the look an ultra glam edge.
-
16. PRIDE OF BRITAIN AWARDS 2010 091110
A man who knows how to party, Dizzee Rascal hit the red carpet at the Pride of Britain Awards in a super smart suit with silk black lapels and a thin black tie. Sharp!
FIND OUT DIZZEE'S TIP FOR BEING THE BEST DRESSED PARTY GUEST
-
17. PRIDE OF BRITAIN AWARDS 2010 091110
While black seemed the shade of the night, Holly Willoughby was a vision in blue at the Pride of Britain Awards!
-
18. PRIDE OF BRITAIN AWARDS 2010 091110
Jameela Jamil loves her brights! Working a yellow bodice with asymmetric floaty yellow skirt, the T4 presenter added another hit of colour in her poppy red oversized bag and finished the look with some chunky black boots.
SEE JAMEELA AT INSTYLE'S PARTY AND FIND OUT HER TOP PARTY TIPS
-
19. PRIDE OF BRITAIN AWARDS 2010 091110
Cute couple Louise and Jamie Redknapp looked super stylish as they hit the red carpet at the Pride of Britain Awards. We love Jamie's grey three-piece suit and Louise's silk floral minidress!
-
20. PRIDE OF BRITAIN AWARDS 2010 091110
X Factor 2009 winner Joe McElderry looked suitably handsome as he arrived at the awards ceremony wearing a grey suit with black lapels over a white unbuttoned shirt.
-
21. PRIDE OF BRITAIN AWARDS 2010 091110
Myleene Klass was a lesson in how to dress a pregnancy bump at the Pride of Britain Awards in a figure-hugging LBD accessorised with a glittering bolero tux jacket and killer peep-toe heels decorated with studs and bows.
-
22. PRIDE OF BRITAIN AWARDS 2010 091110
Harry Potter star Tom Felton (aka Draco Malfoy) looked dapper in a three-piece suit sans tie and a pale blue collared shirt that matched his eyes perfectly.
-
23. PRIDE OF BRITAIN AWARDS 2010 091110
Knowing how to make an entrance, all eyes were on Jonathan Ross and wife Jane Goldman as they arrived at the Pride of Britain Awards last night!
-
24. PRIDE OF BRITAIN AWARDS 2010 091110
Model and presenter Kirsty Gallacher was elegant on the red carpet in an asymmetrical black maxi-down, sleekly finished off with a swishing ponytail, black peep-toes and a printed clutch.
