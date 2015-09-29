Pride of Britain Awards 2015: Pictures From The Red Carpet

The Pride Of Britain Awards 2015 saw a whole host of stars on the red carpet at Grosvenor House, out to celebrate the unsung heroes. Check out the best pics...

Cheryl Cole wowed on the red carpet in a navy velvet gown, with statement jewellery, while Caroline Flack worked a structured black dress, showing off her new purple grey hair.

David Beckham looked as beautiful as ever, channeling that rugged-in-a-suit thing he does so well.

Carol Vorderman hosted the show and invited the winners on to the stage at the end, to massive applause.

See the best pics, here...