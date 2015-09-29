Pride of Britain Awards 2015: Pictures From The Red Carpet

Pride of Britain Awards 2015: Pictures From The Red Carpet
Gallery See All Photos Go
by: Rebecca Gillam
29 Sep 2015
Intro Deck: 

The Pride Of Britain Awards 2015 saw a whole host of stars on the red carpet at Grosvenor House, out to celebrate the unsung heroes. Check out the best pics...

The Pride Of Britain Awards 2015 saw a whole host of stars on the red carpet at Grosvenor House, out to celebrate the unsung heroes. 

Cheryl Cole wowed on the red carpet in a navy velvet gown, with statement jewellery, while Caroline Flack worked a structured black dress, showing off her new purple grey hair. 

David Beckham looked as beautiful as ever, channeling that rugged-in-a-suit thing he does so well. 

Carol Vorderman hosted the show and invited the winners on to the stage at the end, to massive applause.

See the best pics, here...

More Awards & Events

See All Latest News

Must Reads

 
 
Back to Top