The People's Choice Awards 2014: The Instagram Takeover

The People's Choice Awards 2014 filled our Instagram feeds last night with some pretty insteresting behind the scenes pictures. This is what really happened at the PCAs...

The People's Choice Awards in Instagram pictures tells a whole other story to the photographers'. A prestigious and high profile affair, the People's Choice Awards 2014 boasted a stellar guestlist, but what did the A-list really get up to on the night?

Heidi Klum and Beth Behrs let us into their (intensive) pre-show prep with all hands on deck to get these glamorous stars red carpet ready. And, while Justin Timberlake was the picture-perfect gent on the night, he skluked away to an after-party at a nearby fast food restaurant. Who knew?

See what the stars were snapping at the People's Choice Awards 2014.