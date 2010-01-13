5 Mar 2018
The People's Choice Awards 2010
-
1. PEOPLE 070110 Jessica Alba
Wowee! Is this really Jessica Alba? The actress looked totally amazing at the People's Choice Awards in her structured futuristic minidress, super-power platforms and textured, gorgeous hair. Stunning.
-
2. PEOPLE 070110 Sandra Bullock
Following her brilliant turn in romantic comedy The Proposal, Sandra Bullock picked up the gong for Favourite Movie Actress, and looked pretty in an off-the-shoulder gold Vivienne Westwood dress with nude courts.
-
3. PEOPLE 070110 Taylor Lautner
Taylor Lautner was hot, hot, hot in his fitted grey suit and black tie. The Twilight star bagged the Favourite Breakout Movie Actor gong - and we can see why!
-
4. PEOPLE 070110 Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger never fails to wow! This actress is one of our favourite stylistas and this is exactly why. She looked faultless in her white bodycon dress by Herve Leger and fierce strappy heels. Sexy tousled hair and perfect make-up finished the look.
SEE DIANE KRUGER'S INSTYLE COVER SHOOT BEHIND THE SCENES VIDEO
-
5. PEOPLE 070110 Ginnifer Goodwin
Ginnifer Goodwin was the perfect mixture of sophisticated and sexy in her stripy monochrome, one-shouldered Christian Lacroix dress. We love the oversized corsage detail and her criss-cross heels. Gorgeous.
-
6. PEOPLE 070110 Kelly Rutherford
Gossip Girl's Kelly Rutherford proved embellishments really are a go-go as she stepped out at the People's Choice Awards in this silk gold gown with its beautiful neckline.
-
7. PEOPLE 070110 Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey looked like a shimmering mermaid in her glittering white gown with its pretty sweetheart neckline. The singer picked up the award for Favourite R&B Artist, and thanked hubby Nick Cannon for 'helping me with this dress' when it proved a bit of a handful on-stage!
-
8. PEOPLE 070110 Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock
The Proposal stars Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock celebrate her Favourite Movie Actress win.
SEE INSTYLE'S EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH RYAN REYNOLDS AND SANDRA BULLOCK
-
9. PEOPLE 070110 Hugh Jackman
Hugh Jackman is certainly a sight for sore eyes in his smart navy suit and white shirt, both of which were set off by his Aussie tan.
-
10. PEOPLE 070110 Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift was simply heavenly in her spring 2010 Jenny Packham minidress, which she teamed with metallic silver peep-toes. She polished off the look with a slick of ruby-red lippie, a stunning updo, and pretty silver earrings. Not only did she look fab, she also picked up the gong for Favourite Female Artist.
-
11. PEOPLE 070110 Jessica Alba and Ashton Kutcher
Following his dedication to Twitter, Ashton Kutcher picked up the Favourite Web Celeb gong, presented to him by the stunning Jessica Alba. He looked cute in a black suit with a quirky purple bow tie.
-
12. PEOPLE 070110 Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood was, as usual, super-pretty in her nude Christian Cota frock with a black overlay. The singer picked up the award for Favourite Country Artist.
-
13. PEOPLE 070110 Mary J. Blige
Mary J Blige worked the embellished shoulder trend in her one-sleeved, ruched nude Gucci number.
-
14. PEOPLE 070110 Demi Lovato
Disney star Demi Lovato was sweet in a navy babydoll dress and silver strappy heels.
-
15. PEOPLE 070110 Christian Slater
Christian Slater hit the red carpet in an ultra-smart black suit and matching silk tie.
-
16. PEOPLE 070110 Kate Walsh
Grey's Anatomy actress Kate Walsh gave us serious dress envy in her beautiful beaded, long-sleeved minidress, which she teamed with nude platforms.
-
17. PEOPLE 070110 Kellan Lutz
Twilight star Kellan Lutz teamed a sheeny navy blazer with smart black pants designed by Calvin Klein's Italo Zucchelli on the People's Choice Awards 2010 red carpet.
-
18. PEOPLE 070110 Ashley Jensen
Ugly Betty star Ashley Jenson was pretty in a puffball LBD with a silver bow detail.
-
19. PEOPLE 070110 Alyson Hannigan
American Pie star Alyson Hannigan picked up the award for Favourite TV Comedy Actress, and looked lovely in her boned below-the-knww black cocktail dress with silver accessories.
-
20. PEOPLE 070110 Nicole Scherzinger
Nicole Scherzinger knows how to make a statement on the red carpet, and wowed in her shimmering bronze fishtail gown by David Meister, which she teamed with a slick updo and chandelier earrings.
