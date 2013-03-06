The A-list hit the red carpet for the most glamorous night of the year. See all the best dresses and gorgeous gowns at the Oscars 2010...
The Oscars 2010
1. OSCARS Sandra Bullock
The winner of the Best Actress Oscar, Sandra Bullock, was fittingly fabulous in a liquid silver Marchesa gown with intricate floral appliqué and a dramatic train. She fiinished the look with 30s-style waves and pink lipstick.
2. Oscars Cameron Diaz
American TV presenter Ryan Seacrest tried to steal a stunning-looking Cameron Diaz off the red carpet for a quick chat. Cameron went for a jaw-droppingly gorgeous embellished Oscar de la Renta dress with side curls and ruby-red lips.
3. OSCARS Jennifer Lopez and Demi Moore
Glamour time! Jennifer Lopez and Demi Moore shared a red carpet moment, and both ladies wowed, with J-Lo choosing Armani Privé and Demi working nude-hued Atelier Versace.
4. OSCARS Kate Winslet
Kate Winslet was one of a number of stars who chose silver for the Oscars 2010, an d she was elegant and gorgeous in her strapless YSL number and 30s waves.
5. OSCARS Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart was, quite possibly, the most beautiful we've ever seen her in a ruched and draped navy strapless gown by Monique Lhuillier. She donned a pretty updo and no accessories to let the dress really stand out.
6. Oscars Carey Mulligan
Brit actress Carey Mulligan, who was nominated for her role in An Education, went for a stunning strapless Prada dress for the Oscars 2010. Carey, who lost out to Sandra Bullock in the Best Actress category, teamed her black gown with cross-strap heels, flawless make-up and statement diamond earrings.
7. OSCARS Maggie Gyllenhaal
The last word in sexy sophistication, Maggie Gyllenhaal was definitely a contender for best-dressed of the Oscars 2010. Her printed cobalt-blue column gown by Dries Van Noten was breathtakingly beautiful.
8. OSCARS Rachel McAdams
The Time Traveller's Wife star Rachel McAdams was a floaty dream in a floral voluminous gown by Elie Saab, which featured a latticed bodice.
9. OSCARS Nicole Richie
Three words: stunning, stunning, stunning! Nicole Richie hit the red carpet with her partner Joel Madden, and was jaw-dropping in Reem Acra.
10. OSCARS Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick
Sarah Jessica Parker really pulled it out of the style bag in a to-die-for Chanel couture dress with a silver corsage detail on the bustline and an elegant neck sash. Stunning.
11. Oscars Anna Kendrick
Oscar nominee and Twilight actress Anna Kendrick looked flawless as she walked the red carpet at this year’s Oscars. The Up in the Air actress wowed in a nude Elie Saab dress, Sergio Rossi heels, a relaxed updo and delicate accessories.
12. Oscars Amanda Seyfried
Mamma Mia star Amanda Seyfried upper the glam factor at the Oscars 2010. Despite not being nominated, Amanda went for an award-worthy Armani Privé dress with a chunky glittering cuff and swept back hair.
13. Oscars Diane Kruger
Previous InStyle cover girl Diane Kruger wowed on the red carpet in a breathtaking Chanel gown. The cream and black pleat and ruffle gown was worn with minimal accessories and swept back hair to show off Diane’s natural beauty and the intricate detailing on the dress.
14. Oscars Demi Moore
Demi Moore stood out on the red carpet at this year’s Oscars in a stunning Atelier Versace gown and glittering Van Clef jewels. Demi showed off her A-list credentials in the strapless gown with droplet earrings and statement cuff and sultry eyes.
15. OSCARS Penelope Cruz
Penelope Cruz looked as stunning as ever in a crimson Donna Karan couture gown and swept back hair. The Nine star teamed the gown with her flawless skin and simple accessories for a winning red carpet look.
16. OSCARS Jennifer Lopez
Wow! Look at J-Lo’s dress. Never one to fade into the background, Jennifer Lopez made sure all eyes were on her as she walked down the red carpet. The singer and actress dazzled in a strapless Armani Privé number with large diamond ring and earrings for the Oscars 2010.
17. OSCARS Elisabetta Canalis and George Clooney
Glamorous couple George Clooney and Elisabetta Canalis looked every inch the picture-perfect pair as they walked the red carpet. Elisabeta wowed in a red strapless gown while George looked effortlessly handsome in a sleek black tuxudeo.
18. Oscars Charlize Theron
Previous Oscar winner Charlize Theron dazzled in a dusky pink Christian Dior strapless gown with Harry Winston jewellery. Charlize went for red lips and a glam updo for her red carpet appearance.
19. OSCARS Helen Mirren
Best Actress nominee, Dame Helen Mirren, sparkled at the Oscars 2010 in a simple but stunning Badgley Mischka gown. Helen’s grey and silver sequin embellished gown was teamed with a diamond necklace, a silver clutch and glam updo for her red carpet appearance.
20. OSCARS Kathryn Bigelow
Kathryn Bigelow was the big winner of the Oscars 2010, with her movie, The Hurt Locker, picking up six gongs, including Best Film, while she bagged Best Director. She looked ultra-chic in a silver gown with an embroidered neckline.
21. OSCARS Zoe Saldana
All eyes were on Zoe Saldana as she made her way down the red carpet in a look-at-me lavender-to-lilac ruffled gown from Givenchy's recent couture collection. The glittering bodice was simply stunning - and Zoe wore her hair in a sleek updo to show it off.
22. OSACRS Vera Farmiga
When you're up for a Best Supporting Actress gong, you have to ensure you look stand-out stunning. And, although Up in the Air's Vera Farmiga didn't go home with the Oscar, she certainly looked amazing in her uber-ruffled raspberry gown by Marchesa.
23. OSCARS Sigourney Weaver
Avatar star Sigourney Weaver was ravishing in red. The actress wowed in an on-trend one-shoulder gown by Lanvin.
24. OSCARS Tina Fey
Actress Tina Fey was dazzling in a one-shouldered black gown by Michael Kors, and a sophisticated half up, half-down hairstyle.
25. OSCARS Tom Ford
Director of A Single Man, Tom Ford, was super-smart - as usual - in a perfect-fit suit and bow tie.
26. Oscars Colin Firth
Best Actor nominee and Brit heart throb Colin Firth looked dapper as ever in a sleek Tom Ford suit as he walked the red carpet alongside his wife Livia who went for a chic black number.
27. OSCARS Jane Seymour
Jane Seymour went for a bold strapless gown to this year’s Oscars. Jane teamed the red dress with satin heels, a small clutch and sparkling bracelet for her appearance at the awards.
28. OSCARS Gabourey Sidibe
Best Actress nominee Gabourey Sidibe sparkled on the red carpet in a gorgeous royal blue and silver embellished Marchesa gown. Despite losing out to her Precious co-star, Gabourey sparkled all night in this beauty.
29. Oscars Camila Alves
Wife of Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey, Camila Alves, went for a low-necked figure-hugging gown to this year’s Academy Awards. Camila wore her hair in a side-swept curled do with minimal accessories to the glam ceremony.
30. OSCARS Mariah Carey
Glamorous as ever, Mariah Carey stepped out on the Oscars red carpet in a navy dress with a waist brooch by Valentino.
31. Oscars Faith Hill
Faith Hill went for a seductive number to this year’s Oscars. The country singer showed off her pins in a lace-panelled strapless gown with chunky bangles and black earrings.
32. Oscars Elizabeth Banks
Elizabeth Banks went for the wow-factor at the Oscars 2010 in a strapless Versace dress with matching heels and make-up.
33. OSCARS Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep was a wonder in white at this year’s Oscars. The Best Actress nominee went for a draped V-neck Chris March dress with Jimmy Choo platform heels and a silver crystal mesh clutch from Swarovski.
34. OSCARS Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus definitely knows how to pull off a winning red carpet look. The teen starlet arrived at this year’s Oscars in a gorgeous champagne-coloured Jenny Packham gown with a large quiffed hairstyle, a stand out gold cuff and nails to match the red carpet. Perfect.
35. OSCARS Jeff Bridges
It's been a long time coming: Jeff Bridges held his Best Actor Oscar up in celebration after winning for his brilliant turn in Crazy Heart.
36. Oscars Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas
Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas beamed as they walked hand-in-hand down the red carpet at the Oscars 2010. Melanie chose a sequin-embellished black gown while Antonio sported a long beard and a sleek suit.
37. Oscars Charlize Theron and mum Gedra
Charlize Theron and her mum Gedra smiled for the cameras as they posed on the red carpet. Charlize wore a stunning Christian Dior gown and ruby red lips in contrast to her mum in a chic black dress.
38. Oscars Christoph Waltz
Best Supporting Actor winner Christoph Waltz must’ve been nervous as he chatted to the press before going into the Oscars ceremony in LA. The Inglourious Basterds star, who has now won all four of the major awards this year, went for a classic black tux and a bright smile for his red carpet appearance.
39. Oscars Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci
Actors Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci shared a moment on the red carpet as they posed for photos. Colin, who was nominated for the Best Actor award for his role in A Single Man, donned a Tom Ford suit and his usual good looks for his Oscars appearance.
40. Oscars Diane Kruger, Eli Roth and Quentin Tarantio
Diane Kruger added the feminine touch to this photo. She joined her Inglourious Basterds co-star Eli Roth, and director, Quentin Tarantino for a pic on the red carpet. Diane’s cream and black Chanel gown contrasted the two men’s smart suits.
41. Oscars Matt Damon and George Clooney
Long time friends Matt Damon and George Clooney shared a joke on the red carpet. The two Hollywood actors were both sporting large smiles and smart suits as they arrived at the ceremony.
42. Oscars Matt Damon, Luciana, George and Elisabetta
Double date! Matt Damon and his gorgeous wife Luciana Barroso joined George Clooney and girlfriend Elisabetta Canalis for a photo on the red carpet. The two men went for matching suits as the girls chose stand-out strapless gowns for the evening.
43. Oscars Gerard Butler
Ladies’ man Gerard Butler looked as handsome as ever in a classic tuxedo as he walked the red carpet at this year’s Oscars.
44. Oscars Jake Gyllenhaal
Jake Gyllenhaal showed off a new shorter hairstyle as he walked the red carpet in a smart tuxedo and look-at-me eyes at the Oscars 2010.
45. Oscars James Cameron and Suzy Amis
Avatar director James Cameron walked the red carpet alongside his wife Suzy Amis. Suzy went for a gorgeous multi-tone blue gown while James stuck to a trusty black suit.
46. Oscars Jeff Bridges and Sue Bridges
Even before Jeff won his Best Actor gong he couldn’t keep a smile off his face. Jeff and his wife Sue went for matching black ensembles for the glitzy ceremony.
47. Oscars Joel Madden and Nicole Richie
Cool-as-ever couple Joel Madden and Nicole Richie bought some youth to the 82nd Annual Academy Awards. Nicole wowed in a Reem Acra dress while Joel sported a pair of funky Ray Bans.
48. Oscars Keanu Reeves
The Matrix actor Keanu Reeves was showing off some serious stubble as he walked the red carpet at the Oscars 2010.
49. Oscars Lenny and Zoe Kravitz
Father and daughter duo Lenny and Zoe Kravitz rocked the red carpet at this year’s Oscars. Lenny went for a smart suit and shades while Zoe wowed in a pink and maroon strapless gown.
50. Oscars Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony
Loved-up pair Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony glammed it up for the Oscars 2010. J-Lo stunned in an Armani Privé gown while Marc accessoried his outfit with a cool pair of sunnies.
51. Oscars Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard
Easily one of the best dressed of the night, Maggie Gyllenhaal looked incredible in her strapless Dries Van Noten gown as she walked down the red carpet with her hubbie Peter Sarsgaard.
52. Oscars Mo’Nique and Sidney Hicks
Best Supporting Actress winner Mo’Nique went for a bold and beautiful blue Tadashi Shoji dress and floral headpiece as she walked down the red carpet with her husband Sidney Hicks.
53. Oscars Sam Worthington
Avatar heart throb Sam Worthington kept it simple in a smart suit as he walked the red carpet with his girlfriend Natalie Mark at this year’s Oscars.
54. Oscars Robert Downey Jr
Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jnr brightened up his Oscars outfit with a blue dickie bow, trainers and blue sunglasses. He walked alongside his wife Sarah who dazzled in a strapless sequin embellished dress.
55. Oscars Ryan Reynolds
The Proposal star Ryan Reynolds walked the red carpet on his own at the Oscars 2010 but despite not having his gorgeous wife Scarlett Johansson on his arm he still managed to look as handsome as ever.
56. Oscars Sandra Bullock and Helen Mirren
There was no rivalry between Sandra Bullock and her Best Actress fellow nominee Helen Mirren on the red carpet at this year’s Oscars. Both ladies sported big smiles as they hugged for photos.
57. Oscars Taylor Lautner
Twilight hunk, and co-presenter of an award, Taylor Lautner certainly knows how to pull off a tuxedo, as shown by his red carpet appearance at this year’s Oscars.
58. Oscars Mo’Nique
Precious star Mo’Nique beamed as she held her Best Supporting Actress gong.
59. Oscars Zac Efron
High School Musical star Zac Efron bought his cool style to the red carpet with a spiked hairstyle and skinny trousers by Calvin Klein.
60. Oscars Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried gathered her huge Armani Privé gown as she stepped onto the stage at this year’s Oscars. Sporting silver heels, diamond earrings and a large cuff, Amanda sparkled all night long.
61. Oscars Sandra Bullock
Sandra Bullock has now collected the whole set of awards this season. Her role in heartwarming story The Blind Side has earned her a BAFTA, Golden Globe, SAG and now the Best Actress Oscar. Congratulations!
