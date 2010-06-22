5 Mar 2018
The MuchMusic Video Awards 2010
1. MUCH Katy Perry
All tied up! Katy Perry was double-daring on the red carpet in a sky-blue minidress by Ashish held together with a series of sexy knots.
2. MUCH Twilight
Twilight stars Kellan Lutz, Ashley Greene and newcomer Xavier Samuel enjoyed a night out together at the MuchMusic Video Awards in Canada, and all three looked red carpet cute.
3. MUCH Cavallari
The Hills star Kristin Cavallari shimmered in a liquid silver mini and Sergio Rossi heels.
4. MUCH Kesha
Ke$ha hit the red carpet in shorts and a boho blouse teamed with a fedora and rather interesting-looking tribal stick.
5. MUCH Katy Perry
Ever one for a bit of fun, Katy Perry hopped behing the till on the popsicles van and handed out lollies to fans in her sexy Ashish dress.
6. MUCH Whitney Port
Our fave The City star Whitney Port was cute and colourful in a printed Moschino spring 2010 number.
7. MUCH Jessica Szohr
Gossip Girl Jessia Szohr blew us away in her ultra-sparkly Jenny Packham autumn 2010 orange mini, which she paired with gold Louboutin sandals and a vivid yellow Jimmy Choo clutch.
8. MUCH Justin Bieber and Drake
Justin Bieber and Drake pulled their best 'down with it' pose on the red carpet.
9. MUCH Nina Dobrev
Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev showcased her killer figure in a Tadashi Shoji LBD.
10. MUCH Miley Cyrus
Wowser! Miley Cyrus took to the stage in an eye-popping cutout white bodice
11. MUCH Katy Perry
Glitter a go-go! Katy Perry showed off her taut tummy in high-waisted royal-blue shorts and a boned corset top. Sexy.
12. MUCH Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber rocked the crowd in a red hoodie and jeans.
13. MUCH Ashley Greene
Red carpet perfection! Twilight's Ashley Greene wowed us in her Isaac Mizrahi metallic mini and sleek, stylish ponytail.
14. MUCH Cavallari
Kristin Cavillari worked two outfits at the awards, changing her silver number into a ruched red mini.
15. MUCH Shenae Grimes
Beverly Hills 90210 star Shenae Grimes showed off her pins in a black flared skirt, which she teamed with a sheer top and Eddie Bargo bracelet.
16. MUCH Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus was super-sexy in a figure-boosting leather dress and peep-toe ankle boots as she showed off her MuchMusic Awards gong.
17. MUCH Adam Lambert
Former American Idol runner-up Adam Lambert picked up a gong at the MuchMusic Awards, where he also showed of his new one-sided buzz cut.
18. MUCH Miranda Cosgrove
Actress Miranda Cosgrove was funky in an animal-print shift.
19. MUCH Whitney Port
Whitney Port donned two outfits during the evening, and looked youthful but elegant in her long-sleeved embroidered minidress and peep-toe shoe boots.
