5 Mar 2018
The MTV Video Music Awards 2009
-
1. MTV 140909 Taylor Lautner, Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson
Twilighters Taylor Lautner, Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson whipped up a frenzy as a clip of Twilight sequel, New Moon, was aired to the audience.
-
2. MTV 140909 Lady Gaga
Who knows where Lady Gaga gets her fashion inspiration from, but she never fails to disappoint, looking very theatrical in a Phantom of the Opera inspired mask teamed with a black hat and feathered and be-jewelled neck-brace over her Jean Paul Gaultier gown.
-
3. MTV 140909 Alexa Chung
Alexa Chung rocked her blend of Cool Britannia in a netted floral-print dress, which oozed a distinctly vintage vibe and her signature chunky patent shoe boots.
-
4. MTV 140909 Beyonce
Frilled and fiery red, Beyoncé certainly made a statement in her scarlet minidress as she picked up an award for Best Video of the Year.
-
5. MTV 140909 Madonna
Madonna looked elegant in her black jacket and dress by Jonathan Saunders
-
6. MtV 140909 Katy Perry
Katy Perry scared off any opposition in this super-dramatic Blonds strapless silver corset dress with spikes coming out of her waist.
-
7. MTV 140909 Leighton Meester
Leighton Meester brought some Gossip Girl style to the red carpet in her white and silver sequin Christian Cota dress which she teamed with a pair of fierce studded Giuseppe Zanotti cut-out boots and a Bottega Veneta clutch.
-
8. MTV 140909 Pink
Balmain was definitely the designer of the night, with both Pink and Shakira rocking the same Balmain sparkling strapless dress... Luckily the stars saw the funny side of things and were happy to pose together on the red carpet!
-
9. MTV 140909 Lady Gaga
Is Lady Gaga showing off her award for the most unusual outfit? Apparently not, but she would definitely have been in the running if it was a category! The kooky singer worked a futuristic pleated silver playsuit with pink highlighted hair.
-
10. MtV 140909 Lauren Conrad
Ex-The Hills star Lauren Conrad looked elegant as usual in her monochrome patterned dress teamed with her cute retro up-do.
-
11. MTV 140909 Taylor Swift
Young singer Taylor Swift may have stolen the prettiest dress crown in this gorgeous Kaufman Franco Resort 2009 embellished, one-shouldered beauty. She teamed the glamorous frock with flawless skin and scarlet lips. Divine.
-
12. MTV 140909 Russell Brand
The show’s host, our very own cheeky Russell Brand, sported his usual mix of skinny trews (this time satin!), a black cardie and a scarf.
-
13. MTV 140909 Kanye West
Kanye West and girlfriend Amber Rose rocked the red carpet, with Amber in an attention-grabbing long sleeved snake-print jumpsuit...Definitely making a style-statement!
-
14. MTV 140909 Chace Crawford
One for the ladies! Chace Crawford was super-smooth on the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet in a sleek black suit and patent shoes.
-
15. MTV 140909 Shakira
Latin American star Shakira teamed her studded Balmain leather dress with edgy thigh-high boots and, although she looked pretty, she suffered every girl’s worst nightmare when she spotted Pink wearing the same dress!
-
16. MTV 140909 Alicia Keys
That’s one hot LBD, Alicia Keys! The singer looked picture-perfect in a circle-print Dolce & Gabbana minidress and mirrored, mosaic sandals.
-
17. MTV 140909 Katy Perry
Katy Perry rocked this stunning purple leopard-print dress at VMA rehearsals, which she teamed with funky sunglasses. Not quite as dramatic as her costumes for the real event, but gorgeous nonetheless!
-
18. mtv 140909 J Lo
J-Lo strutted her stuff on the red carpet with husband Marc Anthony, in her cute Louis Vuitton dress teamed with her lace and leopard-print Louboutin ankle boots.
-
19. MTV 140909 Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift celebrated winning the Best Female Video award in this cute red strapless prom-style dress, with a slick of matching red lippy.
-
20. MTV 140909 Rose Byrne
Australian actress Rose Byrne looked stunning in her purple floral one shoulder dress by Marc Jacobs.
-
21. MTV 140909 Nelly Furtado
Singer Nelly Furtado was another star who chose classic black for their outfit, teaming her bejewelled black dress with a pair of statement earrings.
-
22. MTV 140909 Ashley Greene
MTV's fashion correspondent for the night, Ashley Greene, looked super-glam in her black corset-top teamed with a gold D&G skirt and matching metallic accessories.
-
23. MTV 140909 Amerie
R&B singer Amerie looked stunning in this colour-pop turquoise dress which looked great on her skin tone.
-
24. MTV 140909 Whitney Port
Star of MTV show The City, Whitney Port, turned heads in her Christopher Kane black and velvet strapless dress.
-
25. MTV 140909 Alessandra Ambrosio
Victoria's Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio blew kisses to the crowd as she stunned in her classic all-black outfit.
-
26. MTV 140909 Solange Knowles
Beyonce's little sister Solange Knowles smouldered in black Armand Basi, set off with a colour pop of hot pink lipstick and matching nails.
-
27. MTV 140909 Nicky Hilton
Paris’s sister Nicky went all rock chick in autumn/winter 09’s hottest trend: leather. Her strapless minidress was particularly on-trend with its funky zip factor, too.
-
28. MTV 140909 Amanda Bynes
She might not have been the brightest star at the MTV Video Music Awards, but Amanda Bynes still looked cute in her simple black minidress and towering pumps.
-
29. MTV 140909 Cassie
Quirky Cassie worked it in a floral-print satin minidress and midnight-blue shoe boots.
-
30. MTV 140909 Taylor Lautner
Twilight hunk Taylor Lautner took to the stage with co-stars Kristen Stewart and Rob Pattinson to debut the latest trailor for the Twilight sequel, New Moon.
-
31. MTV 140909 Gerard Butler
Brit actor Gerard Butler looked dapper in his brown leather jacket, teamed with a black tee and jeans.
MTV 140909 Taylor Lautner, Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson
Twilighters Taylor Lautner, Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson whipped up a frenzy as a clip of Twilight sequel, New Moon, was aired to the audience.
Must Reads
25 Feb 2018
Drones Walked the Dolce & Gabbana Runway
22 Feb 2018