It would perhaps be an understatement to call it the biggest night of the year on the Fashion calendar… The 2009 Costume Institue Gala certainly didn’t disappoint, with anyone who’s anyone from the most stylish of circles attending in a jaw-dropping array of stunning gowns. The theme of the 2009 gala was “Model as Muse,” so it seemed only appropriate that Marc Jacobs enter the Met Muesum accompanied by the one and only Kate Moss. The supermodel stole the show in a gold lame mini-dress by the designer, which was completely cut-away at the back, and teamed with impossibly vertiginous heels. And only Kate could rock a turban on the zebra-print carpet and still look stunning — La Moss finished off the outfit with this matching Stephen Milliner creation and a ton of attitude.