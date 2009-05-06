5 Mar 2018
The Met Costume Institute Gala, New York
-
1. Kate Moss, Marc Jacobs, Met Ball 04/05/09
It would perhaps be an understatement to call it the biggest night of the year on the Fashion calendar… The 2009 Costume Institue Gala certainly didn’t disappoint, with anyone who’s anyone from the most stylish of circles attending in a jaw-dropping array of stunning gowns. The theme of the 2009 gala was “Model as Muse,” so it seemed only appropriate that Marc Jacobs enter the Met Muesum accompanied by the one and only Kate Moss. The supermodel stole the show in a gold lame mini-dress by the designer, which was completely cut-away at the back, and teamed with impossibly vertiginous heels. And only Kate could rock a turban on the zebra-print carpet and still look stunning — La Moss finished off the outfit with this matching Stephen Milliner creation and a ton of attitude.
-
2. Lorenzo Martone, Victoria Beckham, Met Ball 04/05/09
We’ve been practically drooling over these pictures since we first laid eyes on them this morning. This year’s gala was sponsored by Marc Jacobs who had the privilege of dressing some of the most fashionable ladies on the red carpet — including our very own Victoria Beckham. VB walked the red carpet with Marc's partner Lorenzo Martone, and was looking standardly show-stopping in her polka-dot mini-dress with flowing train, paired with Louis Vuitton ankle-strap Cancan pumps.
-
3. Liv Tyler, Stella McCartney, Kate Hudson, Kate Bosworth, Met Ball. 04/05/09
Stella McCartney arrived with not one, not two, but three 'models as muses' at the glamorous gala. The Brit designer hit New York's Metropolitan Museum accompanied by Liv Tyler, Kate Hudson and Kate Bosworth who were all kitted out in her delectable designs. We simply can’t decide which dress we love the most.
-
4. Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake, Met Ball, 04/05/09
We’re inclined to go so far as to say that the gowns at this year's Costume Institute Gala were even more impressive than those at the Oscars. We were delighted to see Jessica Biel in this incredible Atelier Versace gown — the bright, almost flouro colour is a whole world away from her usual preference for simple, muted dresses, and doesn't she look amazing for the splash of colour? The actress arrived hand-in-hand with boyfriend Justin Timberlake, who was working the geek-chic look in his Dolce & Gabbana tux and specs.
-
5. Guy Oseary, Madonna, Met Ball, 04/05/09
Madonna hit the carpet with her manager Guy Oseary on her arm, dressed head-to-toe in Louis Vuitton. As the current face of their ad campaign, it was only natural to see the music legend decked out in the French designs — but less expected was the Madonna from years-gone-by which turned up, complete with 80s inspired top-knot, ruffled taffeta minidress, fingerless gloves and thigh-high leather boots, topped off with bunny-ears head piece. You can always count on Madge to make an entrance!
-
6. Jessica Alba, Jason Wu, Met Ball, 04/05/09
Designer-of-the-moment Jason Wu arrived at the Met Museum with the gorgeous Jessica Alba, who was modelling one of his designs. The actress sparkled in the strapless azure blue cocktail dress, and picked out the brilliant green jewels in the heavily embellished bodice with her matching droplet earrings. A flash of contrasting fuschia on her clutch and lips finished off the colour-clash ensemble to perfection.
-
7. Marion Cotillard, John Galliano, Met Ball, 04/05/09
Another designer-actress pairing who walked the red and zebra-print carpets together were John Galliano and Marion Cotillard. The French actress wowed onlookers in this romantic blush-coloured Dior column gown with delicate beading on the bodice. The pair made a swift entrance into the building, as unfortunately the blustery weather outside was leaving Marion with a dreaded rain-soaked hem.
-
8. Ashley Olsen, Justin Bartha, Met Ball, 04/05/09
As the twin who chooses to grace red carpet events rather less frequently, we were pleased to see Ashley Olsen arrive at the New York event — but even more pleased with her simply stunning white frock from the star-siblings’ own collection, The Row. The stylista arrived with her actor boyfriend Justin Batha on her arm.
-
9. Anne Hathaway, Lorenzo Martone, Victoria Beckham, Met Ball, 04/05/09
Man-of-the-night Marc Jacobs really did have his pick of stylish women to dress for the star-studded event. After entering the museum accompanied by Kate Moss, his partner Lorenzo Martone was showing off two more of his covetable designs, as modelled by Victoria Beckham and Anne Hathaway. And style points to Anne for opting out of her comfort zone. The actress simply shone in her deep purple cocktail dress, teamed with ultra-backcombed big locks and heavily lined lids.
-
10. Blake Lively, Met Ball, 04/05/09
The Gossip Girls were out in force at the Met Muesum, joining the rest of the uber-glam crowd. Blake Lively flashed us the back of her super-sexy teal Versace gown, which had sequinned straps criss-crossing round her back. The actress set off the gown perfectly with an elegant poker-straight ponytail and barely-there make-up.
-
11. Rihanna, Met Ball, 04/05/09
We always knew that when Rihanna made her return to the red carpet, she would do so in dramatic style — and we were certainly proved right when she arrived sporting this high-shine Dolce & Gabbana tux with on-trend over-oversized shoulders, leather gloves and towering heels. Although she's been spotted out and about more regularly of late since that well-publicised incident with Chris Brown back in February, the gala marked her first appearance on a red carpet in a wee while. Ri-ri, we’ve missed you!
-
12. Twiggy, Agyness Deyn, Met Ball, 04/05/09
Representing the Brits in the style stakes were models Twiggy and Agyness Deyn, who were both dressed in that most iconically English of brands, Burberry. Both wore one-off custom designed outfits, with Twiggy working the androgynous look in a mannish suit and netted fascinator, while Aggy was oozing elegance in her liquid silver gown and old-school Hollywood bouffant.
-
13. Kate Bosworth, Met Ball, 04/05/09
Sigh. How we heart Kate Bosworth. The actress was smouldering as she flaunted the delicate lace peek-a-boo back of her Stella McCartney gown to the waiting photographers. Add some bright red lips and a vintage curl to her blonde locks, and Kate was one sexy screen siren.
-
14. Eva Longoria Parker, Tony Parker, ,et Ball, 04/05/09
Eva Longoria Parker flaunted her svelte figure in a curve-skimming Diane von Furstenberg dress with keyhole cut-out in the front. The petite actress finished off the look with a chunky chain-link necklace, sleek ponytail and the ultimate accessory in the form of her basketball playing hubbie, Tony Parker.
-
15. Gisele, Tom Brady, Met ball, 04/05/09
We doubt very much if Gisele Bundchen could look any more gorgeous even if she tried. The Brazillian stunner showed off her endless pins in a shimmering midnight blue Versace mini-dress, paired with sky-high heels, bronzed limbs and golden tresses. The supermodel arrived at the event with her equally beautiful newlywed hubbie, Tom Brady. Aren’t they just the offensively attractive perfect couple?
-
16. Mary-Kate Olsen, Zac Posen, Helena Christensen, Met Ball, 04/05/09
The intimidatingly stylish trio of Zac Posen, Mary-Kate Olsen and Helena Christensen struck a pose on the animal-print carpet once inside the lavish venue. The New-York based designer accompanied the fashionable females, with MK exuding her typical boho-luxe look in a tiered grey Christian Lacroix floor-sweeping frock, and Helena giving us a glimpse of leg in a blush coloured mini-dress by her designer pal Zac, teamed with pretty ballerina pumps.
-
17. Kate Beckinsale, Len Wiseman, Met Ball, 04/05/09
Kate Beckinsale brought the wow-factor to the evening's proceedings by arriving in this dramatic Marchesa gown with voluminous ruffled skirt. The Brit actress practically took up the entire width of the zebra print carpet in this incredible creation, which she teamed with a cute box clutch and Hollywood curls. We can imagine that husband Len Wiseman spent most of the night trying very hard not to step on her hemline!
-
18. Diane Kruger, Joshua Jackson, Met Ball, 04/05/09
InStyle favourite Diane Kruger never puts a fashionable foot wrong, and proved once again why she's one of our long-term style crushes in this beautiful appliqué Chanel couture mini-dress. The actress stood out amongst the sea of floor-sweeping high octane gowns, but for all the right reasons, and teamed the delicate white frock with black accessories. Boyfriend Joshua Jackson looked on proudly in his sharp Dolce & Gabbana suit.
-
19. Leighton Meester, Met Ball, 04/05/09
A very different looking Leighton Meester from the girl we’re used to seeing, rocked up in one of the more fashion-forward ensembles of the evening. The Gossip Girl donned this eye-catching structured Louis Vuitton frock with matching patterned leggings. Leighton also showed off her newly blonder locks with a cutesy curled ‘do and a pop of bright rouge on her lips. We applaud her bravery in stepping out of Blair Waldorf's super-preppy shadow.
-
20. Elizabeth Hurley, Arun Nayar, Met Ball, 04/05/09
Another va-va-voom frock came courtesy of Liz Hurley, who arrived in this frothy strapless champagne-coloured Elie Saab creation, accessorised with matching box clutch and glittering jewels. The British actress was accompanied by husband Arun Nayer. As one of the most highly anticipated events on the fashion and showbiz calendar, some of the guests would have paid over 6,000 dollars for a ticket to the lavish soiree.
-
21. Kirsten Dunst, Met Ball, 04/05/09
Even at such high glam events as the Metropolitan Gala, Kirsten Dunst retains her sweet, girly look. The actress opted to wear Chanel for the fashion event of the year thus far, and boy, what a frock! The empire-line dress was heavily embellished with embroidery, beading and short sleeves fashioned out of feathers. The midnight blue hue suited her pale skin and blonde locks perfectly, and she kept her boho style by teaming the stand-out dress with a dishevelled up do and bright blue eye make-up.
-
22. Amber Rose, Kanye West, Met Ball, 04/05/09
Kanye West arrived with an arm round his gorgeous girlfriend, Amber Rose. Kanye may originally be a music man by trade, but the rapper takes a keen interest in all things fashion, what with his own fashion line, a range of sneakers created in collaboration with Louis Vuitton and seats on the front rows of all the international fashion shows. The fabulous Amber showed off her well-honed curves in a tangerine bodice dress (we love that she can do uber glam just has well as edgy fashionista) while Kanye kept it sleek in a Louis Vuitton tux and bow tie.
-
23. Rachel Bilson, Met ball, 04/05/09
The dresses at this year's Costume Institute gala seemed to either be full-length-and-fabulous frocks, or thigh-grazingly micro minis. Rachel Bilson opted for the latter, in her green bandage-style Bally by Brian Atwood number. The OC starlet and former InStyle cover girl finished the look off with towering snakeskin platforms and poker straight long locks. Picture perfect.
-
24. Claudia Schiffer, Met Ball, 04/05/09
Joining her fellow supers on the rain-sodden red carpet was Claudia Schiffer, who was the epitome of elegance in her black strapless Atelier Versace peek-a-boo gown, which had flesh-coloured sheer panelling in-between the criss-crossing black swirled structure of the dress. Unsuprisingly, the model mum was looking immaculate as ever, with not a hair out of place. And talking of which, she was also showing off some new blunt bangs. We most definitely approve.
-
25. Rose Byrne, Met Ball, 04/05/09
Rose Byrne was a veritable ray of sunshine in her summery yellow gown. TheDamages actress toughened up her draped feminine frock with rock-chick accessories — a chain-link waist cincher, black quilted clutch and fierce strappy heels.
-
26. Elizabeth Banks, Alberta Ferretti, Met Ball, 04/05/09
-
27. Kirsten Dunst, Hugh Dancy, Claire Danes, Rose Byrne, Met Ball, 04/05/09
Contenders for cute couple of the evening were the recently engaged pairing ofHugh Dancy and Claire Danes — who was looking oh-so-chic in her taupe asymmetric Armani Prive gown. The pair took the opportunity to have a catch up with actresses Rose Byrne and Kirsten Dunst at the glamorous gala (and pose for a couple of snaps at the same time, naturally.)
