5 Mar 2018
The Met Ball 2011
Continuing to show her support for late designer Alexander McQueen, Sarah Jessica Parker wore a silver crystal beaded column dress with high neck and 3/4 sleeves, which was the finale outfit from his AW 2005 collection - amazing!
Alexa stood out as one of the only stars to wear a short dress on the red carpet. The fashionista chose to champion Brit It-designer Christopher Kane with this disco-ready shift from his autumn/winter collection.
Opting for a bold print, Twilight star Kristen Stewart walked the red carpet with Proenza Schouler design duo Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez. Kristen paired her Proenza Schouler gown with antique 19th-century iron bracelets by Fred Leighton.
We love Mary-Kate's boho style and she didn't disappoint at the Met Ball, pairing her vintage red Givenchy haute couture gown with Nicholas Kirkwood shoes and statement Van Cleef & Arpels and David Webb jewellery.
Joined by designer Jason Wu, stylish actress Diane Kruger flashed a little leg in this sexy side-split frock by the designer.
Scream actress Emma Roberts worked some monochrome magic arriving on the red carpet in a white and black silk column gown and black croc clutch by Michael Kors.
With her glossy brunette locks, Glee actress Lea Michele wowed in a custom-made Escada red silk gown. The mermaid cut of the dress gave the actress a dramatic and stunning silhouette.
The fashion-loving twin was show-stopping in a vintage Christian Dior haute couture gown - those balloon sleeves are a real red carpet style statement! She completed the look with a Judith Leiber clutch, classic Louboutin courts and Van Cleef and Arpels jewels.
It was a bold all-over floral print for Easy A’s Emma Stone who chose to wear a custom-made black and white silk satin Lanvin gown to the Met Ball. She finished off her strapless gown with crystal blue drop earrings, a side-swept up-do and bright pink lippy.
If we had legs like Gwyneth's we'd be showing them off in this slinky Stella McCartney gown, too!
Glee actress Dianna Agron opted to be a lady in red at the Met Ball as she arrived with Michael Kors, the designer of her bold scarlet halter gown. She chose to accessorise with a simple high-shine gold cuff.
Beyonce's red carpet frock certainly deserves a round of applause! Looking very fashion-forward in a gold embroidered Emilio Pucci gown, the singer made a real statement on the red carpet.
Hollywood is still immersed in Black Swan fever, as evidenced by Demi Moore's strapless feathered Prabal Gurung number. And perhaps she was inspired by the Royal wedding as she completed her look with a Philip Treacy headpiece and over half a million dollars worth of Cartier diamonds!
Arriving in ultimate style, Gossip Girl actress Blake Lively only went and walked the red carpet with Chanel extrordinaire Karl Lagerfield! The actress, who is the face of Chanel Mademoiselle handbags, opted for a Grecian-style draped Chanel number.
Even when she's flaunting a baby bump, Jessica always looks amazing. The mum-to-be arrived at the ball in a Ralph Lauren Collection custom-made platinum strapless bustier gown with crystal-encrusted overlay. The actress was joined by hubby Cash Warren, who suited up in Ralph Lauren.
Shimmering her way on to the red carpet, Claire Danes showed off her svelte silhouette in a gorgeous gold metallic gown from Calvin Klein Collection. The actress finished her goddess style with some super-elegant Fred Leighton jewels.
Mad Men actress Christina Hendricks made the most of her gorgeous red locks by choosing a rust-coloured abstract print organza gown by Carolina Herrera - stunning.
Paying tribute to the British designer Alexander McQueen, who was honoured on the night, the Big Love actress opted for a high-collared black gown by the designer for her appearance at the gala - we love the cute white bow!
Naomi opted for fairytale princess style, slipping into a beautiful nude and tulle embroidered gown and rose gold belt by Stella McCartney set off with a simple gold box clutch.
Gracing the red carpet in style, Nicole Richie wore a vintage 1930s bias-cut floor-sweeper and custom House of Harloow 1960s jewellery. We love those bold red lips.
Never one to make a fashion faux pas, Taylor Swift looked red carpet perfect at the Met Ball. The country pop star wore a J Mendel couture asymmetric petal lace gown with Lorraine Schwartz jewels and finished off her look with a pair of classic Christian Louboutins.
It was a bare back for actress Renee Zellweger as she flaunted her enviable figure in a stunning Carolina Herrera gold embroidered long-sleeved gown for the star-studded event in New York.
Elegant and oh-so-glamorous, Michelle Williams opted for a custom Miu Miu black silk open back dress with sequin embellished bird detail. We heart the grosgrain bow details that accentuate her shoulders and waist.
Looking very much the couple of the evening, Oscar-winning actor and co-chair of the evening, Colin Firth made a fashionable entrance with his wife Livia Giuggioli. While Colin suited up in a smart Tom Ford tux, Livia chose a taupe organic silk jumpsuit and detachable abaca skirt by Stella McCartney, and crystal-studded satin pumps.
It was super sparkles for actress Maggie Gyllenhaal as she donned a fabulous midnight blue shimmering gown by Stella McCartney to the Costume Institute gala.
We love the teal blue Stella McCartney dress Madonna wore to the star-studded soiree. The singer kept her look red carpet-worthy by accessorising with Cartier jewellery and Sergio Rossi heels.
Hitting the red carpet in a gorgeous sequin embroidered dress from the Chanel Haute Couture Collection, Kirsten Dunst certainly scored high in the fashion stakes.
Making her mark on the red carpet, Liv Tyler certainly caught a few admirers in her stunning Givenchy gown, arriving to the event with Italian fashion designer and Givenchy creative director Riccardo Tisci.
Swapping her feminine Gossip Girl wardrobe for something super-edgy, Leighton Meester wore a strapless Louis Vuitton number with a pair of eye-catching sandals by Cathy Waterman.
All eyes were on Victoria’s Secret model Doutzen Kroes as she arrived in a wow-worthy scarlet tulle gown by Giambattista Valli.
Showing off her blooming baby bump, Something Borrowed actress Kate Hudson arrived to the MET ball in a gold stretch silk and crystal embroidered strapless gown by Stella McCartney.
Rihanna rocked her fab figure in a beautiful Stella McCartney one-sleeve embroidered gown, adding a Rupunzel braid for a fabulous girlie finish.
Brightening up the red carpet, Jennifer Lopez wore a stunning eye-popping fuchsia Gucci gown to the MET Ball 2011. The American Idol judge was joined by her husband Marc Anthony.
Showing off her stunning new figure, singer and actress Jennifer Hudson opted for a silk tissue organza and tulle gown by Vera Wang. Jennifer completed her red carpet look with a pair of silver top yellow gold diamond earrings by Fred Leighton.
A red carpet newcomer who always gets it right, Hailee Steinfeld looked picture perfect in a nude lace embroidered asymmetrical gown by Stella McCartney. We love those sparkly sandals!
Embracing the trend for colour-blocking brights, supermodel Lara Stone looked sensational in this floor-grazing tangerine Calvin Klein gown. Meanwhile, husband David Walliams suited up in a classic tux.
Sparkling and ultra-feminine, Twilight actress Ashley Greene hit the red carpet in a gorgeous strapless Donna Karan gown and Lorraine Schwartz chandelier earrings.
Actress and yummy mummy Amy Adams was a knock-out in an embellished rose and black gown. We love her side braided up do!
If anyone can work a midi-length lace dress, Chanel Iman can! Looking oh-so-chic, the model teamed her ladylike Dolce & Gabbana number with a glistening silver Chanel bag (what else?).
Singer Alicia Keys opted for a chocolate brown leather Givenchy dress, keeping her dress in full focus with a glamorous up do.
Looking super-sweet, Twilight actress Dakota Fanning brought some spring time flowers to the red carpet in a jaw-dropping beautiful floral appliqué Valentino dress.
Arriving with boyfriend Jason Statham, model and Transformers actress Rosie wore a stunning custom rose silk gown by Burberry, accessorising with a nude python clutch and sandals also by Burberry. Statham was also clad in Burbs.
New mum and Victoria's Secret model Miranda Kerr looked picturesque in a fairytale Marchesa gown with embroidered white leather detail and draped silk tulle overlay. Her Nicholas Kirckwood ivory lace sandals add a lovely edgy look to her romantic style.
Singer Florence went angelic in white in this stunning cream and feather Yves Saint Laurent number.
Ticking both the one-shoulder and pleated trends, Eva Mendes looks divine in this silk/satin Stella McCartney gown. The actress added a waist-clinching belt and vintage diamond earrings by Fred Leighton for a Seventies sultry look.
Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie flaunted those enviable curves in a platinum frock with flared tulle skirt by Marchesa. Fergie was joined by her hubby Josh Duhamel.
Isla looks great in bright, bold colours thanks to her auburn. We loved the marine blue Tory Burch bustier gown she wore to the ball, adding a snappy clutch and stunning Lavande earrings.
Paying their tributes to their friend Alexander McQueen, supermodels Naomi Campbell and Gisele Bündchen both hit the gala in the designer’s creations. Naomi went for an couture crystal embroidered tulle dress with ivory peep-toe sandals and a silver metal skull clutch, while Gisele wore a splashy red bustier fin-tail gown from the archives, adding a black lace knuckle box clutch.
It was time to lace up for actress Christina Ricci who was joined by designer Zac Posen on the red carpet. The actress added a pair of subtle Fred Leighton earrings for extra sparkle.
Aussie actress Emily Browning worked a Victorian-inspired frock to this year’s ball. The red lace Marc Jacobs frock was accessorised with Stephen Russell jewels and a gorgeous rose pink pout
Looking gorgeous in green, Something Borrowed actress Ginnifer Goodwin turned to trusted Topshop for her fabulous frock. The custom-made green silk twist front gown was paired with Aperlai pumps and a statement green necklace.
We love Kristen Bell's metallic frock by New York designer Tory Burch.
Striking a pose on the red carpet, actress Evan Rachel Wood worked a plum-coloured Gicci silk evening gown with a sexy lunging neckline. The frock was embellished with Swarovski crystals around the waist.
Actress Elizabeth Banks made quite the entrance on the red carpet in a Hollywood perfect Tommy Hilfiger one-shoulder gown. She opted for a bright red pout for a little old-school glamour.
Sarah Burton beat out countless designers for the opportunity to design the dress for Kate Middleton's marriage to Prince William, so the Met Ball really was her night. As a guest of honour, the designer, who was McQueen's right-hand-woman and took over the house after his tragic suicide in 2010, wowed in her own loosely -fitting ethereal organza frock.
56. Milla Jovovich
Milla Jovovich worked a Fall Winter 2011-12 black Marni wool dress hand-embroidered with crystals and silk-covered pearls accessorized by pyrite captured resin drop earrings carrying a black signature Marni frame bag in French calfskin and wearing black suede platform sandals.
