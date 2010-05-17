5 Mar 2018
The Met Ball
-
1. MET Chloe Sevigny
Chloe Sevigny can always be relied upon to push out that fashion boat and she did so last night in an open-backed Proenza Schouler dress. The high-necked turquoise lace number featured a thigh-skimming prom-style skirt and she added criss-cross strap platforms and a wavy updo to the attention-grabbing look.
-
2. MET Sienna Miller and Jude Law
Making their long-awaited red carpet appearance as a reunited twosome, Sienna Miller and Jude Law didn’t disappoint in the style stakes, with Jude working the British gent look while Sienna showing off her svelte figure in a daring Emilio Pucci dress.
-
3. MET Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway went for the princess factor in this golden sequin bustier gown. The actress opted for a glowing make-up look and left her locks long and natural.
-
4. MET Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart went for Gothic glamour in this racy Chanel dress, with its peek-a-boo chiffon skirt.
-
5. MET Blake Lively
Blake Lively's embellished Marchesa minidress was undoubtedly our favourite look of the night. The Gossip Girl teamed her stand-out frock with nothing more than nude make-up and a glowing tan. Jealous!
-
6. MET Camilla Belle
Camilla Belle opted for this stand-out lipstick-red dress by the First Lady's favourite designer, Jason Wu.
-
7. MET Carey Mulligan
An Education actress Carey Mulligan kept things cute in a lilac Miu Miu dress at this year's Met Ball.
-
8. MET SJP
While we were in no doubt Sarah Jessica Parker has a dress-up closet to-die-for, she still managed to stun in her ethereal, flapper-style vintage Halston frock and matching glistening glow.
-
9. MET Emma Watson
Emma Watson proved she's one of Britain's most glamorous exports as she graced the Met Ball in this white, one-shouldered Burberry gown.
-
10. MET Alessandra Ambrosio and Karolina Kurkova
Victoria's Secret models Alessandra Ambrosio and Karolina Kurkova struck a pose as they made their way into the Metropolitan Museum of Art for this year's Met Ball. Alessandra worked the nude-hues trend teamed with super-sparkly cuff and earrings while Karolina chose a cutaway white dress worn with yellow platform heels.
-
11. MET Sienna Miller
Sienna Miller saw fit to show off a little leg in a stunning ruffle and fringe frock by Emilio Pucci. Miller bought a little razzle dazzle to her outfit courtesy of some accent jewellery by Solange Azagury-Patridge.
-
12. MET Brooke Shields
Brooke Shields was top-to-toe golden girl in this sequin gown by Michael Kors. Shields teamed her dress with triple bracelets and long, flowing locks.
-
13. MET Daine Kruger
Hollywood golden couple, Diane Kruger and Joshua Jackson posed at the Costume Institute Gala Benefit in matching monochrome. Diane swept the red carpet in a floor-length Calvin Klein gown.
-
14. MET Coco Rocha
Model Coco Rocha was stunning in shades of aqua in this dreamy watercolour dress which trailed into a long train worthy of a Princess.
-
15. MET Daniel Craig and Satsuki Mitchell
Daniel Craig was on top form giving the paps that James Bond-worthy stare as he accompanied his ever-glamorous wife, Satsuki Mitchell. Satsuki went for a classic look of strapless navy gown by Burberry and silver clutch bag.
-
16. MET Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson revealed the secret to her statuesque figure, popping her sky-high courts out from under her Stella McCartney dress as she graced the red carpet.
-
17. MET Nicole Richie
Petite Nicole Richie looked anything but in this statuesque silver gown by Marc Jacobs, accessorising with a sophisticated black clutch.
-
18. MET Naomi Watts
Naomi Watts was fan-tastic in this stunning fuchsia silk gown and a matching lip look.
-
19. MET Gwen Stefani
Gwen Stefani's gold L.A.M.B dress glimmered in the pap bulbs and the No Doubt songstress added trademark quiff and red lipstick to the look.
-
20. MET Kate Bosworth
Does Kate Bosworth ever fail to show-off her eminent beauty on the red carpet? It would certainly seem not, if her Met Ball ensemble is anything to go by. Shunning the full-skirted frocks worn by most of her fellow A-listers, she wore a simple chiffon Valentino number in a stunning vintage print and worked her sunny locks into perfectly groomed curls.
-
21. MET JLo
J-Lo saw fit to bring sparkle in abundance, to the already glittering event, in this flowing Zuhair Murad gown.
-
22. MET Christina Hendricks
Mad Men star Christina Hendricks made the most of those famous killer curves in a sky-blue L'Wren Scott dress which highlighted her russet locks and blue eyes to perfection.
-
23. MET Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift worked her signature luxe curls for the vintage costume party, with an off-the-shoulder affair.
-
24. MET Zoe Saldana
Zoe Saldana went for simple chic in a floor-length gown and swept back hair.
-
25. MET Rachel Bilson
Girl-next-door, Rachel Bilson, shook things up in a swing-style, printed Louis Vuitton frock and ladylike corsage heels.
-
26. MET Rosario Dawson
Rosario Dawson was red carpet-ready with in her sweet candy-coloured bandeau frock.
-
27. MET Elizabeth Banks
Elizabeth Banks wore top-to-toe Gucci at this year's Met Ball. The feathered confection featured a snake-skin look panel at the top and the Scrubs actress added lacy tights and cutaway peep-toe shoeboots for an edgy finish.
-
28. MET Renee Zellweger
Renee Zellweger showed off her svelte figure in this shimmering Carolina Herrera frock. She let her stunning layered train do the talking, choosing to go accessory-free except for a simple cocktail ring.
-
29. MET Marion Cotillard
Marion Cotillard was the epitome of vintage glamour in this very Hollywood sheer and diamond-studded gown by Christian Dior.
-
30. MET Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani
Don't these two scrub up well? Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani made for one gorgeous duo with Gwen in one of her own designs for L.A.M.B.
-
31. MET Rachel Weisz
Rachel Weisz did it for the girly girls in this popping pink sweet-heart neckline gown, and left her bouncy locks loose to capture the vintage glamour of the night.
-
32. MET Liv Tyler, Stella McCartney and Kate Hudson
Stellar stars Kate Hudson and Liv Tyler were barely seen apart in frocks by their shared favourite designer, Stella McCartney. It looks like they’d been jewellery shopping together too, as they both debuted dazzling rose cut diamonds by Fred Leighton.
-
33. MET Alexa Chung
Never failing to bring tomboy chic to the table, Brit girl Alexa Chung stepped out in a 1930s-inspired two-piece look, wearing a Philip Lim suit with some fierce strappy heels.
-
34. MET Rachel Zoe
Rachel Zoe was anything but a wall flower, having styled herself in this velvet canary gown.
-
35. MET Donald Trump and Melania Trump
Melania Trump chose this dramatic, folded gown by Project Runway winner Christian Siriano for her sashay down the Met Ball red carpet. She joined her husband, Donald Trump at the event.
-
36. MET Maggie Gyllenhaal
Maggie Gyllenhaal wore a show-stopping Louis Vuitton gown and showed off her iddy-biddy waist in its corseted top.
-
37. MET Liv Tyler
Liv Tyler showed her lust for lace in this Stella McCartney creation, showcasing her sexy pins beneath the sheer train. Simple satin courts were the perfect finishing touch.
-
38. MET Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba is fast becoming queen of the red carpet updo, and she didn’t fail to impress at the charity dinner, with her perfectly groomed curls. Figure-skimming satin had her looking enviably graceful as she glided through the event.
-
39. MET Emma Watson and Christopher Bailey
English rose Emma Watson was joined by Burberry Creative Director Christopher Bailey on the Costume Institute Gala red carpet. Bailey hosted a Burberry table at the fashionable event and welcomed Harry Potter star Emma as well as Daniel Craig and wife Satsuki Mitchell, model Rosie Huntington Whiteley, Claire Danes and husband Hugh Dancy, Edward Norton and Eddie Redmayne.
-
40. MET Kirsten Dunst
After a break from the red carpet scene, Kirsten Dunst proved her enviable fashion credentials once more in this ethereal one-shoulder gown by Rodarte for Gap. The dress is one of the outfits due to be auctioned off on the gap website for charity.
-
41. MET Barry Diller and Diane von Furstenberg
Diane von Furstenberg illustrated the evening's American theme quite literally, wearing a dress covered in stars… Thankfully she opted out of wearing stripes as well! She was joined by husband Barry Diller at the event.
-
42. MET Gisele
Gisele Bundchen came over all edgy in this woven Alexander Wang minidress with fringed hemline. The Brazilian model was joined by husband Tom Brady at the glamorous gala.
-
43. MET Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake
Jessica Biel wowed in her draped Ralph Lauren Collection dress, and sidled up to Justin Timberlake in his dapper head-to-toe black look.
-
44. MET Mary J. Blige
Mary J. Blige didn’t fail to bring the glam factor in this ruched peachy gown and some stunning drops, that bought some romantic charm to her edgy cropped hair look.
-
45. MET Kristin Davis
Seasoned red carpet star Kristin Davis showed off her shapely figure in this dramatic black gown, and ensured her look was head-to-toe fabulous with some lust-worthy gold jewellery by Fred Leighton.
-
46. MET Melissa George
Melissa George looked regal in this deep ochre gown, which complimented her rose complexion a treat.
-
47. MET Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria Parker ensured she turned heads in her sweeping Marchesa gown. The Desperate Housewives actress carried a crystal clutch bag also by Marchesa and sported diamond earrings and bracelets for an ultra-glittery finish.
-
48. MET Emmy Rossum
Emmy Rossum was regal in royal blue in this Kenneth Cole gown which she topped with a statement necklace by House of Lavande.
-
49. MET Eva Longoria and Kerry Washington
Eva Longoria Parker and Kerry Washington shared their excitement at the charity ball, or perhaps they were just pleased to have matching metallic accessories in tow for the event.
-
50. MET Katy Perry
Katy Perry bought a show-girl vibe to the Costume Institute Gala in her candy-coloured floor-length frock. Her swept-back locks and dazzling neck jewels ensured she made an enviable entrance.
-
51. MET Iman
Iman was one of the few stars who chose black for their Met Ball appearance and boy did she look stunning! Wearing this high-waisted gown with draped bodice and a vintage hairstyle, Iman was pure elegant glamour.
-
52. MET Kate Bosworth
Kate Bosworth showed off her enviably radiant skin in a shimmering backless Valentino dress.
-
53. MET Jessica Stam
Jessica Stam decided on a daring low-grazing dress, pairing it with an oversized charm necklace and side-swept ‘do.
-
54. MET Joy Bryant
Joy Bryant went for strong shoulders in this flowing nude frock, topping things off with some high-up hair and dazzling earrings.
-
55. MET Jessica Szohr
Gossip Girl’s Jessica Szohr swept the floor in this fabulous full-skirted frock.
-
56. MET Ball Zac Posen
Zac Posen proved a willing wing-man for Doutzen Kroes, as she showcased one of his fairytale designs. Zac was clearly pleased with his work, or the Dutch model in it at least, as he admired the show-stopping skirt sweeping across the red carpet.
-
57. met ball demi moore
Demi Moore favoured a little futuristic action over the reigning vintage vibes of the night, choosing this stunning silver thigh-skimming Lanvin dress.
-
58. MET Ball Gaga
Lady GaGa put in a show-stopping after dinner performance at the Met Ball. As per usual, GaGa shunned traditional carpet dresses in favour of a typically flamboyant ensemble, in the form of a mermaid-like shimmering catsuit, which had just a splattering of strategically placed sequins to preserve her modesty.
-
59. MET Thandie Newton
Thandie Newton was stunning in a berry-coloured gown from Vivienne Westwood's Gold Label collection. She offset the pink-hued dress with an emerald-coloured necklace and ring.
-
60. Met Emma Roberts
Rising starlet Emma Roberts went for the fashionista's label of choice, opting for a chic little black dress by Marni. She teamed it with Mary Jane-style platforms and smoky eyes.
-
61. Met Ball Eva Mendes
Eva Mendes knows that for her gorgeous curves, unabashed femininity is the way to go. Her ruched, fishtail Dolce & Gabbana gown featured an outsized rose print and she wore her hair in a low ponytail for relaxed glamour.
