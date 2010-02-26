5 Mar 2018
The Love Ball 2010
-
1. The Love Ball
Kate Moss was on fine form at the Love Ball bash, held at the Roundhouse in Camden, wearing a beaded Valentino Couture spring 2010 dress and animal-print stilettos.
-
2. The Love Ball
Elizabeth Hurley dared to bare at the Love Ball charity event hosted by Natalia Vodianova in a see-through saree. She finished the look with statement earrings and a thick hair band - oh, and hubby Arun Nayar!
-
3. The Love Ball
Leona Lewis performed at the Love Ball charity bash in aid of the Naked Heart Foundation, and even tweeted about it last night, saying: 'Just performed at Love Ball. Proud to be involved in a great charity event. Thanks Lucy Yeomans at Harper's Bazaar and Natalia Vodianova [from Naked Heart]. U ROCK!' The 24-year-old singer looked fashion-forward in a one-shouldered William Tempest dress and Alexis Bittar bangles.
-
4. The Love Ball
She's a vamp! Rosie Huntington Whiteley sent jaws dropping to the floor as she attended the Love Ball charity bash with gorgeous strappy heels at the end of her sun-kissed perfect pins.
-
5. The Love Ball
Peaches Geldof was feminine and flirty in a printed blue dress with a spotty waist sash.
-
6. The Love Ball
BFFs. Kate Moss and Stella McCartney happily posed for pics at the Love Ball in aid of the Naked Heart Foundation.
-
7. The Love Ball
Geordie stunner Donna Air was ethereal in chiffon beaded dress as she hung out with a silver-suited Patrick Cox.
-
8. The Love Ball
Host of the Love Ball, Natalia Vodianova. really pulled out all the stops in a traffic-stopping red Louis Vuitton puffball mini with dazzling DeBeers diamonds.
-
9. The Love Ball
Stella McCartney was floral fabulous at the Love Ball in a dress from her S/S 2010 collection.
-
10. The Love Ball
Leona Lewis took to the stage in her bold-shouldered bronze William Tempest dress and sung her heart out for charidee.
-
11. The Love Ball
Alice Dellal, Rosie Huntington Whiteley, Johnny Borrell and Matthew Williamson made a 'cool kids' group at the Love Ball charity bash in Camden.
-
12. The Love Ball
Singers Paloma Faith and Johnny Borrell helped Natalia Vodianova's Naked Heart Foundation by attending the Love Ball bash in Camden. Johnny opted for funky smart, while Paloma worked her usual kooky chic.
-
13. The Love Ball
TV presenter Lisa Snowdon worked a polka-dot black minidress with an exposed zip detail at the back for the Love Ball 2010 at the Roundhouse in Camden.
-
14. The Love Ball
Joely Richardson opted for a blush-pink off-the-shoulder number at Natalia Vodianova's Love Ball 2010.
-
15. The Love Ball
It's a wrap: Alice Dellal rocked up to the Love Ball in a nude and baby-pink mini wrapdress and matching nude bandage boots.
-
16. The Love Ball
Texas singer Sharleen Spiteri was glamorous in a flowing black gown finished off with a fluid silver jacket at the Love Ball 2010 in Camden.
