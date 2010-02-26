Leona Lewis performed at the Love Ball charity bash in aid of the Naked Heart Foundation, and even tweeted about it last night, saying: 'Just performed at Love Ball. Proud to be involved in a great charity event. Thanks Lucy Yeomans at Harper's Bazaar and Natalia Vodianova [from Naked Heart]. U ROCK!' The 24-year-old singer looked fashion-forward in a one-shouldered William Tempest dress and Alexis Bittar bangles.