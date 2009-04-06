It was a great night for James Franco, who picked up the award for Best Supporting Actor for his role alongside Sean Penn in Milk. The Best Supporting Actor category has so far been dominated, unsurprisingly, by Heath Ledger so far this season — with the actor having won posthumous awards at every ceremony going. The Dark Knight was not included in the Spirit Awards as it's not an independent film, allowing a beaming James to hit the stage and accept his trophy. Although James is nominated in the same category for the looming Oscars, it is widely expected that Heath will be awarded the golden statue.