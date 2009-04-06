5 Mar 2018
The Independent Spirit Awards
1. Cruz Spirit Awards 21/02/09Penelope Cruz followed on from her BAFTAs success to pick up the trophy for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Vicky Cristina Barcelona. The actress has now triumphed twice over her competitors at two major award ceremonies, which arguably puts her as the front runner to scoop the same award at the Oscars. After accepting the statue, the Spanish starlet — dressed in a simple chocolate brown Azzedine Alaia frock — announced how surprised she was to win. "My heart was pounding so fast," she said. "I am always terrified every time I have to go up there!"
2. Hathaway Spirit Awards 21/02/09It was another disappointing awards ceremony for Anne Hathaway, who once again lost out in the Best Actress category — after Melissa Leo was a surprise win for her performance in Frozen River. The Rachel Getting Married star has been nominated at every awards show going, but only triumphed on one occasion — where she had to share the prize! Anne and Meryl Streep were both given a joint Best Actress gong at the Critics' Choice Awards. Still, the actress was all smiles in her sweet cream belted dress.
3. Alba Spirit Awards 21/02/09Jessica Alba was fun and flirty in this girly lilac Christian Dior sun dress, teamed with nude Christian Louboutins and an oversized cocktail ring — the perfect beach-side award ceremony ensemble. The stunning starlet hit the stage to present the Best Supporting Actress award, which she handed over to a very chuffed Penelope Cruz.
4. Diaz Spirit Awards 21/02/09As always, Cameron Diaz stood out from the crowd in this vibrant red and navy striped Michael Kors dress, which looked amazing set against her piercing blue eyes and surfer chick locks. The actress was one of the VIP guests invited to present an award during the evening, and she handed out the coveted Robert Altman prize.
5. Williams Spirit Awards 21/02/09Like Cam, Michelle Williams was also sporting the stripiest of frocks in this nautical inspired navy, grey and white shift dress, teamed with black courts and relaxed up-do — another perfect look for the more casual beach-side red carpet.
6. Applegate Spirit Awards 21/02/09A decidedly more light-hearted affair than the grand ceremony that succeeds it the following night, the Independent Spirit Awards are always chock full of celebrities game for a laugh. Teri Hatcher, Taraji P. Henson and Christina Applegate each took their turn in the centre spotlight on stage to perform a hilarious spoof song written about one of the films nominated for an award — whether or not they can sing being neither here nor there...
7. Kingsley Olsen Spirit Awards 21/02/09Following their appearance together in indie-flick The Wackness — in which they shared a passionate on-screen kiss let's not forget — Sir Ben Kingsley and Mary-Kate Olsen were reunited on stage to present the prize for Best Screenplay. Never one to let a hot new trend pass her by, MK opted for a sleek LBD with fierce square-structured shoulders.
8. Danes Dancy Spirit Awards 21/02/09We're not surprised to see these two with huge grins on their faces... Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy hit the red carpet together, having just announced their engagement. And aren't they just the cutest couple? Hugh's took some time out from his busy promotional tour of Confessions of a Shopaholic to attend the Spirit Awards with his beautiful fiance — who was donning a chic two-tone strapless bustier dress and nude statement necklace, both from the Lanvin spring collection.
9. Suvari Spirit Awards 21/02/09It's all been a bit quiet on the Mena Suvari front of late, but the actress stepped out in style on the red carpet — and like many of the other guests, opted to bring an early spot of summery dressing to the ceremony. The actress was gorgeously girly in this multi-coloured floral Diane von Furstenberg dress, cinched in at the waist with a tan belt, and couldn't help but swish it around it front of the cameras.
10. Baldwin Liu Spirit Awards 21/02/09Alec Baldwin and Lucy Liu embodied the carefree nature of the Independent Spirit awards, laughing and posing together for snaps on the red carpet — a world away from the more austere, restrained nature of other awards ceremonies. Alec scrubbed up well in his navy suit, whilst Lucy was a veritable princess in her bubblegum pink satin Lanvin frock, which she paired with a matching structured clutch.
11. Monaghan Spirit Awards 21/02/09Michelle Monaghan was the picture of health, arriving in a ladylike belted powder blue Versace dress with bell-shaped skirt. The Gone Baby Gone actress was positively blooming, having given birth to baby Willow Katherine less than four months ago.
12. Franco Spirit Awards 21/02/09It was a great night for James Franco, who picked up the award for Best Supporting Actor for his role alongside Sean Penn in Milk. The Best Supporting Actor category has so far been dominated, unsurprisingly, by Heath Ledger so far this season — with the actor having won posthumous awards at every ceremony going. The Dark Knight was not included in the Spirit Awards as it's not an independent film, allowing a beaming James to hit the stage and accept his trophy. Although James is nominated in the same category for the looming Oscars, it is widely expected that Heath will be awarded the golden statue.
13. Page Spirit Awards 21/02/09Ellen Page also made an appearance on the red carpet in a simple LBD. The Juno actress dressed up her frock with a chunky aztec-style pendant necklace.
14. Weisz Spirit Awards 21/02/09Rachel Weisz was another attendee to jump on the floral frock bandwagon, teaming hers with a skinny black belt and natural wind-swept tresses. The actress was another of the famous faces invited to present an award.
15. Washington Spirit Awards 21/02/09Nobody could fail to notice Kerry Washington, who lit up the red carpet when she arrived in this brilliant electric blue dress with heavily embellished neckline. The actress is one of the members of the Spirit Awards nominating committee, which is run by an independent non-profit organisation set up to champion diversity, innovation and uniqueness of vision in film making.
16. Wright Penn Spirit Awards 21/02/09With Sean Penn nominated for Best Actor but unable to make the ceremony, his doting wife See more Robin Wright Penn arrived alone and ready to accept the award on his behalf should he win. The Beowolf actress, who was coolly casual in a long tee, leggings and black biker jacket, left empty handed though — as Sean lost out to rival Mickey Rourke.
