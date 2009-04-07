5 Mar 2018
The Inauguration of President Barack Obama, Washington DC
-
1. Barack Michelle in day Obama 20/01/09After a fantastic and moving ceremony marking the inauguration of Barack Obama as the 44th President of the United States, he and his wife, First Lady Michelle Obama, embarked upon a whistle-stop tour of an incredible 10 inaugural balls in one night, where they danced together at each and every one. Stepping out on stage at the Neighbourhood Ball Barack asked the crowd, “First of all, how good looking is my wife?"
-
2. Barack Michelle in day Obama 20/01/09President Barack Obama, and his ever-glamorous wife Michelle Obama were every inch the golden First Couple as they celebrated at the string of Inauguaral Balls. Michelle wowed in an amazing asymmetric chiffon Jason Wu gown, with floral appliqués and a long flowing train. Barack donned a custom-designed tux by Chicago-based designer Hart Schaffner Marx.
-
3. Beyonce in day Obama 20/01/09A very proud Beyonce had the honour of serenading Barack and Michelle Obama as they took to the floor for their first dance at the Neighbourhood Ball which was their first ball of the night. The world-famous singer belted out a moving version of Etta James' power ballad At Last. The couple then threw some serious shapes on the dance floor to the likes of Sting, Will.i.am and Stevie Wonder throughout the night. “You can tell that's a black president,” joked actor Jamie Foxx, of Barack's dancing.
-
4. Carey in day Obama 20/01/09Following Beyonce's enormous ballad, another megastar diva took to the stage to perform a number for the new President, his wife, and the excitable crowd. Mariah Carey belted out her huge hit Hero in an off-the-shoulder velvet and lace evening gown, accessorised with a diva-esque diamond encrusted mic
-
5. Blige in day Obama 20/01/09As the evening went on, the entertainment kept coming, with soul-songstress Mary J Blige taking to the stage at the Neighbourhood Ball - the ball for local residents who hail from Washington DC. The singer dressed up her figure-hugging LBD with some serious sparkling bling for the occasion. Also following Mary J on stage during the night were the likes of Shakira, Faith Hill and Alicia Keys, in one highly impressive line-up!
-
6. Latifah in day Obama 20/01/09Also putting in a special guest appearance was actress-come-singer Queen Latifah, in an embroidered dress and over-sized black earrings. She was yet another a-lister on the guestlist at the star-studded Neighbourhood Ball, which was just one out of the 10 lavish balls thrown throughout Washington. It's tradition for a number of inaugural balls to be held on the eve of the swearing-in ceremony, to allow as many people as possible to celebrate with the new president.
-
7. Kutcher Moore in day Obama 20/01/09In close contention for picture-perfect couple of the evening (coming second to Barack and Michelle, of course) were Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore. All eyes were on the genetically-blessed couple as they attended the 'Be The Change' Youth Ball. Demi shone in a ruffled-strapless Donna Karen cocktail dress, whilst Ashton was as handsome as ever in his sharp tux. The Youth Ball contained the rowdiest crowd of the night, as it catered for the younger audience, consisting of guests who were mostly in their 20's.
-
8. Kutcher Moore Dawson in day Obama 20/01/09Doesn't someone look like the cat who's got the cream? Rosario Dawson took the opportunity to have a catch up with cute-couple Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher at the Youth Ball. Like Demi, Rosario was also donning a sleek strapless satin gown, teamed with some super-glossy tresses. The glamorous trio enjoyed a whole evening of entertainment, of which Kanye West was the headlining act.
-
9. Usher Dawson in day Obama 20/01/09It seems that the Youth Ball was the place to be for the cool kids during the night, as Usher was also present, and hung out for a few snaps with Rosario Dawson. Perhaps in a nod to the first black president, black seemed to be the colour of the evening, as anyone who was anyone was seen wearing the colour.
-
10. West Wentz in day Obama 20/01/09Perhaps Fall Out Boy frontman Pete Wentz didn’t get the memo about the black-tie dress code, as the singer was sporting a rather more casual get-up than the other guests at the Youth Ball. He was hanging out with superstar rapper Kanye West, who took to the stage for a particularly high-energy performance. But he was just the warm up act. The real rock-star reception was reserved for President Obama and First Lady Michelle, who were met with tumultuous cheers when they arrived at the hotel ballroom.
-
11. Lopez Anthony in day Obama 20/01/09Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony were top of the bill at the Western Ball at the Washington Convention Centre. Jen was the ultimate pirncess in a sweeping white one-shoulder gown with embellished bodice, teamed with sparkling chandelier earrings. The couple performed a romantic duet in Spanish, gazing into each others eyes during the performance. As J.Lo left the stage, a proud Marc told the crowd; “Man, she's cute.”
-
12. Hathaway in day 20/01/09Anne Hathaway bucked the trend for black and was the stunning lady in red in this gorgeous vibrant Dior creation, teamed with golden jewels and a slick of co-ordinating lippie. The actress was one of the VIP guests at the Creative Coallition Ball - which was held by the advocacy organisation for artists. Anne was joined by fellow stars such as Susan Sarandan and Tim Robbins.
-
13. Barack Michelle in day 20/01/09Here is your first glimpse at Michelle Obama's inauguration outfit and looks like the First Lady did not disappoint. Working two of this season's top trends; yellow and Swiss lace; Michelle selected designer Isabel Toledo to make her chic outfit, which was glamorous enough to make a splash but not OTT so as to steal her husband's thunder. We vote YES!
-
14. Diddy in day Obama 20/01/09
The stars continued to flow at Barack Obama's inauguration ceremony, where over one million people gathered in Washington DC's National Mall to witness the 44th President of the United States being sworn in. Sean Combs looked dapper on this momentous day in a suit and tie and battled the chilly weather in a warm over-coat and scarf.
-
15. Winfrey in day Obama 20/01/09Oprah Winfrey hosted a live episode of her show in Washington the day before the inauguration and will follow up with an episode the day after. The chat show queen, who attended the legendary swearing in ceremony with her long-time partner, Steadman Graham, sported a luxurious camel-coloured cashmere coat.
-
16. Jackson in day Obama 20/01/09
Samuel L. Jackson almost succeeded in going icognito at Obama's inauguration ceremony in a black woolly hat and sunglasses, but looks like fans caught on and quickly began snapping photos and chatting to the actor.
-
17. Beyonce Jay-Z in day Obama 20/01/09Having wowed the crowds with a stellar performance on the eve of the inauguration, Beyonce sat back and enjoyed the joyous moment when Barack Obama was sworn in as the nation's first black President. Looking every inch the rap star, her husband Jay-Z was right by her side.
1 of 17
Barack Michelle in day Obama 20/01/09
After a fantastic and moving ceremony marking the inauguration of Barack Obama as the 44th President of the United States, he and his wife, First Lady Michelle Obama, embarked upon a whistle-stop tour of an incredible 10 inaugural balls in one night, where they danced together at each and every one. Stepping out on stage at the Neighbourhood Ball Barack asked the crowd, “First of all, how good looking is my wife?"
Must Reads
25 Feb 2018
Drones Walked the Dolce & Gabbana Runway
22 Feb 2018