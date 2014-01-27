The Grammy Awards 2014

The Grammys kicked off in spectacular style last night, see all the pictures.

The Grammy Awards sure did sparkle last night with its best-dressed guests opting for metallic floor-skimming gowns – talk about raising the fashion stakes. Rita Ora and Taylor Swift made the red carpet literally shine in high octane numbers, Rita copy-catting her wifie in a green shimmering Lanvin dress similar to Cara D's Burberry Prorsum number circa 2012, while Taylor chose a Gucci Premiere chain dress before switching into something more comfortable for her live performance.

Madonna and Pharrell Williams set Twitter alight for dressing choices at the other end of the spectrum; where Madonna opted for her statement white tuxedo - shunning the red carpet dress code- and Pharrell chose a high rise western hat, which set a few tongues wagging.

See all the pictures and of course those all important red carpet outfit choices right here...