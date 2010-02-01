As always Lady GaGa went for a show-stopping creation for her appearance at this year’s Grammy awards. GaGa who was up for 5 Grammys wore a long-sleeved corseted Armani Prive dress, which was covered in Swarvoski crystals and enclosed in a number of glittering rings. GaGa completed her outfit with a two-tone blonde wig, smokey eyes and a spiky accessory, not to mention her enormous silver platforms.