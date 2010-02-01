5 Mar 2018
The Grammy Awards 2010
-
1. GRAMMYS 010210 Lady GaGa
As always Lady GaGa went for a show-stopping creation for her appearance at this year’s Grammy awards. GaGa who was up for 5 Grammys wore a long-sleeved corseted Armani Prive dress, which was covered in Swarvoski crystals and enclosed in a number of glittering rings. GaGa completed her outfit with a two-tone blonde wig, smokey eyes and a spiky accessory, not to mention her enormous silver platforms.
-
2. GRAMMYS 010210 Beyonce
Big winner of the night Beyoncé wowed in an incredible Stéphane Rolland number with bright auburn hair and statement gold earrings. The megastar chose a super figure-hugging gown with matching nails and flawless make-up for the glitzy event.
-
3. GRAMMYS 010210 Riri
Rihanna stepped out on the red carpet at this year’s Grammys in a gorgeous Elie Saab couture gown. Riri teamed her white high-neck gown with chiffon appliqué and feather detailing on the bodice with a side-spiked hairstyle and a number of diamond accessories.
-
4. GRAMMYS 010210 Taylor
Taylor Swift made sure she shone at this year’s Grammys after being nominated for six gongs. The country singer wore a floor-length, topaz blue, Kaufman Franco gown with statement earrings and blushed lips. Another amazing outfit from Taylor.
-
5. GRAMMYS 010210 Katy Perry
Katy Perry arrived on the red carpet at this year’s Grammys in a stunning floor-length gold sequin dress with pink lips and a multi-coloured clutch. The singer opted for the Zac Posen open-backed gown for the event she attended with fiancé Russel Brand.
-
6. GRAMMYS 010210 Miley
Disney star Miley Cyrus went for a short and sweet creation on the red carpet. Miley chose a long-sleeved denim Herve Leger by Max Azria spring 2010 bandage dress with her long locks loosely curled and black strappy sandals.
-
7. GRAMMYS 010210 Fergie
Fergie made a pop on the red carpet in a bright blue Emilio Pucci dress with a glittering strap running down the middle. Ferige teamed her amazing minidress with gold Le Silla shoes and a Judith Leiber clutch that matched her sun-kissed skin and shimmering bracelt to perfection.
-
8. GRAMMYS 010210 Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum let her post-baby body do the talking as she stepped out on the red carpet at this year’s Grammys in a low-neck nude and gold dress with a gorgeous statement ring, studded heels and long blonde hair.
-
9. GRAMMYS 010210 Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman looked elegant as ever at the Grammy awards. The A-list actress, who was there to support her award winning hubbie Keith Urban, chose a black Prada halterneck gown with a ruffled neckline and beaded belt and neck details. Nicole finished the look with a curled hairdo.
-
10. GRAMMYS 010210 Malin Akerman
Malin Akerman went for a futuristic look at the Grammy awards. The Hollywood actress chose a fitting silver dress with over-the-knee boots, a scraped-back updo and vampy nails for the glam bash.
-
11. GRAMMYS 010210 Mary J Blige
Mary J Blige added a splash of pink to the red carpet at the Grammys. The RnB singer went for a Gucci silk crepe fuchsia gown with cutout detailing along the bodice and completed the look with a pair of diamond droplet earrings and a sparkling cuff.
-
12. GRAMMYS 010210 Pink
Pink graced the red carpet at this year’s Grammys in a gorgeous off-the-shoulder grey mermaid gown, which was embellished with layers of scallop trim and sparkly stones at the waist and bust. Pink teamed the gown with a silvery quiffed hairdo and droplet earrings.
-
13. GRAMMYS 010210 Jennifer Lopez
There was no chance of Jennifer Lopez blending into the background at this year’s Grammy awards. The singer, who presented an award on the night, went for a Versace silver chainmail minidress with a long white silk chiffon overlay and gorgeous Christian Louboutin heels. Her long wavy hair and silver cuffs on each arm finished her look off perfectly.
-
14. GRAMMYS 010210 Lea Michele
Glee star Lea Michele looked flawless on the red carpet at this year’s Grammys. Lea chose a one-shoulder Romona Keveza dress with a sheer strap and feather detail skirt with a Fendi bag, Lorraine Schwartz jewellery and Brian Atwood heels.
-
15. GRAMMYS 010210 Ke$ha
Ke$ha went for a flirty look on the red carpet in a slinky gold fringe dress with her dishevelled locks and bronze cut-out heels.
-
16. GRAMMYS 010210 Jennifer Hudson
Jennifer Hudson went for a simple but stunning look on the red carpet after choosing a black Victoria Beckham peplum dress with a fringed hairdo and YSL tribute platforms.
-
17. GRAMMYS 010210 Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift had her hands full at this year’s Grammy awards after winning four gongs including Best Album. Taylor went for a gorgeous Kaufman Franco gown with her usual ringlet hairstyle and pink lips.
-
18. GRAMMYS 010210 Lady GaGa
Lady GaGa went all-out to shock and impress again at this year’s Grammys. The quirky singer who picked up a Grammy award for her song Poker Face posed for pictures wearing a dramatic silver headpiece with a nude and sequin body beneath a white mosaic dress.
-
19. GRAMMYS 010210 Will.I.Am and Fergie
Black Eyed Peas stars Will.I.Am and Fergie had reason to smile at this year’s Grammy awards after winning three gongs. The pair showed off one of them as they posed for photos at the glitzy event.
-
20. GRAMMYS 010210 Heidi Klum and Seal
Heidi Klum and hubbie Seal were the epitome of a happy couple on the red carpet at this year’s Grammy awards. Heidi showed off her fab post-baby figure in a short nude and gold dress while Seal looked dapper in an all-black suit.
-
21. GRAMMYS 010210 Pink and Carey Hart
Pink wowed in her strapless silver scallop-tiered dress as she posed for pics on the red carpet with her husband Carey Hart.
-
22. GRAMMYS 010210 Nicole Kidman and Keith
Nicole Kidman cosied up to her country singer hubbie Keith Urban on the red carpet. Nicole went for a simple black Prada number while Keith wore an open shirt with a shiny grey jacket.
-
23. GRAMMYS 010210 The Jonas brothers
The Jonas brothers all arrived looking equally as dapper as the other in a mixture of individual styles. They sported a classic tux, checked grey and black suit and a simple black jacket and silver tie between them.
-
24. GRAMMYS 010210 Jeff and Susan Bridges
Golden Globe winner Jeff Bridges was all smiles on the red carpet with his wife Susan. Jeff went for a relaxed look in an open-buttoned white shirt and black jacket while Susan opted for a sheer-topped black and gold sequin dress.
-
25. GRAMMYS 010210 Ciara
R'n'B singer Ciara went for a show-stopping long-sleeved black Givenchy dress covered in jewel embellishment with a slicked-back hairdo and small earrings.
GRAMMYS 010210 Lady GaGa
As always Lady GaGa went for a show-stopping creation for her appearance at this year’s Grammy awards. GaGa who was up for 5 Grammys wore a long-sleeved corseted Armani Prive dress, which was covered in Swarvoski crystals and enclosed in a number of glittering rings. GaGa completed her outfit with a two-tone blonde wig, smokey eyes and a spiky accessory, not to mention her enormous silver platforms.
Must Reads
25 Feb 2018
Drones Walked the Dolce & Gabbana Runway
22 Feb 2018