Miley Cyrus looked light-years away from her Hannah Montana alter-ego in a dramatic black Max Azria asymmetrical gown complete with oversized rosette and a soft-swept side hairdo. The singer, who last week landed in hot water for pulling faces in a photo that was deemed offensive by Asian-American groups, put her troubles behind her and partied the night away with fellow A-Listers Carrie Underwood and Taylor Swift, with whom she later performed. She told us: "I am so excited about performing together. Taylor and I have known each other five years, too long, we are basically sisters! We're both wearing black, we coordinated." She also revealed that she's picked out her Oscars dress already but wouldn't reveal the designer: "I don't want to give anything away, but it's puffy. That is why I like it. Yikes, I'm so excited."