5 Mar 2018
The Grammy Awards
-
1. Jay-Z Martin Grammys 09/02/09Good pals Jay-Z and Chris Martin caught up on the Grammy red carpet and later performed Coldplay's hit song "Lost" together on stage during the 51st awards ceremony before a 20,000-strong audience that included Martin's radiant wife, Gwyneth Paltrow. Coldplay was up for a a staggering seven awards and took home the Best Rock Album, Best Pop Performance by a Duo Or Group and the coveted Song Of The Year gong for "Viva La Vida".
-
2. Perry Grammys 09/02/09Katy Perry looked ravishing at the Grammy Awards in this gorgeous pale pink carpet sweeper by Lebanese designer Basil Soda, accessorised with a stack of twinkling diamond bracelets and set off by a tousled, glossy bob. Perry, who performed her smash hit "I Kissed a Girl", lost out to Adele in the Best Female Pop Vocal Performance category but kept in high spirits with a series of fun and flirty costume changes, including a pink minidress from Jenny Packham. She told In Style: "This is the event that you watch in your jammies, eating popcorn, as a nine-year-old girl, and wish. I can't believe it."
-
3. Beckinsale Grammys 09/02/09It was fabulous to see a host of movie beauties injecting their usual high-octane glamour at the music fest, including Kate Beckinsale, Nicole Kidman and Gwyneth Paltrow. Kate carried on her penchant for mermaid-shaped gowns in this black satin and tulle Reem Acra gown.
-
4. The Jonas Brothers Grammys 09/02/09The Jonas Brothers were dapper as usual in their designer tuxedos, with Nick sporting Burberry and Joe and Kevin glitzing it up in Versace. The trio, who were up for the Best New Artist award, performed with legendary singer Stevie Wonder on stage.
-
5. Adele Grammys 09/02/09Singer Adele was one of the big winners of the night, scooping two awards including Best New Artist, beating the likes of Duffy and the Jonas Brothers, both of whom she praised in her acceptance speech, saying: "Duffy I love you. I think you're amazing. Jonas Brothers I love you as well." The singer, who was styled by American Vogue editor Anna Wintour for the event, talked us through her outfit: "I'm wearing Barbara Tfank. I feel really nice. I like the way this dress makes me have a waist. I usually just wear jeans and jumpers usually, so this is fun. My feet are killing. I'm in Manolos."
-
6. Cyrus Grammys 09/02/09Miley Cyrus looked light-years away from her Hannah Montana alter-ego in a dramatic black Max Azria asymmetrical gown complete with oversized rosette and a soft-swept side hairdo. The singer, who last week landed in hot water for pulling faces in a photo that was deemed offensive by Asian-American groups, put her troubles behind her and partied the night away with fellow A-Listers Carrie Underwood and Taylor Swift, with whom she later performed. She told us: "I am so excited about performing together. Taylor and I have known each other five years, too long, we are basically sisters! We're both wearing black, we coordinated." She also revealed that she's picked out her Oscars dress already but wouldn't reveal the designer: "I don't want to give anything away, but it's puffy. That is why I like it. Yikes, I'm so excited."
-
7. Timberlake Grammys 09/02/09Prince of pop Justin Timberlake wowed the crowd with his performance of Earlier, Justin Timberlake joined soul legend Al Green for a stunning rendition of the hit song "Let's Stay Together".
-
8. Houston Grammys 09/02/09Whitney Houston proved she was back and better than ever at the Grammy Awards, where she performed "I'm Every Woman" in this slit-to-the-thigh blue and white Zuhair Murad gown. The legendary singer is planning a serious music comeback with a new album out later this year.
-
9. Urban Kidman McCartney Grammys 09/02/09Nicole Kidman joined hubby Keith Urban and music giant Paul McCartney, whose performance of the Beatles hit "I Saw Her Standing There" received a standing ovation. The actress glammed it up in a gold gown whiel the gents kept things simple in black suits with no ties.
-
10. West Estelle Grammys 09/02/09Londoner Estelle performed her hit song "American Boy" with rapper Kanye West in a shimmering silver shift dress that matched the hip-hop artist's jacket. The duo picked up the award for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration for the tune. Earlier in the evening, the singer, clad in a Bernard Chandran dress and Haltson shoes, could barely contain excitement, telling us: "I feel ecstatic and want to jump up and down but I'm restraining myself. This is the world. There is every walk of life, and every musical walk of life, in one building. I'm honoured to be here."
-
11. Paltrow Grammys 09/02/09Although she didn't walk the red carpet with her husband Chris Martin, there was no doubt of the pride on Gwyneth Paltrow's face as Coldplay swept two Grammy awards and performed on stage with Jay-Z. The actress, who looked suitably bling in a Versace minidress, was herself nominated for a Grammy for Best Spoken Word Album for classic children's book Brown Bear & Friends and later introduced the "utterly brilliant" British rock band Radiohead.
-
12. Underwood Grammys 09/02/09Country crooner Carrie Underwood made quite an entrance on the Grammy red carpet in a gold floor-length gown by Zuhair Murad and later swathed herself in this chartreuse babydoll dress also by the designer following her performance. The blonde bombshell scooped the award for Best Female Country Vocal Performance, adding a fourth Grammy to her already-crowded mantelpiece.
-
13. Mayer Grammys 09/02/09John Mayer was the lucky recipient of two Grammys, including Best Solo Rock Vocal Performance for "Gravity". We caught up with the gorgeous, Armani-clad singer on the red carpet to ask if there was anyone in particular he wanted to give a birthday shoutout to (it was on-off girlfriend Jennifer Aniston's 40th birthday yesterday) but he just gave us a cheeky smile and said: "I took my little cousin to the Cheesecake Factory! I'm sorry guys, I got to run inside."
-
14. Coldplay Grammys 09/02/09Coldplay, who were nominated for seven awards, were one of the multiple winners of the evening, scooping Best Rock Album, Best Pop Performance by a Duo Or Group and Song Of The Year for their best-selling hit "Viva La Vida". Frontman Chris Martin was on the verge of "pulling a Gwyneth" as he accepted the second award, saying: "We have never had so many Grammys in our lives. I feel so grateful to be here, I'm going to tear up. Thank you so much." He earlier brought humour to the evening by apologising to Sir Paul McCartney for the Sgt Pepper-inspired outfits his band sported at the Grammys.
-
15. Rimes Grammys 09/02/09LeAnn Rimes looked super-cute in a colour-block frock by Philosophy di Alberta Ferretti, complete with a gorgeous jewelled bodice. She told us: "I love this dress. It is so fun because it is colourful and different. Everyone always wears long for the Grammys and I just wanted to do something fun. You can pretty much do whatever you want for Grammys. You can go with however you feel." The country star, who presented the second award of the night, kept her hair natural and wavy to match the summery dress.
-
16. Duffy Grammys 09/02/09Duffy worked her signature Sixties style in a black jersey shift by Alberta Ferretti with sheer panel and jewelled neckline. The Welsh singer was up for an impressive three gongs, including Best New Artist and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance awards, and walked away with the coveted Best Pop Vocal Album Grammy for Rockferry.
-
17. Foxx Grammys 09/02/09
Actor/singer Jamie Foxx brought his 14-year-old daughter Corrine to the star-studded event. Ahhh, what a dad!
-
18. Hudson Grammys 09/02/09In her second public appearance since the tragic deaths of her mother, brother and nephew, Jennifer Hudson looked nothing short of fabulous in this structured dress by RM by Roland Mouret, which featured a fashion-forward origami pleated belt. She later changed into a midnight blue sparkling shift that showed off her voluptuous curves to perfection for her performance of You Pulled Me Through, which earned her a standing ovation.
-
19. M.I.A Grammys 09/02/09We were appalled by M.I.A's floral muumuu teamed with matching blue trainers — until we discovered yesterday was her due date. The pregnant singer, who later changed into a polka-dot House of Holland dress for her performance, gets major points for even turning up the event!
-
20. Lewis Grammys 09/02/09Former X-Factor star Leona Lewis lit up the stage with he rendition of "Bleeding Love" but walked away empty handed when fellow Brit Adele beat her to the Best Female Pop Performance gong with her single, "Chasing Pavements".
-
21. Estelle Grammys 09/02/09Estelle chose a futuristic ensemble for the red carpet and later changed into a silver sequinned number for her duet with fellow hip-hopper Kanye West.
-
22. Hilton Grammys 09/02/09Good old Paris Hilton didn't let us down in the bling department with her very mini, multi-coloured dress and sequinned clutch. The socialite arrived at the ceremony fresh from her extended stint in the UK, where she has just finished filming her reality TV series, Paris Hilton's British Best Friend.
-
23. Patridge Grammys 09/02/09
1 of 23
Jay-Z Martin Grammys 09/02/09
Good pals Jay-Z and Chris Martin caught up on the Grammy red carpet and later performed Coldplay's hit song "Lost" together on stage during the 51st awards ceremony before a 20,000-strong audience that included Martin's radiant wife, Gwyneth Paltrow. Coldplay was up for a a staggering seven awards and took home the Best Rock Album, Best Pop Performance by a Duo Or Group and the coveted Song Of The Year gong for "Viva La Vida".
Must Reads
25 Feb 2018
Drones Walked the Dolce & Gabbana Runway
22 Feb 2018