It was celebrity central last night at the GQ Men of the Year awards as Kate Moss, Eva Mendes, Elizabeth Hurley and Lily Allen added more than a dash of glitz and glamour to the awards celebrating the Men of the Year.

What a pair of frocks! Kate Moss and Lily Allen went for opposite ends of the design spectrum with La Moss plumping for this micro-mini, design by Alexander McQueen, worn with shoulder-skimming gold chandelier earrings, while Lily Allen wore a long, sheer black dress by Chanel.