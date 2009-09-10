5 Mar 2018
The GQ Awards
-
1. GQ 090909 Kate Moss and Lily Allen
It was celebrity central last night at the GQ Men of the Year awards as Kate Moss, Eva Mendes, Elizabeth Hurley and Lily Allen added more than a dash of glitz and glamour to the awards celebrating the Men of the Year.
What a pair of frocks! Kate Moss and Lily Allen went for opposite ends of the design spectrum with La Moss plumping for this micro-mini, design by Alexander McQueen, worn with shoulder-skimming gold chandelier earrings, while Lily Allen wore a long, sheer black dress by Chanel.
-
2. GQ 090909 Alex James
Alex James and wife Claire Neate made a trip up from their Cotswolds country pile to attend the awards.
-
3. GQ 090909 Rachel Stevens
Rachel Stevens went for a smoky cat-eye look and a sexy LBD
-
4. GQ 090909 Lily Allen and Jaime Winstone
Diminutive starlets Lily Allen and Jamie Winstone went in for a hug when they saw each other at the awards.
-
5. GQ 090909 Kelly Brook
Va-va-voom is all you can say about Kelly Brook's skin-tight PVC dress, which showed off those fabulous curves to the max. Wonder how ex-boyfriend Jason Statham felt when she walked into the room. Ouch!
-
6. GQ 090909 Tyrone Wood and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Gorgeous Brit model Rosie Huntington-Whitely donned a blush-coloured minidress for the awards and attended with boyfriend Tyrone Wood.
-
7. GQ 090909 Elizabeth Hurley
Trust La Hurley to bring some razzle dazzle to the proceedings! Wearing a peony-blue strapless silk dress and glittering chandelier earrings.
-
8. GQ 090909 Little Boots
Music was provided in the form of blonde popster Little Boots who took to the stage to entertain the fashionable celebrity crowd.
-
9. GQ 090909 Mickey Rourke and Kate Moss
It was clearly a meeting of minds when The Boxer star Mickey Rourke struck up a conversation Kate Moss.
-
10. GQ 090909 Gemma Arterton
Bond girl Gemma Arterton went for chic black in a trouser suit and bustier top, and struck a pose for the paps as she made her way into the Royal Opera House where the awards took place.
-
11. GQ 090909 Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Daisy Lowe
Flower girls! Rosie Huntington-Whitely and Daisy Lowe were as pretty as their names in their cute party frocks.
-
12. GQ 090909 Kate Moss pole
Kate Moss was living up to her party girl reputation as she took to posing… with a pole! Great dress though, Moss!
-
13. GQ 090909 Sam Taylor-Wood and Aaron Johnson
Sam Taylor-Wood and her boyfriend Aaron Johnson made a handsome pair on the red carpet.
-
14. GQ 090909 Harvey Weinstein and Freida Pinto
Clutching his GQ Award for Movie Mogul of the year, Harvey Weinstein teamed up with the beautiful Slumdog Millionaire star, Freida Pinto, for a piccie.
-
15. GQ 090909 Jenson Button
Jenson Button was dashing in his skinny black tie and Dolce & Gabbana suit at the GQ awards. The Formula 1 driver picked up the gong for Sportsman of the Year.
-
16. GQ 090909 Katherine Jenkins
Glamorous opera singer Katherine Jenkins was regal in a strapless purple dress by Victoria Beckham, and wore her hair in a high quiff.
-
17. GQ 090909 Guy Ritchie and Mickey Rourke
How chuffed do these two look? Guy Ritchie and Mickey Rourke were both winners at the do picking up awards for Film-Maker and International Man of the Year respectively.
-
18. GQ 090909 Eva Mendes
Eva Mendes jetted in from the Venice Film Festival and made a swift change into this ultra-glamorous Calvin Klein gown. Wowzers!
-
19. GQ 090909 Natalie Imbruglia and Kelly Osbourne
Natalie Imbruglia and Kelly Osbourne sparkled in their party dresses with Kelly Osbourne opting for Jasmine Di Milo's black rose dress from her A/W 09 collection.
-
20. GQ 090909 Lily allen
Lily Allen is the latest face to grace a Chanel campaign and she showed allegiance to the brand in this beautiful black gown with trademark camellia detail.
-
21. GQ 090909 Take That
Check out this dashing foursome! Take That were terribly smart in their Alexander McQueen suits with Mark going for waistcoat and trilby action, Howard in a more casual shirt and converse combo, Jason Orange in top-to-toe black and Gary Barlow going for the full three-piece suit with tie.
-
22. GQ 090909 Rachel Stevens and Stephen Webster
Rachel Stevens and jewellery designer extraordinaire Stephen Webster made a slick pair in their all-black outfits. Loving Rachel's wrist candy!
-
23. GQ 090909 Talulah
Model and party girl about town Talulah Adeyemi donned a deep blue bow dress and toted Louis Vuitton's glimmering gold clutch bag.
