It was a glamorous night as a host of celebrities including Miranda Kerr, Samuel L Jackson, Rashida Jones and Zachary Quinto graced the red carpet for this year's ESPY awards, considered to be the Oscars of the sporting world. The hottest stars from the sports circuit mingled with Hollywood greats at the star studded event which celebrates the stars at the top of their sporting game. Samuel L. Jackson played host while the evening's big winner was 14-times Olympic gold medallist Michael Phelps who was named Best Male Athlete.



Demi Moore looked drop-dead gorgeous in her custom-made Zac Posen dress. Demi was ons of the many stars who were presenting an award to the sporting heroes; including one of the many awards received by Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps. Demi and Michael, who at 24 is close in age to her husband Ashton Kutcher, quickly struck up a friendship during the ceremony, even leaving the stage hand in hand.