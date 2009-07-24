5 Mar 2018
The ESPY Awards
-
1. Party 170709 ESPY Demi Moore
It was a glamorous night as a host of celebrities including Miranda Kerr, Samuel L Jackson, Rashida Jones and Zachary Quinto graced the red carpet for this year's ESPY awards, considered to be the Oscars of the sporting world. The hottest stars from the sports circuit mingled with Hollywood greats at the star studded event which celebrates the stars at the top of their sporting game. Samuel L. Jackson played host while the evening's big winner was 14-times Olympic gold medallist Michael Phelps who was named Best Male Athlete.
Demi Moore looked drop-dead gorgeous in her custom-made Zac Posen dress. Demi was ons of the many stars who were presenting an award to the sporting heroes; including one of the many awards received by Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps. Demi and Michael, who at 24 is close in age to her husband Ashton Kutcher, quickly struck up a friendship during the ceremony, even leaving the stage hand in hand.
-
2. Party 170709 ESPY Samuel L. Jackson
Hosting the evening, Samuel L. Jackson was his normal cool dude self - wearing a collarless jacket and his trademark hat. The Inglorious Basterds actor is one quirky guy; he reportedly gave fellow actors, Ryan Reynolds and Scarlett Johansson, a colony of 10,000 bees as a wedding gift!
-
3. Party 170709 ESPY Dave Annable
Dave Annable, the Brothers & Sisters actor, was looking laid back in an suit and unbuttoned white shirt. The New York Giants fan, who is a regular attendee at the ceremony, was there to cheer on his favourite sporting stars.
-
4. Party 170709 ESPY Venus Williams
The Williams sisters swapped their tennis whites for more glamorous gowns for the occasion. Venus wowed the crowd in a Mara Hoffman print silk-chiffon maxi dress, with a plunging neckline, accessorized with a silver necklace and matching ring.
-
5. Party 170709 ESPY Serena Williams
Serena Williams, who won the award for the Best Female Tennis Player, went for an ultra-glamorous look in a teal blue Roberto Cavalli gown. Fresh off her Wimbledon win, the sports star was enjoying the evening before preparing for her next tournament.
-
6. Party 170709 ESPY Rashida Jones
The Office US actress, Rashida Jones, poses for the cameras on the red carpet. In a glam, white batwing dress. Rashida presented the award for "Best breakthrough Athlete".
-
7. Party 170709 ESPY Zachary Quinto
Star Trek actor Zachary Quinto, who plays Spock in the movie, was looking dashing at the awards ceremony. My my, doesn't he scrub up well?
-
8. Party 170709 ESPY Wyclef Jean
Musician Wyclef Jean, who performed onstage during the awards with Samuel L. Jackson jumps for joy in the pressroom after the ceremony. We're guessing he was pretty pleased with his duet!
-
9. Party 170709 ESPY Zachary Quinto and Jaime Pressly
My Name is Earl star, Jaime Pressly looked positively glowing as she presented an award alongside Star Trek actor Zachary Quinto. The bronzed babe wore a backless sequinned LBD teamed with dainty strappy heels.
-
10. Party 170709 ESPY Miranda Kerr
Victoria's Secret model, Miranda Kerr, looked fabulous in a floor length white Calvin Klein halter necked dress. Having left her beau Orlando Bloom at home, Miranda was in town to present an award at the bash. With side swept hair and chandelier earrings, the lovely lady brought some old-school Hollywood glamour to the evening.
Party 170709 ESPY Demi Moore
It was a glamorous night as a host of celebrities including Miranda Kerr, Samuel L Jackson, Rashida Jones and Zachary Quinto graced the red carpet for this year's ESPY awards, considered to be the Oscars of the sporting world. The hottest stars from the sports circuit mingled with Hollywood greats at the star studded event which celebrates the stars at the top of their sporting game. Samuel L. Jackson played host while the evening's big winner was 14-times Olympic gold medallist Michael Phelps who was named Best Male Athlete.
Demi Moore looked drop-dead gorgeous in her custom-made Zac Posen dress. Demi was ons of the many stars who were presenting an award to the sporting heroes; including one of the many awards received by Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps. Demi and Michael, who at 24 is close in age to her husband Ashton Kutcher, quickly struck up a friendship during the ceremony, even leaving the stage hand in hand.
Must Reads
25 Feb 2018
Drones Walked the Dolce & Gabbana Runway
22 Feb 2018