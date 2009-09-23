5 Mar 2018
The Emmy Awards 2009
Drew Barrymore stunned on the red carpet at this year's Emmy Awards. Nominated for her role in Grey Gardens Drew looked effortlessly elegant in a blush strapless Monique Lhuillier gown with tulle details, a Raven Kauffman clutch and a touch of red lipstick.
Toni Collette looked pretty in pink at this year's Emmy Awards. The Australian actress wore a full-length pink ruffle-layered gown and simple accessories. Tina also picked up the award for Best Outstanding Actress for her role in comedy series United States of Tara.
Justin Timberlake made Emmy history this year as the first and youngest winner in the Best Guest Actor in a comedy series for his role in Saturday Night Live. Justin looked gorgeous in a formal black and white tux on the red carpet.
Blake Lively looked red-hot at the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. The Gossip Girl star joined a number of ladies wearing red on the night but stole the show in a plunging Versace gown, Christian Louboutin heels and Lorraine Schwartz diamonds.
Wow. A very heavily (nine months) pregnant Heidi Klum looked stunning in her Marchesa custom-made gown. Nominated for Project Runway the supermodel accessorised her amazing dress with Lorraine Schwartz droplet earrings and a huge glam cocktail ring
Hayden Panettiere certainly knows how to colour match! The Heroes star radiated glamour in her one-shoulder J Mendel gown, scarlet lips and Bally heels. Hayden also accessorised with Fred Leighton jewels and a gold Judith Leiber clutch.
Alyson Hannigan chose a stunning black-tiered Vera Wang gown with Chopard jewels and a silver clutch for this year's Emmy Awards.
Spotted. Leighton Meester epitomized Hollywood glamour in her white Bottega Veneta gown with gorgeous knotted straps, Cathy Waterman jewellery and matching red lips and Bottega Veneta clutch.
Cat Deeley bought a touch of Brit beauty to the red carpet in LA. Cat wore a stunning one-strapped floor-length nude Alberta Ferretti gown with droplet earrings and a swept-back updo.
Chloe Sevigny looked chic and gorgeous in a one-shoulder dotted Isaac Mizrahi dress and statement broach on her hip.
Nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in comedy series Samantha Who? Christina Applegate opted against black and stunned in a navy satin Basil Soda haute couture gown and a Lorraine Schwartz sapphire ring.
(Another) lady in red, Debra Messing contrasted her red hair with a ruby-coloured, one-shoulder column gown and simple jewellery.
Ginnifer Goodwin went for the wow factor in a fuschia YSL strapless dress, which matched her Brian Atwood heels and clutch but her statement jewelled necklace finished off her look to perfection.
Holly Hunter looked simply stunning in a silver beaded art deco dress with gorgeous wavy blonde locks and a simple cuff.
Producer Jane Fallon and actor Ricky Gervais looked fab on the red carpet. Jane wore a black-strapped and navy silk gown while Gervais went for a classic suit and black tie to the award ceremony.
Mad Men star January Jones looked absolutely divine on the red carpet in a pale-pink geometric Atelier Versace gown, Neil Lane diamonds and Jimmy Choo heels.
Never one to disappoint, Jennifer Love Hewitt glowed in a soft yellow floor-length dress, long dark curls and a silver clutch to this year's Emmy Awards.
Entourage star Jeremy Piven looked stylish in a smart black suit on the red carpet before picking up the award for Best Supporting Actor later on in the evening.
Cute couple Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick, who presented an award and were both nominated for one, looked picture-perfect on the red carpet. Kevin sported a classic tux and shades while Kyra wore a pale pink gown with flower detail and a pretty updo.
Check these two out! The Kardashian sisters looked amazing together on the red carpet. Kim (left) wowed in a sexy figure-enhancing white one-sleeved Ina Soltani gown and oversized hoop earrings, while Kourtney donned an elegant graphite-coloured gown covering her seven-month baby bump.
Sigourney Weaver shone on the red carpet in a scarlet one-shouldered David Meister gown.
Nominated for her role in Weeds, Mary-Louise Parker chose to leave her floor-length gown at home and instead show off her pins in a purple bow-topped Zac Posen dress and silver slingback heels.
The OC actress Olivia Wilde lived up to the mantle of sexiest female in the world in this stunning (and revealing) mint-green chiffon embroidered Marchesa spring 2010 gown with an illusion panel on the bodice, matching clutch and droplet earrings.
Padma Lakshmi was a vision in purple on the red carpet in a floor-length Badgley Mischa dress with bright red rosettes along the side.
Patirica Arquette also sported the popular one-shoulder trend on the red carpet in a black floor-length sequin number with a touch of red lipstick.
Damages star Rose Byrne looked simply stunning in a beaded tulle Valentino gown with natural hair and make-up. The actress wore Brian Atwood heels, Judith Ripka jewellery and a tiny clutch.
Vanessa Williams teamed her turquoise bustier gown by Rafael Cennamo with huge sparkling earrings and beautiful curls to shine on the red carpet.
Private Practise star Kate Walsh looked beautiful in a mixed-length pale blue, hand-pleated J Mendel gown with Christian Louboutin heels and Stephen Russell jewellery.
