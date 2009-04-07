The Curious Case of Benjamin Button star Brad Pitt, hit the red carpet along with director, David Fincher. The cast and crew of the film had huge cause for celebration at the premiere, having just found out that they had swept the board at the Oscar nominations, receiving an incredible 13 nods. Along with Brad being up for Best Actor, David is also up for Best Director. The film is also up for Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Score and the prestigious Best Picture award.