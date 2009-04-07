5 Mar 2018
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button Premiere, Paris
1. Jolie Pitt Button Premiere Paris 22/01/09Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were tres chic at the Paris premiere of The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. And it's little wonder they both look so pleased... Prior to arriving at the premiere, the couple had just found out that they had both received Oscar nominations. Brad is up for Best Actor for his part as Benjamin Button, while Ange is up for Best Actress, for her dramatic turn in Changeling. His 'n' hers gold statues perhaps?
2. Jolie Pitt Button Paris 22/01/09In contrast to their 'ying and yang' approach at the Berlin premiere earlier in the week (where she was all in white, and he was all in black) Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were very much matching in their co-ordinating grey ensembles. Ange donned a chic belted trench teamed with wide-leg trousers, loose flowing locks and barely-there make-up, while her husband was in a lighter dove grey three-piece suit and tie. C'est parfait, non?
4. Pitt Fincher Button Paris 22/01/09
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button star Brad Pitt, hit the red carpet along with director, David Fincher. The cast and crew of the film had huge cause for celebration at the premiere, having just found out that they had swept the board at the Oscar nominations, receiving an incredible 13 nods. Along with Brad being up for Best Actor, David is also up for Best Director. The film is also up for Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Score and the prestigious Best Picture award.
5. Jolie Pitt Button Paris 22/01/09Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie spent ages with the fans who were lining the red carpet at the premiere at the Gaumont UGC in Paris. Despite the freezing temperatures, the good-natured pair braved the cold, signing autographs and posing for pictures with the crowd. In The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Brad plays the title role of a human who is born with the body of an old man, but ages in reverse.
