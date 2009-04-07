As the star of The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Brad Pitt took the opportunity to chat to press and fans about his latest role, saying that he preferred playing the older version of Benjamin. “Well I’ve done the younger version!” he said laughing, “So what was more interesting was being old.” The film, which is out in the UK on February 6, has received a handful of prizes during awards season so far, and is expected to get a couple of Oscar nominations when they are announced on January 22.