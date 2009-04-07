5 Mar 2018
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button Premiere, Berlin
1. Pitt Jolie Button Premiere Berlin 19/01/09
Hollywood superstars Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie hit the Berlin premiere alongside The Curious Case of Benjamin Button director David Fincher. Brad stars opposite Cate Blanchett in the film as Benjamin Button, a human who is born with the physical appearance of an old man, and gets progressively younger as everyone around him ages.
2. Jolie Pitt Button Premiere Berlin 19/01/09Brad Pitt was the ying to Angelina Jolie’s yang on the red carpet at the premiere, as the pair donned contrasting monochrome outfits. Ange was aglow in her three-piece Akris tailored suit, whilst Brad opted for black-on-black, throwing an over-sized scarf on over his Tom Ford tux.
3. Pitt Button Premiere Berlin 19/01/09As the star of The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Brad Pitt took the opportunity to chat to press and fans about his latest role, saying that he preferred playing the older version of Benjamin. “Well I’ve done the younger version!” he said laughing, “So what was more interesting was being old.” The film, which is out in the UK on February 6, has received a handful of prizes during awards season so far, and is expected to get a couple of Oscar nominations when they are announced on January 22.
4. Jolie Button Premiere berlin 19/01/09Ever-elegant, Angelina Jolie stepped out on the red carpet sporting a chic chignon, which was swept to one side to reveal a glittering silver feather earring touching her left shoulder. As the mistress of the less-is-more approach to red carpet dressing, Ange teamed her simple fresh suit with nude lips, a thin slick of eye-liner and her dazzling million-dollar smile.
5. Jolie Button Premiere Berlin 19/01/09Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt spent ages signing autographs and posing for pictures with the fans on the red carpet in Berlin. As the couple emerged after the film, they were whisked off in their car to enjoy dinner together away from the prying eyes of the paparazzi. The pair have been living in Berlin while Brad shoots his latest flick, the Quentin Tarantino thriller Inglorious Bastards.
