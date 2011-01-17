5 Mar 2018
The Critics' Choice Movie Awards 2011
1. CRITICS CHOICE 2011
Natalie Portman and Colin Firth posed for a 'best of the best' pic after beating stiff competition for the Best Actor and Actress Awards for their parts in The King's Speech and Black Swan respectively.
2. CRITICS CHOICE 2011
The InStyle cover girl may have lost out on the Best Supporting Actress award to her The Fighter co-star Melissa Leo but she was a winner in our eyes in this simply stunning vintage-look jacquard midi dress by Carolina Herrera.
3. CRITICS CHOICE 2011
The Blue Valentine starlet tops our best dressed list in this flowing, asymmetrical dress by Balenciaga with a smattering of jewels on the neckline. Simply stunning.
4. CRITICS CHOICE 2011
The gorgeous Mila Kunis looked like a black swan herself in this ruffled LBD. The actress complemented her Nina Ricci number with a pair of ferocious Giuseppe Zanotti heels.
5. CRITICS CHOICE 2011
Natalie Portman picked up the Best Actress accolade for her role in Black Swan, and chances are it won't be her last, as she's hotly-tipped to take the titles at both the Oscars and Golden Globes, too. Even with her burgeoning bump, the pretty starlet was stunning as ever in an empire-line monochrome Gianfranco Ferre gown, which she teamed with Stella McCartney heels and her favourite Dior clutch.
6. CRITICS CHOICE 2011
Christian Bale shed his clean-shaven, slicked locked look from The Fighter in favour of his signature full beard and waves, as he picked up the Best Supporting Actor Award for his role in the boxing drama.
7. CRITICS CHOICE 2011
Blue Valentine’s leading man gets our award for best dressed male at the Critics’ Choice Move Awards. Choosing a textured smoking jacket with satin lapel and an unbuttoned white shirt, he stood out from the sea of tuxes and looked casual yet dapper at the same time.
8. CRITICS CHOICE 2011
The starlet has recently undergone a hair makeover for her role in Spider-man, which were worked into pretty half up-do for the night of movie awards.
9. CRITICS CHOICE 2011
Opting for old Hollywood glamour, Emily Blunt wore a floor-sweeping, glitter-topped gown by Azzaro, finished with loose, bouncy waves.
10. CRITICS CHOICE 2011
Nicole Kidman got the awards season started in style with her choice of Nina Ricci’s gently-draped navy gown that was slit up to the thigh. We’re loving her smoothed-out hair and statement chandelier earrings.
11. CRITICS CHOICE 2011
It seems that teen star Elle Fanning has something of a penchant for a gold mini, and the Somewhere star looked as adorable as ever in her textured Valentino number, matched with strappy nude pumps.
12. CRITICS CHOICE 2011
Natalie Portman's parents were on hand at the Critics' Choice Movie Awards to ensure they were the first to congratulate her on her Best Actress Award.
13. CRITICS CHOICE 2011
The Social Network continued its run of success, sweeping the board with four awards including Best Picture. Supporting actor and Brit star, Andrew Garfield, was there to represent the cast, and looked suitably dapper in a tapered suit trousers, matching jacket and a burgundy tie.
14. CRITICS CHOICE 2011
Colin Firth and wife Livia Firth made for a stylish red carpet couple as they made their entrance at the event before Colin picked up his Best Actor award.
15. CRITICS CHOICE 2011
We predicted new Spider-girl on the block Emma Stone would be huge this year, and she's off to a triumphant start, as she picked up the Critics' Choice Award for Best Comedy for Easy A. She's already nailed red carpet glamour too, and looked divine in a figure-skimming silver Balenciaga gown.
16. CRITICS CHOICE 2011
One of the few stars to opt for a mini, Eva Mendes looked fresh and flirty in a Valentino lace number and nude Brian Atwood heels, finished with a simple low-slung ponytail and smoky eyes.
17. CRITICS CHOICE 2011
The British actress, who was nominated for her role in The King's Speech, wrapped her curvy-licious figure in a black Vivienne Westwood frock, which she set off with a burgundy clutch.
18. CRITICS CHOICE 2011
Actor Jeff Bridges and his wife of over 30 years, Susan Geston, shared a laugh on the red carpet at the Critics' Choice Movie Awards.
19. CRITICS CHOICE 2011
Rising starlet Jennifer Lawrence went for top-to-toe sequins in this sparkly earth-toned number by L'Wren Scott. The actress was nominated for Best Young Actress for her role in Winter's Bone but lost out to True Grit's Hailee Steinfeld.
20. CRITICS CHOICE 2011
The flame-haired starlet, who recently starred in the critically-acclaimed The Kids are Alright, opted for a plunging LBD for the ceremony.
21. CRITICS CHOICE 2011
The actress, who was up for the Best Supporting Actress award for The Rabbit Hole, attended the ceremony with her hubby, Keith Urban.
22. CRITICS CHOICE 2011
The reality TV star went all-out on the night in this metallic carpet-sweeper by Vera Wang. Wowee!
23. CRITICS CHOICE 2011
Singer and actress Mandy Moore chose a plum-hued strapless gown by Monique Lhuillier for the evening.
24. CRITICS CHOICE 2011
Shutter Island actor Mark Ruffalo attended the event in a sleek suit and tie combo.
25. CRITICS CHOICE 2011
The British actress was her usual fashion-forward self at the Critics’ Choice Awards in a power-shouldered shift dress (in black, naturally) by Lanvin and a pair of buckled sandals. Doesn’t she look ready for business?
