Natalie Portman picked up the Best Actress accolade for her role in Black Swan, and chances are it won't be her last, as she's hotly-tipped to take the titles at both the Oscars and Golden Globes, too. Even with her burgeoning bump, the pretty starlet was stunning as ever in an empire-line monochrome Gianfranco Ferre gown, which she teamed with Stella McCartney heels and her favourite Dior clutch.