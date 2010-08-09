5 Mar 2018
The Comic-Con Convention
-
1. COMIC CON 2010 Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie went for superhero-style glam in a skin-tight leather biker jacket and matching sky-high heels as she hit the Comic-Con convention in San Diego.
-
2. COMIC CON 2010
Liv Tyler and Ellen Page joined a host of A-listers celebrating at the action-packed comic book fest.
-
3. COMIC CON 2010
Blake Lively looked gorgeous as ever in a Preen cut-out blouse and high-waisted peg legs, showing off her golden tan at the Comic-Con convention.
-
4. COMIC CON 2010
Will Ferrell ditched his co-stars at the MegaMind film panel in favour of hanging out with Brad Pitt (well, a cardboard cut-out).
-
5. COMIC CON 2010
Natalie Portman was out to celebrate upcoming film Thor and worked chic summer separates for the occasion.
-
6. COMIC CON 2010
We adore this sculpted metallic frock Eva Mendes worked at Comic-Con.
-
7. COMIC CON 2010
Vannessa Hudgens matched her raven locks with a racy black cut-out mini as she walked backstage at Comic-Con.
-
8. COMIC CON 2010
Kellan Lutz was among the Twi-stars to hit the Comic-Con convention in San Diego, and kept it cool in a flat cap and tight knit.
-
9. COMIC CON 2010
Co-stars of upcoming film Green Lantern, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds struck a pose together after a press conference.
-
10. COMIC CON 2010
Scarlett Johansson worked an all-black look by Dolce & Gabanna and debuted a new bob at Comic-Con.
-
11. COMIC CON 2010
Anna Paquin showed off a sculpted mini on the Comic-Con multicoloured carpet.
-
12. COMIC CON 2010
Angelina Jolie and co-star Liev Schreiber continued on their Salt premiere trail at comic and pop convention Comic-Con in San Diego.
-
13. COMIC CON 2010
Michael Cera really got into the spirit of things at Comic-Con, sporting some rather impressive pecs courtesy of a Captain America bodysuit. Twi-star Anna Kendrick meanwhile, kept it casual but cool in a Topshop smock.
-
14. COMIC CON 2010
Eva Mendes joined the convention to celebrate new film, The Other Guys in a floaty nude chiffon halter-dress.
-
15. COMIC CON 2010
Helen Mirren and Bruce Willis shared a laugh while taking questions about new flick Red.
-
16. COMIC CON 2010
True Blood stars Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer made up for the absence of co-star Alexander Skarsgard by hanging out with a cardboard cut-out of the man himself.
-
17. COMIC CON 2010
Mila Jovovich was among the sexy starlets to hit Comic-Con as she promoted new zombie-filled flick Resident Evil: Afterlife.
-
18. COMIC CON 2010
90210 star AnnaLynne McCord opted for a casual chic in a trilby, blazer and nude smock.
-
19. COMIC CON 2010
Kelly Brook bought plenty of glam-factor to the comic book fest in this bodycon number and sparkling platforms.
-
20. COMIC CON 2010
Joshua Jackson looked dapper in a simple white shirt and suit trousers as he prepared to meet fans at Comic-Con.
-
21. COMIC CON 2010
Will Ferrall changed into a slipped out of his costume to join Mark Wahlberg for a few snaps.
COMIC CON 2010 Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie went for superhero-style glam in a skin-tight leather biker jacket and matching sky-high heels as she hit the Comic-Con convention in San Diego.
Must Reads
25 Feb 2018
Drones Walked the Dolce & Gabbana Runway
22 Feb 2018