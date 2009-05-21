Penelope Cruz hit the red carpet with her long-time friend and Broken Embraces director Pedro Almodovar, and co-star Lluis Homar. Lluis stars in the film as Mateo, the victim of a brutal car crash who locks himself away from society after losing both his sight and the love of his life (played by Pen). Through a series of flashbacks we see the story of their love affair, all shot in the moody style of 1950s American Film Noir.