5 Mar 2018
The Cannes Red Carpet
-
1. Cannes 200509 Penelope cruz
Penelope Cruz was the star of the show at the Broken Embraces premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, and was quite simply stunning in this lilac Marchesa confection. The Spanish actress has been suffering from a bout of flu and food poisoning over the past couple of days - but from the look of this picture, you'd never have guessed. What a trooper!
-
2. Cannes 200509 Vincent Perez and Jeremy Renier
Tuesday night also saw the premiere of Vincere in Cannes - a drama based on the true story of a mistress cast aside by Italian fascist leader Benito Mussolini. Swiss actor Vincent Perez and In Bruges star Jeremy Renier got their glad rags on to join the host of elegant ladies on the Croisette.
-
3. Cannes 200509 Michelle Yeoh
Almost upstaging Penelope Cruz on the red carpet was Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon star Michelle Yeoh. There have been a couple of gorgeous green gowns on the red carpet so far this year at Cannes, and Michelle followed suit in an emerald Versace frock, which had embellished straps criss-crossing over her back and a dramatic pleated train.
-
4. Cannes 200509 Pedro Almodovar, Penelope Cruz and Luis Homar
Penelope Cruz hit the red carpet with her long-time friend and Broken Embraces director Pedro Almodovar, and co-star Lluis Homar. Lluis stars in the film as Mateo, the victim of a brutal car crash who locks himself away from society after losing both his sight and the love of his life (played by Pen). Through a series of flashbacks we see the story of their love affair, all shot in the moody style of 1950s American Film Noir.
-
5. Cannes 200509 Robin Wright Penn
As one of the head judges at the international festival, we're surprised that Robin Wright Penn has been keeping somewhat of a low profile when it comes to red carpet events. That all went out the window at the Vincere premiere though. The actress was at her glamorous best in a shimmering midnight blue gown teamed with silver droplet earrings and side-swept Hollywood curls.
-
6. Cannes 200509 Ben Whishaw
A dapper looking Ben Whishaw was all smiles for the cameras as he arrived at the Broken Embraces premiere in his sharp suit and bow tie. The Brideshead Revisited actor is in Cannes to promote his latest film Bright Star, which is one of the contenders in the film festival competition. Ben stars as poet John Keats in the romantic tale, which tells of his love affair with a seamstress - played by Abbie Cornish.
