Victoria Beckham was uber-chic at the British Fashion Awards, held at London's Savoy Hotel, in a long black gown of her own design. The super-star, who was flying solo at the event, lost out on the Designer Brand gong, but enjoyed the evening nonetheless, rubbing shoulders with Samantha Cameron, who has just joined the British Fashion Council as an advisor for London Fashion Week as of next February. The PM's wife, who recently gave birth to daughter Florence, looked fantastic in a waist-cinching Osman Yousefzada gown.