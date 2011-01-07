5 Mar 2018
The British Fashion Awards 2010
Victoria Beckham was uber-chic at the British Fashion Awards, held at London's Savoy Hotel, in a long black gown of her own design. The super-star, who was flying solo at the event, lost out on the Designer Brand gong, but enjoyed the evening nonetheless, rubbing shoulders with Samantha Cameron, who has just joined the British Fashion Council as an advisor for London Fashion Week as of next February. The PM's wife, who recently gave birth to daughter Florence, looked fantastic in a waist-cinching Osman Yousefzada gown.
The supermodel was stunning at the British Fashion Awards in a carpet-sweeping gown by Alexander McQuuen. Naomi was awarded the Special Recognition gong at the ceremony, paid homage to the late designer, and thanked the label's current creative director, Sarah Burton, for making not one but two dresses for her to choose from for the evening. On stage Naomi also thanked her mother, Valerie Campbell, and her partner, Vladimir Doronin, for putting up with a "wild woman".
A Chanel-clad Alexa Chung was crowned Style Icon of the Year at the British Fashion Awards. The gong, which was the only one to be voted on by the British public, was presented to her by singer Bryan Ferry and Alexa looked totally chuffed to be sharing the stage with him.
Despite the bitter cold, a host of celebrities were spotted in spring/summer outfits, including Thandie Newton who teamed a pretty printed Peter Pilotto frock with super-strappy sandals by Nicholas Kirkwood (who picked up the Accessory Designer of the Year award).
American starlet Emma Roberts and gorgeous model and actor Douglas Booth presented Burberry's Creative Director Christopher Bailey with the Digital Innovation accolade.
Dutch beauty Lara Stone, aka Mrs David Walliams, was chic and sleek in a white Calvin Klein Collection shift dress at the British Fashion Awards, where she scooped the award for Model of the Year. The catwalker joked: "Maybe this award will increase my public recognition because when I walk down the street with my husband I often get mistaken for Matt Lucas."
Gilrs Aloud songstress Kimberley Walsh was pretty in a tulip-shaped frock in stand-out gold.
Daisy Lowe chose a dramatic black gown by Elie Saab and a matching Gothic-style clutch by Pauric Sweeney for the British Fashion Awards, where she caught up with A-list pals Alexa Chung and Alice Dellal.
Just how adorable do these two look? The gorgeous youngsters were dressed to impress at the British Fashion Awards, with Emma Roberts (Julia Roberts' niece) in a cut-away Julien Macdonald dress and Burberry model Douglas Booth in a dapper suit by the iconic British fashion house.
The TV presenter played host at the presigious fashion event in an on-trend black cape, skinny black trousers and kilelr courts.
The oh-so-gorgeous David Gandy was nominated for the Model of the Year award, but lost out to the statuesque Lara Stone.
Stunner Kelly Brook chose a dramatic floor-length gown by Suzie Turner that showed off her gorgeous curves.
The American actress cosied up to designer Julien Macdonald, who crafted her gorgeous black and blue minidress.
Britain's cool kids were out in full force last night, including shoe designer Charlotte Olympia Dellal (who lost out on the Accessories Designer award to Nicholas Kirkwood), her sister Alice Dellal, designer Henry Holland, Alexa Chung and Daisy Lowe.
Claudia Schiffer and Naomi Campbell go way back - the duo were two of the original supermodels of the Eighties, when models commanded massive sallaries and went by their first names alone. Both ladies looked gorgeous at the awards, where they shared a laugh backstage.
You may not recognise model Lily Cole because she's had a hair makeover. The leggy lady has gone from flame red to chocolate brown and looked super-sexy at the event in a Julien Macdonald dress.
Model Yasmin Le Bon is the first person to sport one of Christopher Kane's spring/summer creations and we're sure she won't be the last. The neon-pink and printed dress is sure to be a sell-out when it hits stores in January.
Glamazonian models Jade Parfitt and Erin O'Connor enjoyed a chin-wag and a glass of champagne at the British Fashion Awards.
Model Lara Stone shared a chat with singer Johnny Borrell at the after-party.
Claudia Schiffer stood out from the crowd in a sexy printed shift dress by Mary Katrantzou. The supermodel congratulated Accessory Designer of the Year winner Nicholas Kirkwood following the ceremony.
Phoebe Philo gave a heart-felt speech when she picked up the award for Designer of the Year for her work at French fashion house Celine. Dressed in a sleek strapless jumpsuit with tuxedo stripes running down the sides, the uber-designer thanked her team, her parents and her husband on stage.
Daphne Guinness snuggled up to designer Gareth Pugh on the red carpet at the British Fashion Awards. The fashionista took to the stage to present stylist Nicola Formichetti with the Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator and took the opportunity to pay homage to her late friend Alexander McQueen.
Bianca Jagger was yet another celebrity rocking a high-summer look. Wearing a floor-length green kaftan and delicate silver sandals, the fashion legend presented Phoebe Philo with the award for the prestigious Designer of the Year award.
Christopher Kane brought along his sister and business partner Tammy to the event. Kane was up for Designer of the Year against Phoebe Philo and Erdem Moralioglu, but lost out to Philo. However, he did have the satisfaction of seeing one of his gorgeous spring 2011 dresses on model Yasmin Le Bon.
Designer Giles Deacon stood out from the sea of penguin suits with his sumptuous red velvet smoking jacket.
Model and style icon Twiggy sported a pretty fit-and-flare dress for the ceremony. Later, we spotted her chatting to fellow M&S model Myleene Klass, who was resplendent in a lilac satin gown, and affectionately touching her baby bump. Ahh!
