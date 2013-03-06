See all the pictures from the star-studded BRIT Awards 2012...
The BRIT Awards 2012
1. Adele - The BRIT Awards 2012
2. Adele - The BRIT Awards 2012
Scooping two BRIT awards, the night belonged to Adele who looked positively stunning striking a pose in her sizzling black Burberry gown.
3. Florence Welch - The BRIT Awards 2012
Florence Welch we salute you! Looking absolutely stunning in this frothy rise-and-fall confection from the Alexander McQueen Spring Summer collection teamed with matching Alexander McQueen wedges, Flo wins our best dressed award.
4. One Direction - The BRIT Awards 2012
Suited and booted, the One Direction boys celebrated their first BRIT award win for Best British Single.
5. Rihanna - The BRIT Awards 2012
Rihanna shimmered all the way to the stage to pick up her International Female Solo Artist BRIT award in a stunning Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci Couture plunge neck gown teamed with long leather gloves.
6. Lana Del Rey - The BRIT Awards 2012
Born to Die singer Lana Del Rey gave a teary speech as she accepted the award for International Breakthrough Act in a scarlet off the shoulder Vivienne Westwood Couture gown.
7. Kylie Minogue - The BRIT Awards 2012
Kylie Minogue wowed at the BRITs in a royal blue satin bandeau YSL gown, adding tousled locks to complete her Goddess look.
8. Jessie J - The BRIT Awards 2012
While she may not have cleaned up at this year's BRITs, Jessie J went all out for high-impact dressing in this wow-worthy red lace Falguni & Shane Peacock gown teamed with oversized earrings and sizzling smokey eyes.
9. Pixie Lott - The BRIT Awards 2012
Pixie Lott did grown-up glamour at the BRITs in this strapless sweetheart neck textured black Dolce & Gabbana gown. Check out her high-octane hairstyle too!
10. Nicole Scherzinger - The BRIT Awards 2012
All eyes were on US X Factor judge Nicole Scherzinger as she brightened up the BRITs in a yellow strapless Versace gown worn with Stephen Webster jewels and Jimmy Choos.
11. Emeli Sande - The BRIT Awards 2012
Acclaimed singer songwriter Emeli Sande looked demure in a black dress as she scooped the Critics' Choice Award.
12. Adele - The BRIT Awards 2012
A quick change later and Adele was on stage performing Rolling In The Deep in a stunning Clements Ribeiro dress.
13. Rihanna - The BRIT Awards 2012
Rihanna put on a wild show for the BRITs in a paint-spattered performance of her single We Found Love.
14. Rihanna - The BRIT Awards 2012
After her stunning Couture gown, Rihanna went for a more dressed-down look to perform at the BRITs in a paint-spattered outfit.
15. Bruno Mars - The BRIT Awards 2012
Bruno Mars was jubilant as he picked up the International Male Solo Artist award wearing a sharp Dolce & Gabbana suit.
16. Florence Welch - The BRIT Awards 2012
Performing her single No Light, No Light at the BRITs Florence Welch wowed in another Alexander McQueen stunner, this time a sequin and sheer embellished ethereal gown.
17. Kylie Minogue - The BRIT Awards 2012
Showing the younger stars how it's done, Kylie Minogue hit the stage to present Adele with the award for Best British Female.
18. George Michael - The BRIT Awards 2012
George Michael was back on form as he presented a BRIT award to Adele for Best Album.
19. Adele - The BRIT Awards 2012
Scooping British Female Solo Artist and British Album of the Year, Adele's final acceptance speech was cut short to make time for Blur to end the night. Oh-er!
20. Blur - The BRIT Awards 2012
Winning the Outstanding Contribution To Music award and closing the BRITs 2012, Blur performed three of their biggest hits.
21. James Corden - The BRIT Awards 2012
BRITs presenter and general funnyman James Corden was suited and booted for the night.
22. Noel Gallagher - The BRIT Awards 2012
Despite losing out on Best Male Solo Artist to Ed Sheeran, Noel Gallagher didn't let that dampen his spirits and took to the stage with Coldplay's Chris Martin on piano to perform AKA… What A Life.
23. Coldplay - The BRIT Awards 2012
Coldplay opened the BRITs 2012 with a colourful performance of their single Charlie Brown.
24. Caroline Flack - The BRIT Awards 2012
Presenter Caroline Flack arrived at the BRITs 2012 in a preppy chic monochrome look - straight out of the Alexa school of dressing.
25. Marcus Collins - The BRIT Awards 2012
X Factor runner up Marcus Collins joined fellow X Factor alumni at the BRITs.
26. JLS - The BRIT Awards 2012
Former BRITs winners JLS posed for pics at the BRITs.
27. Little Mix - The BRIT Awards 2012
X Factor 2011 winners Little Mix looked thrilled to be at their first ever BRITs. We're sure there'll be plenty more to come for the girls.
28. Fearne Cotton - The BRIT Awards 2012
Looking girlie and demure in this monochrome Miu Miu ensemble of sheer white lace blouse and black skirt Fearne Cotton hit the BRITs 2012.
29. Dizzee Rascal - The BRIT Awards 2012
Dizzee Rascal looked dapper in an all-black ensemble as he hit the BRITs.
30. Tinie Tempah - The BRIT Awards 2012
Tinie Tempah worked a laid-back suit look for the BRITs 2012.
31. Dermot O'Leary - The BRIT Awards 2012
X Factor presenter Dermot O'Leary hit the BRITs with fiance Dee Koppang on his arm.
32. Emma Bunton - The BRIT Awards 2012
Emma Bunton hit the BRITs red carpet in a red lazer-lace dress.
33. Cher Lloyd - The BRIT Awards 2012
Going all out for sequins former X Factor contestant Cher Lloyd worked this notice-me pink shimmering jumpsuit for the BRITs 2012.
34. Olly Murs - The BRIT Awards 2012
Olly Murs hit the BRITs red carpet in a cool white and black suit.
35. Alexadra Burke - The BRIT Awards 2012
X Factor winner Alexandra Burke hit the BRITs in a sculpted panel gown, teamed with an uber high plaited ponytail.
36. Sara Cox - The BRIT Awards 2012
Sara Cox went all out for glamour with in a one-shouldered print dress.
37. Holly Willoughby - The BRIT Awards 2012
Holly Willoughby flaunted her fab figure in this sizzling hourglass dress.
38. Katie Melua - The BRIT Awards 2012
Katie Melua opted for a fit and flare Project D LBD with cute embellished shoulders.
39. Jo Whiley - The BRIT Awards 2012
Presenter Jo Whiley styled up the red carpet in a black one-shoulder gown.
40. Paloma Faith - The BRIT Awards 2012
Paloma Faith was her usual colourful self in a Dolce & Gabbana aubergine print shift for the BRITs 2012.
41. Dave Berry and Lisa Snowdon - The BRIT Awards 2012
Presenters Dave Berry and Lisa Snowdon arrived at the BRITs 2012.
42. Abigail Clancy - The BRIT Awards 2012
Abigail Clancy showed off her model figure at the BRITs 2012 in a pink 60s inspired mini-dress.
