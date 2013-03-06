6 Mar 2013
The Brit Awards 2010
-
1. BRITS Cheryl Cole
Cheryl Cole took to the stage to perform a funky remixed version of her hit Fight for this Love, in a military-style coat with a short front hemline, and aviator glasses. The singer received a standing ovation from the crowd.
-
2. BRITS Lily Allen
Lily Allen looked sophisticated as she arrived in a wet-look Chanel dress with an intricate embroidered collar and a cool fringed bob.
-
3. BRITS Alicia Keys
Alicia Keys took our breath away when she took to the stage to perform with Jay-Z in a paillette minidress by Balmain - seen before on Gossip Girl Blake Lively. But we loved it all the same.
-
4. BRITS Kylie Minogue
After her numerous costume changes when she hosted The Brit Awards in 2009, Kylie stuck to just one outfit as a guest this year: a beautiful sheer Dolce & Gabbana number.
-
5. BRITS Leona Lewis
Wow! Leona Lewis opted for a seriously glam asymmetric William Tempest dress, with hot-pink Stella McCartney heels and a totally fierce Alexis Bittar cuff at the Brits Awards 2010.
-
6. BRITS Alexandra Burke
Alexandra Burke ensured all eyes were on her in a red ribbon Notte by Marchesa floor-sweeping scarlet gown - gorgeous.
-
7. BRITS Lady GaGa
Lady GaGa constantly manages to out-do her own wacky outfits, and the singer, who collected three Brit Awards, turned heads in her high-volume white wig, lace face mask and tiered, body-covering white dress.
-
8. BRITS Pixie Lott
Pixie Lott was daring in a flirty little LBD by Kate Halfpenny with so-now lace detail and 30s-style Marcel waves.
-
9. BRITS Florence Welch
Florence Welch from Florence + the Machine arrived in a structured embellished mini and matching ankle-strap heels.
-
10. BRITS Cat Deeley
As usual, TV presenter Cat Deeley was stunning in an embellished LBD with Jimmy Choo heels and those perfectly polished curls. The star presented the Best Breakthrough Act to Lady GaGa, and stated how good it was to be home.
-
11. BRITS Denise Van Outen
Bloomin' beautiful: Denise Van Outen showed off her baby bump in an elegant strapless dress with a dazzling drop necklace.
-
12. BRITS Courtney Love
Courtney Love worked a Miu Miu spring 2010 nude crystallised dress, and took to the stage to present an award at the Brits 2010.
-
13. BRITS Holly Willoughby
Holly Willoughby was zingy in a bright orange body-con dress with a statement choker and opaque tights.
-
14. BRITS Katherine Jenkins
Katherine Jenkins paid tribute to the late Alexander McQueen in a Queen Elizabeth dress from his Fall 2008 collection.
-
15. BRITS Fearne Cotton
Fearne Cotton opted for cool-casual and sexy in a ruffled LBD, strappy platform heels and a quilted grey leather jacket. She finished the look with the hot hairstyle of the moment - the side plait - and zingy orange lips.
-
16. BRITS Cheryl Cole
Cheryl Cole stripped off her military mac to reveal a belted, hooded, sequin bodysuit for the remixed part of Fight for this Love.
-
17. BRITS Sugababes
Work it, ladies! The Sugababes were on fire in their little glam outfits, opting for a monochrome theme with lots of sparkle!
-
18. BRITS Alesha Dixon
Alesha Dixon jazzed up and already jazzy sparkly minidress with hot peachy heels.
-
19. BRITS Lily Allen
Lily Allen was over the moon to receive her first ever Brit Award - for Best British Female.
-
20. BRITS La Roux
La Roux opted for androgynous chic in a metallic skinny suit and patent boy shoes.
-
21. BRITS Geri and Mel
Mel B and Geri Haliwell collected The Spice Girls' award for Best Brits Performance of the last 30 years for Wannabe in 1997. Both girls went for leg-revealing minis, with Mel choosing a mesh-detail number by Camilla & Marc.
-
22. BRITS JLS
JLS couldn't wipe the grins off their faces as they picked up Best British Breakthrough Act and Best British Single.
-
23. BRITS Florence Welch
Florence Welch changed into a lacy satin full-length dress when she performed with Dizzee Rascal, and was honoured with the gong for Best Album (Lungs).
-
24. BRITS Robbie Williams
Robbie Williams picked up the Outstanding Contribution Award and looked cool in turned-up jeans, tan shoes and a black coat.
-
25. BRITS Ellie Goulding
Ellie Goulding won the Critics' Choice Award, and looked fab in a turquoise top, black mini and peep-toe ankle boots.
-
26. BRITS Ronan
Boyzone star Ronan Keating looked seriously suave in a grey fitted suit and a white tee.
-
27. BRITS Lily Allen
Lily Allen kicked off the show in a revealing leather bodysuit with lace detailing for her performance of The Fear.
-
28. BRITS Jay-Z and Alicia Keys
Jay-Z picked up the Best International Male Solo Artist award - and proved exactly why when he and Alicia Keys performed one of the best tracks of the night.
-
29. BRITS Lady GaGa
Lady GaGa donned an Alexander McQueen playsuit, and dedicated her Brits performance to his memory.
-
30. BRITS Dizzee Rascal and Florence Welch
Florence Welch and Dizzee Rascal brought the house down with their awesome performance of You've Got The Love. They look pretty pleased - and rightly so!
-
31. BRITS Lily Allen
Lily Allen collected her Best British Female award in a bright orange wig and bodycon monochrome dress.
1 of 31
Cheryl Cole took to the stage to perform a funky remixed version of her hit Fight for this Love, in a military-style coat with a short front hemline, and aviator glasses. The singer received a standing ovation from the crowd.
BRITS Cheryl Cole
Cheryl Cole took to the stage to perform a funky remixed version of her hit Fight for this Love, in a military-style coat with a short front hemline, and aviator glasses. The singer received a standing ovation from the crowd.
Must Reads
6 Mar 2013
The BRIT Awards 2012
6 Mar 2013