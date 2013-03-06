One of the many collaborations during the night saw Estelle hit the stage with the Ting Tings, performing both of their hugely successful hit singles mixed together; Shut Up and Let Me Go and American Boy. Lead singer Katie White was bringing back the 80s in her baggy cut-out tee and metallic pink hotpants, teamed with the ultimate accessory — a neon microphone. Estelle was glam-rock in her silver sequined blazer and wet-look leggings. It wasn't just an on-stage pairing either... The two artists hit an afterparty hosted by Adidas together, where Estelle performed a secret intimate midnight gig. "I'm gonna keep this short and sweet," she announced to the crowd. "Because then I want to get drunk and have a good time with you all!"