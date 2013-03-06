6 Mar 2013
The Brit Awards 2009
1. Perry BRITS 18/02/09Despite having felt ill all day, Katy Perry donned her gladrags, put on a smile and made her way up the red carpet like a true pro. The singer scooped the award for Best International Female Artist despite being up against stiff competition from the likes of Beyonce and Gabriella Cilmi. In typical Katy Perry style she wore this kooky Hello Kitty homage bustier which was replete with draped pink chains and Swarovski crystal Hello Kittys... And for anybody who fell in love with the garment you can actually own it; the corset which was designed by The Blonds is up for auction on Ebay.
2. Burke BRITS 18/02/09Walking the Brits red carpet for the first time in her career was last year's X-Factor winner, Alexandra Burke. Looking gorgeous in an electric blue body con dress and fabulous statement jewellery, Alexandra said "I'm just in a bit of a buzz right now… I've dreamed of coming to the Brits and now I'm here!"
3. Horne Minogue Corden BRITS 18/02/09The trio presenting last night's Brit Awards were Matthew Horne and James Corden of Gavin and Stacey fame along with pop queen Kylie Minogue. Kylie positively shimmered on the red carpet in her sequinned Dolce and Gabbana dress but it was a wardrobe change before she got on stage to perform a comedic rendition of her hit Can't Get You Out of My Head with Corden and Horne as backing dancers.
4. Estelle Ting Tings BRITS 18/02/09One of the many collaborations during the night saw Estelle hit the stage with the Ting Tings, performing both of their hugely successful hit singles mixed together; Shut Up and Let Me Go and American Boy. Lead singer Katie White was bringing back the 80s in her baggy cut-out tee and metallic pink hotpants, teamed with the ultimate accessory — a neon microphone. Estelle was glam-rock in her silver sequined blazer and wet-look leggings. It wasn't just an on-stage pairing either... The two artists hit an afterparty hosted by Adidas together, where Estelle performed a secret intimate midnight gig. "I'm gonna keep this short and sweet," she announced to the crowd. "Because then I want to get drunk and have a good time with you all!"
5. Minogue Horne Corden BRITS 18/02/09Providing some comic relief during the ceremony was Kylie Minogue, who paused during her hosting duties for a rather unusual performance of her smash hit single Can't Get You Out of My Head... Recognise those two backing dancers? Yup, Gavin and Stacey stars James Cordon and Matthew Horne had the audience in hysterics as they launched into an energetic dance routine dressed to the nines in their futuristic garb, in a take on Kylie's famous video.
6. Coldplay BRITS 18/02/09Despite going down a storm stateside at the Grammys earlier this month, Coldplay failed to pick up any awards at the Brits, even though they'd being nominated in four categories. But the night wasn't a total washout for the band, as they took to the stage for a rousing performance of Viva La Vida.
7. Girls Aloud 1 BRITS 18/02/09
Girls Aloud were ecstatic to pick up their first Brit Award in seven years, which they won for Best British Single for The Promise — which they had performed earlier on during the ceremony. Kimberley Walsh, Sarah Harding, Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts and Cheryl Cole beat Coldplay and Leona Lewis to nab the coveted golden statue
8. Girls Aloud 2 BRITS 18/02/09
Girls Aloud quite simply stole the show when they hit the stage to perform their raunchy burlesque version of hit single The Promise. The girls' entrance saw them hidden behind giant pink fans, which they then whisked away to reveal skimpy sequined bodysuits.
9. Minogue Horne BRITS 18/02/09Host of the evening, Kylie Minogue had a total of six dress changes throughout the awards ceremony, including this theatrical green Emanuel Ungaro dual-length frock. The pint-sized popstrel flashed her perfectly toned pins to the audience, and it looks as though co-host Matthew Horne was certainly impressed!
10. Tennant Flowers BRITS 18/02/09We love music awards ceremonies for their starry collaborations as much as anything else, and the 2009 Brits didn't disappoint. The Pet Shop Boys were awarded the prestigious Outstanding Contribution to Music Award, and to celebrate Neil Tennant invited The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers to join him for a duet. And as if that wasn't enough, the boys were also joined onstage by girl of the moment, Lady Gaga.
11. Cole BRITS 18/02/09
We always love seeing Girls Aloud perform, first and foremost because they always wear such show-stopping costumes. X Factor judge Cheryl Cole reminded us of where her heart really lies, and joined the rest of the girls on stage for a typically high-energy performance. The girls showed off their enviable figures in these skimpy skin-coloured creations, with nothing but a few tassles to protect their modesty! We say if you've got it, flaunt it...
12. Bono BRITS 18/02/09Veteran Rockers U2 got the audience going and opened the show with a performance of their latest single Get On Your Boots. Bono stood out against the the multi-coloured background in his black-on-black ensemble, which he teamed with his trademark shades.
13. GaGa BRITS 18/02/09Lady Gaga was a veritable china doll on-stage at the Brits, swapping her usual preference of shades and giant hair-bow for this porcelain patterned creation. The US singer is now almost as famous for her off-the-wall fashion sense as she is for her hit single Just Dance, which went straight to number one in the UK. Lady Gaga joined the Pet Shop Boys and Brandon Flowers on stage for a medley during the show
14. Cole Roberts BRITS 18/02/09
Showing off her pins in this fabulous little white dress, Cheryl Cole very nearly stole the show. The popster's dress was by couturier, George Chakra and she teamed it with sky high Jimmy Choo shoes and a smattering of Adler jewellery.
15. Florence and the Machine BRITS 18/02/09We're big fans of Florence and the Machine's very individual style. The Critic's Choice winner donned this fabulous golden silk jumpsuit with flutter sleeves which made the most of her colouring and gorgeous russet locks.
16. Jagger BRITS 18/02/09Jade Jagger attended the Brits in typical boho style, donning this slipdress with lace overlay and an armful of cuffs. The newly married Jade appeared to have left new husband Dan Williams at home as she walked the red carpet solo. Friends were shocked to find out that the longtime couple had married when Jade posted a note about it on her facebook page!
17. Geldof Chung BRITS 18/02/09Naturally the end of the ceremony wasn't the end of the night for the majority of the attendees, as they continued to party the night away into the wee small hours. Fashionable faces Pixie Geldof and Alexa Chung hung out together at one of the official post-Brit bashes hosted by Universal. Pixie opted for an Ann-Sophie Back asymmetric silk shirt over spray-on leggings, whilst Alexa sparkled in her midnight blue sequinned mini-dress.
18. Coyle Harding Walsh BRITS 18/02/09As always Girls Aloud were the life and soul of the party, as they celebrated their Best British Single win at the after-party at Claridges. Nadine Coyle, Kimberley Walsh and Sarah Harding could barely hide their excitement at winning their first ever Brit award, with Sarah exclaiming: “It's about time!”
19. Grimshaw Brown BRITS 18/02/09Nick Grimshaw and VV Brown were hanging out at the lavish Universal after-party at Claridges. Presenter Nick was smart in his striped shirt and dove grey blazer, whilst up-and-coming singer VV Brown was her usual stylish self in a black androgynous tux jacket and high waisted peg leg trousers.
20. Harding BRITS 18/02/09Girls Aloud were out in full force at the Brit Awards last night and their outfits showed just how far they've come in their careers… Gone were the tight lycra wearing popsters of yesteryear and in their place four super-groomed glamazons. Sarah Harding looked fabulous in her Vivenne Westwood dress.
21. Duffy 1 BRITS 18/02/09The 2009 Brits was a real success story for Duffy, who was slooking sleek and chic in a strapless dress by Paule Ka. The singer swept the board, winning a total of three prixes; for Best British Breakthrough Act, Best British Female and Best Album for the phenomenally successful Rockferry. “I don’t mean to be greedy!” she said after accepting her third award. “It's a real honour to be here. I don't know what this means but it's a good job my mum didn't have a boy!”
22. Duffy 2 BRITS 18/02/09Despite some fantastic performances and deserving award recipients, the night really belonged to Welsh songstress Duffy. The singer had the audience spellbound when she hit centre stage in this super-sexy red gown, and performed a captivating rendition of her hit single Warwick Avenue.
23. Coyle Walsh BRITS 18/02/09Okay, so there are just about a million reasons why we totally heart Girls Aloud, but we just love the fact that they all seem like they genuinely are the best of friends. Nadine Coyle and Kimberley Walsh made a pretty pairing in pink at the after-party — taking the co-ordinating girl band image one step further by matching the colour of their glossy locks!
24. Coyle Bell BRITS 18/02/09Girls Aloud did allow the odd male to join in their revelry, and the girls' various partners were also in attendance at the after-party. Nadine Coyle proudly showed off her American football playing boyfriend Jason Bell, and the picture-perfect couple posed for snaps together.
25. Cullum Dahl BRITS 18/02/09Another cutesy couple enjoying the swish Claridges soiree were Jamie Cullum and Sophie Dahl, who indulged in a spot of mingling whilst supping on a cocktail or two. Jamie was the epitome of casual-cool teaming his suit jacket, shirt and tie with a pair of jeans, whilst his model girlfriend donned a sweet floral-patterned frock.
26. Little Boots BRITS 18/02/09Although she's a relative newcomer to the music scene, Little Boots — aka Victoria Hesketh — certainly didn't look as though she was a red carpet novice. The young singer, who was the runner up to Florence and the Machine for the Critics' Choice Award, looked every inch the stylish popstar in her bold blue Alexander McQueen dress. Those of you who are following Victoria on Twitter may have been lucky enough to get a sneak preview… The singer posted a picture of herself wearing the dress in her kitchen before she left the house!
