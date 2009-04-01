5 Mar 2018
The Boat That Rocked Premiere
1. Arterton TBTR premiere 23/03/09Braving the chill in Leicester Square, Gemma Arterton arrived sans cover-up to the premiere of her latest flick, The Boat That Rocked. The Bond Girl was the epitome of a young Hollywood starlet in her aqua asymmetric Marchesa frock with gold embellished neckline, and metallic chain link heels. Gemma appears in the film alongside an all-star cast including Emma Thompson, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Kenneth Brannagh and January Jones, in a comedy about pirate radio DJs in the 60s.
2. Riley TBTR premiere 23/03/09Showing off a bold blonde new 'do was Talulah Riley, who had ditched her raven locks in favour of lighter brighter tresses — to match her sunny new LA lifestyle. The St Trinians star stood out from the crowd in her cute navy blue Jasmine De Milo dress — and from the look of that smile on her face, it seems blondes really do have more fun!
3. Ifans TBTR premiere 23/03/09Rhys Ifans rocked up in typical style, donning a leather jacket, black jeans, studded belt and aviators. The actor stars in the film as a rogue DJ who broadcasts music from a pirate radio station on a boat just off the coast of the UK.
4. Nighy TBTR premiere 23/03/09
Bill Nighy also has a starring role in The Boat That Rocked, and arrived at the premiere looking as impeccably turned out as usual in his navy suit. Perhaps putting an end to rumours that they split recently, the actor arrived grasping the hand of his partner of 27 years, actress Diana Quick.
5. McFly TBTR premiere 23/03/09
Don't they scrub up well? Danny Jones and Tom Fletcher from McFly had the girls in the crowd whipped up into a wild frenzy when they hit the red carpet. The boys eschewed their usual grungy garb in favour of smart suits and skinny ties, and we’ve got to admit, they don’t look half bad! Tom arrived with his long-term girlfriend on his arm, whilst Danny opted to go stag for the evening.
6. Halliwell TBTR premiere 23/03/09Geri Halliwell was every inch the golden girl at the Leicester Square premiere. The former Spice Girl lit up the red carpet in her metallic strapless mini-dress and strawberry blonde locks, which she accessorised with matching statement earrings and a beautifully bronzed tan.
7. Bailey TBTR premiere 23/03/09Laura Bailey was one of the few guests to acknowledge the blustery winds and dropping temperatures, opting to cover up her pretty printed maxi-dress with a warm coat. The model looked grateful to have stepped into the warm as she entered the cinema to watch the film.
8. McCartney TBTR premiere 23/03/09Paul McCartney was one of the many stars who hit the red carpet to check out the latest offering by director Richard Curtis. The singer-songwriter brought his girlfriend Nancy Shevell along with him, who was sporting a bronze crochet-effect dress with a cute heart pendant necklace.
9. Seymour TBTR premiere 23/03/09Jane Seymour was another fan who hit the red carpet to see the film, and was radiant in a blush coloured shift. Guests and fans were kept well entertained by a troupe of brightly dressed 60s dancers who were performing routines up and down the carpet.
