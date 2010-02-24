5 Mar 2018
The BAFTAs 2010
1. BAFTAS 220210 Carey Mulligan
Best Actress award winner, Carey Mulligan went for a show-stopping Vionnet gown as she walked down the red carpet. Carey who was nominated for two BAFTAs wowed in the floor-length cream and black dress with chunky YSL heels.
2. BAFTAS 220210 Kate Winslet
Kate Winslet stunned on the red carpet in a floor-length black and lace cut-out Stella McCartney dress. The Oscar winning actress teamed her gorgeous gown with Stella McCartney shoes, a Roger Vivier clutch and Tiffany jewellery.
3. BAFTAS 220210 Kristen Stewart
BAFTA winner Kristen Stewart looked ultra-feminine at this year’s BAFTA Awards. The Twilight star and winner of the Orange Best Newcomer award dazzled in an embellished Chanel dress and a pair of Roger Vivier heels.
4. BAFTAS 220210 Vera Farmiga
Up in the Air actress Vera Farmiga chose a elegant one-shoulderd white and black gown for her appearance at this year’s BAFTAs. Vera teamed the Marchesa dress with Ferragamo shoes and Asprey jewellery.
5. BAFTAS 220210 Audrey Tautou
French actress Audrey Tautou matched her shoes and lips to the red carpet but went for a gorgeous pink off-the-shoulder Lanvin dress to this year’s BAFTA Awards.
6. BAFTAS 220210 Anna Kendrick
BAFTA nominee Anna Kendrick didn’t let the rain dampen her dress sense at this year’s awards. The Up in the Air actress chose a gorgeous tiered yellow Pucci dress with strappy heels for her red carpet debut.
7. BAFTAS 220210 Jaime Winstone
Jaime Winstone made the ultimate tribute to Alexander McQueen in a cream and gold vintage gown with 20s curls and violet lips for her BAFTA appearance.
8. BAFTAS 220210 Romola Garai
Romola Garai went for a short and sweet number on the red carpet. Romola, who wanted to wear a British designer to the BAFTAs teamed her multi-coloured strapless Erdem dress with Miu Miu shoes and a swept back hairstyle.
9. BAFTAS 220210 Claire Danes
Brit actress Clare Danes chose a jaw-dropping Burberry dress with a relaxed blonde hairstyle for her appearance at this year’s BAFTAs.
10. BAFTAS 220210 Kristin Scott Thomas
Kristen Scott Thomas stunned at this year’s BAFTAs in a floor-length Louis Vuitton dress with YSL shoes.
11. BAFTAS 220210 Jamie Campbell-Bower and Bonnie Wright
Cut couple, Jamie Campbell Bower and Bonnie Wright happily posed for photos together on the red carpet. Both the Twilight star, in a sleek suit, and Harry Potter’s Bonnie Wright, in a nude floor-length dress, chose Prada outfits.
12. BAFTAS 220210 Gabourey Sidibe
Precious star Gabourey Sidibe chose a gorgeous Tadashi gown with Asprey jewellery for her debut BAFTA appearance.
13. BAFTAS 220210 Jonathan Rhys Meyers
The Tudors star Jonathan Rhys Meyers looked as gorgeous as ever on the red carpet with Reena Hammer in a stunning teal dress.
14. BAFTAS 220210 Matt Dillon
Hollywood actor Matt Dillon, who presented the award for Best Supporting Actress looked sleek in a black suit and dickie bow.
16. BAFTAS 220210 Vanessa Redgrave and Joely Richardson
Mother and daughter Vanessa Redgrave and Joely Richardson both wowed in Catherine Walker designs at this year’s BAFTAs. Vanessa went for a classic black dress while Joely sparkled in a navy blue and crystal embellished gown.
17. BAFTAS 220210 Robert Pattinson
Twilight heartthrob, Robert Pattinson, arrived on the red carpet just before the doors closed to this year’s BAFTAs. R-Pattz chose a sleek Gucci suit and that gorgeous smile for his red carpet appearance.
18. BAFTAS 220210 Sam Taylor-Wood
Film director Sam Taylor-Wood chose a gorgeous Alexander McQueen dress (in tribute) for her BAFTA appearance with her partner Aaron Johnson.
19. BAFTAS 220210 Claudia Winkleman
Claudia Winkleman chose a lovely Alice Termperley dress with Jimmy Choo heels for her BAFTA appearance.
20. BAFTAS 220210 James Corden
Funny man James Corden had the BAFTA audience in hysterics when he presented the award for Short Film. The Gavin and Stacey star went for a classic black suit and tie for his red carpet appearance.
21. BAFTAS 220210 Anne Marie Duff
A very pregnant Anne Marie Duff chose a flattering Alberta Feretti dress as she walked the red carpet. Anne chose a Van Cleef ring to finish off her stunning outfit.
22. BAFTAS 220210 Edith Bowman
Edith Bowman chose a strapless maxi dress by Australian designer Willow and a plaited hairstyle for her BAFTA appearance. Edith was reporting live from the red carpet along with George Lamb.
23. BAFTAS 220210 Tamsin Egerton
Tamsin Egerton wowed in her Alberta Ferretti despite the gown being her second choice, (the zip caught on her first and she had to be cut out of it). The St Trinian’s actress matched the dress with Asprey jewels, an Ashish bag and Prada shoes.
24. BAFTAS 220210 Erin O’Connor
Supermodel Erin O’Connor made a quick dash home from London fashion shows to change into her incredible BAFTA outfit. She chose a Louis Vuitton dress with a Louis Vuitton bag, a Topshop ring and a newly cut hairstyle by Charles Worthington.
25. BAFTAS 220210 Colin Firth
Best Actor winner, Colin Firth smartened up for his BAFTA appearance in a Tom Ford suit and his usual good looks. His gorgeous wife Livia joined him in a stunning Leila Hafza dress.
26. BAFTAS 220210 Colin Firth
Brit actor and winner of the Leading Actor award for his role in A Single Man, Colin Firth happily posed for pictures with the newest addition to his awards cabinet.
27. BAFTAS 220210 Olivia Williams
Olivia Williams graced the red carpet in a Catherine Walker dress with Jimmy Choo shoes and bag.
28. BAFTAS 220210 Saoirese Ronan
Saoirese Ronan was another star who chose a Burberry design to the British awards ceremony.
29. BAFTAS 220210 Bonnie Wright
Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright was the epitome of elegance in her Prada dress and shoes and Wright & Teague jewels.
30. BAFTAS 220210 Tom Ford
Fashion designer and director of the BAFTA nominated film A Single Man, Tom Ford wowed us with his handsome looks and wearing one of his own incredible designs.
31. BAFTAS 220210 Poppy Delevigne
Poppy Delvigne blew us away in her sharp-shouldered silk Chanel dress and bag,
32. BAFTAS 220210 Joely Richardson
Joely Richardson wowed in a Catherine Walker design at this year’s BAFTAs. The Nip Tuck actress went for a navy dress with crystal embellished shoulder straps and a loosely curled hairstyle.
33. BAFTAS 220210 Kristen Stewart
We weren’t surprised when Kristen Stewart was awarded the Orange Rising Star award. The Twilight actress chose a gorgeous Chanel gown for her BAFTA appearance and posed happily for pics with the gong after the show.
34. BAFTAS 220210 Trudie Styler
Victoria Beckham can add another fan to her long list after Trudie Styler wore one of her designs to this year’s BAFTAs. Trudie teamed the fitting dress with Prada shoes and a glam updo.
35. BAFTAS 2010 HRH Prince William
HRH Prince William carried out his first BAFTA role this year by opening the awards ceremony, looking smart in a classic suit and dickie-bow.
36. BAFTAS 2010 Carey Mulligan and Mickey Rourke
British actress, Carey Mulligan, was presented her Leading Actress BAFTA, for her role in An Education, by Mickey Rourke. Carey wore a stunning Vionnet gown for the occasion while Mickey wore a suit by David August.
37. BAFTAS 2010 Clive Owen
A very suave Clive Owen turned up in a sleek suit and black tie for his presentation role at this year’s BAFTAs. Clive presented the award for Best Director to The Hurt Locker’s Kathryn Bigelow.
38. BAFTAS 2010 Dustin Hoffman
Hollywood actor Dustin Hoffman attended this year’s BAFTAs to present the award for Best Film. The top prize went to The Hurt Locker beating James Cameron’s Avatar, An Education, Precious and Up in the Air.
39. BAFTAS 2010 James Corden and Olivia Williams
James Corden bought his comedic personality to the BAFTA stage when he co-presented the award for Best Short Film. Even, the gorgeous Olivia Williams couldn’t stop laughing on stage.
40. BAFTAS 2010 Kate Winslet
British beauty Kate Winslet took a turn to present an award this year rather than collecting one. Kate wore a gorgeous lace cut-out Stella McCartney dress with tousled blonde locks to present the award for Best Actor, which went to A Single Man’s Colin Firth.
41. BAFTAS 2010 Kristen Stewart
Twilight superstar Kristen Stewart was shocked to receive the Orange Rising Star Award at this year’s BAFTAs. Kristen who wore a beaded Chanel dress thanked the devoted Twilight stars and her family before leaving the stage with her gong.
42. BAFTAS 2010 HRH Prince William and Vanessa Redgrave
New Academy President HRH Prince William presented the Academy Fellowship to Vanessa Redgrave. An overwhelmed Vanessa bowed in front of Prince William before reading her moving acceptance speech.
43. BAFTAS 2010 Jonathan Ross
Host of the evening, Jonathan Ross, went for the classic black suit and dickie bow for his on-stage appearances throughout the night.
44. BAFTAS 2010 Uma Thurman
Hollywood actress, Uma Thurman went for an English designer for her appearance on-stage to present an award at this year’s BAFTAs. Uma chose a floor-length Burberry dress to present Vanessa Redgrave with her Academy Fellowship honour.
