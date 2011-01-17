5 Mar 2018
The Art of Elysium Gala 2011
One of LA’s most stylish girls, Rachel Bilson wore a beautiful Zac Posen coral gown accesorised with a gold Salvatore Ferragamo clutch
It’s pale colours Kirsten does best and with this striking leg split Rodarte flock, T-bar heels and carmine-coloured lips, she certainly hits the fashion stakes again.
Fashion favourite Camilla impressed in this gorgeous feather detailed dress by Alberta Ferretti.
Gossip Girl star Leighton Meester rocked a LBD with a twist – a glistening plunge-neck Louis Vuitton frock with red fringing and purple Roger Vivier heels. Gorgeous!
An evening surrounded by beautiful women, what man wouldn’t be smiling? James Franco dressed to impress in his dapper tux and tie.
Kelly looked pretty in pink win this silk-skirted cocktail dress.
Hitting the one-shoulder trend, Rachel Griffiths went for a Grecian-style draped black gown.
Brit girl Alice went for a full-skirt and black halter with plenty of chunky jewellery while hubby Ioan stuck to a classic black suit.
Ladies favourite Gerard looked smoking hot in his classic black suit – we love the stubble!
Simple but stylish, Julia went for a black jumpsuit, eye-catching necklace and some striking bangles
Elijah went all geek chic in a smart suit and thick-rimmed glasses.
Glamorous Jaime opted for classic black and white in this striking split gown with embellished silver crossover neckline
It was grown-up glamour for Nicole Richie who swept down the red carpet in a Twenties-style embellished and draped Emilio Pucci gown along with a simple black envelope clutch and peep-toe courts. We’re digging her Flapper-esque hairstyle.
Shimmering her way down the red carpet, Amber Heard opted for a low-cut metallic embellished Julien Macdonald gown.
Eva started a red-carpet romance with this pretty rose floor-sweeping Valentino gown and floral headband. One word: Cute!
With her long legs, model and actress Milla opted for something black, short and lacy in this sheer thigh-skimming number.
Twilight star Anna Kendrick chose an elegant and understated midnight blue Romona Kerveza frock.
Having a monochrome moment, the TV starlet wore this bold Paule Ka design.
